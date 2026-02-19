كشف وزير الداخلية الكويتي الشيخ فهد اليوسف، في لقاء حصري مع الإعلامي علي العلياني ببرنامج «مسرح الحياة» على قناة «الراي»، تفاصيل صادمة حول قانون الجنسية الجديد وحالات التزوير التي كشفتها اللجنة العليا للجنسية، مؤكداً أن بعض الحقائق تبدو غير قابلة للتصديق.

لا «الأعمال الجليلة» ولا «البدون»

أوضح الوزير أن القانون الجديد لا يتضمن ما يُسمّى بـ«الأعمال الجليلة» سوى حالة الشهيد، كما أُغلق تماماً ملف البدون، مؤكداً أن بعض الدول أبدت استعدادها لتقديم حصص محددة «كوتات» لإيجاد حل مناسب للمقيمين.

حقوق كاملة للعودة إلى الجنسية الأصلية

وأشار الشيخ فهد اليوسف إلى أن من كانوا كويتيين وعادوا إلى جنسياتهم الأصلية يتمتعون بكامل حقوقهم، ويضمن لهم القانون إقامة دائمة مدى الحياة في الكويت، وفق توجيهات أمير البلاد.

33 اجتماعاً.. وطرق تزوير لا تُصدّق

تحدث الوزير عن أهوال حالات التزوير التي كشفتها اللجنة، مؤكّداً أن بعض المزورين استخدموا تبعية وهمية وأسماء مزورة وتعدد زوجات، واصفاً ما كشفته التحقيقات بأنه «لو تحوّل لأفلام لا يُصدق»، مشيراً إلى أن جلسات اللجنة العليا للجنسية مستمرة، وأن كثيراً من المزورين هربوا خارج البلاد، لكن قضاياهم لن تُغلق قريباً.

«المادة 8» وعودة 60%

وكشف الوزير عن الانتهاء من معالجة «المادة 8» المتعلقة بالعودة إلى الجنسية الأصلية، إذ عاد نحو 60% ممن شملهم القانون إلى جنسياتهم الأصلية وتمت إعادة حقوقهم كاملة، بما يشمل الإقامة الدائمة والتمتع بكامل المزايا التي كانوا يحصلون عليها أثناء حملهم الجنسية الكويتية.

متابعة مستمرة لملف التزوير

وأكد الشيخ فهد اليوسف أن اللجنة مستمرة في متابعة حالات التزوير، وأن كل التفاصيل والطرق التي استخدمها المزورون تمثل تحديات كبيرة للقانون، لكن الحكومة ماضية في ضبط الوضع بما يحفظ حقوق الدولة والمواطنين الشرعيين.