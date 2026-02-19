أفادت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية الخميس باعتقال الأمير البريطاني السابق الأمير أندرو، على خلفية شبهات تتعلق بإساءة السلوك خلال توليه منصباً عاماً، وذلك بعد تكرار ورود اسمه في ملفات الممول الأمريكي الراحل المدان بجرائم جنسية جيفري إبستين.
وجاء التطور بعد إعلان شرطة «تيمز فالي» أنها تقيّم شكوى تتضمن ادعاءات بمشاركة أندرو مواد سرية مع إبستين خلال فترة عمله مفوضاً تجارياً.
في المقابل، نفى أندرو – الذي أتم عامه السادس والستين – بشكل متكرر وقاطع ارتكاب أي مخالفات.
الأمير أندرو وجيفري إبستن
تجريد من الألقاب وتداعيات متلاحقة
وكان الملك تشارلز الثالث قد جرد شقيقه من ألقابه الملكية في أكتوبر الماضي، في خطوة عكست حجم الحرج الذي سببته القضية للمؤسسة الملكية، خصوصاً بعد الكشف عن تفاصيل تتعلق بعلاقته بإبستين.
ونشرت وزارة العدل الأمريكية ملفات جديدة تضمنت رسائل بريد إلكتروني تشير إلى استمرار التواصل بين أندرو وإبستين لأكثر من عامين بعد إدانة الأخير عام 2008 بجرائم جنسية ضد قاصرات.
ورغم ذلك، أكد أندرو أنه لم يواصل علاقته بإبستين بعد الإدانة، باستثناء زيارة إلى نيويورك عام 2010 قال إنها كانت بهدف إنهاء العلاقة.
الأمير أندرو
ضغوط سياسية وتحقيقات متجددة
في سياق متصل، دعا رئيس الوزراء البريطاني الأسبق غوردون براون إلى استجواب الأمير السابق ضمن تحقيقات جديدة مرتبطة بقضية إبستين وطائرته الخاصة المعروفة باسم «لوليتا إكسبريس».
وأشار براون، في مقال بمجلة «نيو ستيتسمان»، إلى شبهات تتعلق بعمليات اتجار جنسي عبر مطار ستانستد في مقاطعة إيسكس، موضحاً أن سجلات الطيران أظهرت بيانات غير مكتملة لركاب صُنّفوا كـ«إناث» و«ذكور» مجهولي الهوية.
وكتب: «لم يكن لدى السلطات البريطانية أدنى فكرة عمن يتم الاتجار بهم عبر بلادنا، ولحساب مَن غير إبستين».
صور مثيرة للجدل وتساؤلات في واشنطن
على الجانب الأمريكي، أثيرت القضية مجدداً بعد نشر صور ضمن ملفات إبستين أُفرج عنها أخيراً، ظهر فيها أندرو في أوضاع مثيرة للجدل داخل أحد مقار إبستين في نيويورك.
وخلال جلسة استماع في واشنطن، طالب عضو الكونغرس الديمقراطي عن كاليفورنيا تيد ليو بعرض الصور أمام اللجنة القضائية بمجلس النواب، متسائلاً عن أسباب عدم ملاحقة أندرو قضائياً حتى الآن، ومشيراً إلى أن القانون الفيدرالي الأمريكي يحمّل المسؤولية لكل من يشارك أو يتعامل مع شبكات الاتجار بالبشر.
في المقابل، شدد أندرو مراراً على براءته من أي تورط، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات وسط تصاعد الضغوط السياسية والإعلامية في بريطانيا والولايات المتحدة
The British Broadcasting Corporation reported on Thursday that former British Prince Andrew has been arrested in connection with allegations of misconduct during his time in public office, following the repeated mention of his name in the files of the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexual crimes.
This development came after the Thames Valley Police announced that they are assessing a complaint involving allegations that Andrew shared confidential materials with Epstein during his tenure as a trade commissioner.
In response, Andrew—who has just turned sixty-six—has repeatedly and categorically denied any wrongdoing.
الأمير أندرو وجيفري إبستن
Stripped of Titles and Ongoing Consequences
King Charles III stripped his brother of his royal titles last October, a move that reflected the extent of the embarrassment the case has caused the royal institution, especially after details regarding his relationship with Epstein were revealed.
The U.S. Department of Justice released new files that included emails indicating continued communication between Andrew and Epstein for more than two years after Epstein's conviction in 2008 for sexual crimes against minors.
Despite this, Andrew insisted that he did not maintain his relationship with Epstein after the conviction, except for a visit to New York in 2010, which he claimed was intended to end the relationship.
الأمير أندرو
Political Pressure and Renewed Investigations
In a related context, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown called for the former prince to be questioned as part of new investigations linked to the Epstein case and his private jet known as the "Lolita Express."
Brown noted in an article for the New Statesman that there are suspicions regarding sex trafficking operations through Stansted Airport in Essex, explaining that flight records showed incomplete data for passengers classified as "female" and "male" with unknown identities.
He wrote: "British authorities had no idea who was being trafficked through our country, and for whose benefit other than Epstein."
Controversial Images and Questions in Washington
On the American side, the case was raised again after the release of images from Epstein's files, showing Andrew in controversial positions inside one of Epstein's locations in New York.
During a hearing in Washington, California Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu called for the images to be presented before the House Judiciary Committee, questioning why Andrew has not been prosecuted yet and pointing out that U.S. federal law holds accountable anyone who participates in or engages with human trafficking networks.
In response, Andrew has repeatedly emphasized his innocence of any involvement, as investigations continue amid rising political and media pressure in both Britain and the United States.