The Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf revealed shocking details about the new nationality law and the cases of forgery uncovered by the Supreme Citizenship Committee in an exclusive interview with journalist Ali Al-Alyani on the program "The Theater of Life" on Al-Rai channel, confirming that some facts seem unbelievable.

Neither "Noble Acts" nor "Stateless"

The minister clarified that the new law does not include what is known as "noble acts" except for the case of martyrs, and the file of the stateless has been completely closed, confirming that some countries have expressed their willingness to provide specific quotas to find a suitable solution for residents.

Full Rights to Return to Original Nationality

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf pointed out that those who were Kuwaitis and returned to their original nationalities enjoy all their rights, and the law guarantees them permanent residency for life in Kuwait, according to the directives of the Emir of the country.

33 Meetings... and Unbelievable Forgery Methods

The minister spoke about the horrors of the forgery cases uncovered by the committee, confirming that some forgers used fictitious affiliations and forged names, and practiced polygamy, describing what the investigations revealed as "if it were turned into movies, it would be unbelievable," noting that the sessions of the Supreme Citizenship Committee are ongoing, and many forgers have fled the country, but their cases will not be closed anytime soon.

"Article 8" and the Return of 60%

The minister revealed that the processing of "Article 8" related to the return to original nationality has been completed, as about 60% of those covered by the law have returned to their original nationalities and their rights have been fully restored, including permanent residency and enjoying all the benefits they received while holding Kuwaiti nationality.

Continuous Monitoring of Forgery Cases

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yusuf confirmed that the committee continues to monitor cases of forgery, and that all the details and methods used by the forgers represent significant challenges to the law, but the government is moving forward in regulating the situation to preserve the rights of the state and legitimate citizens.