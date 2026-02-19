The British Broadcasting Corporation reported on Thursday that former British Prince Andrew has been arrested in connection with allegations of misconduct during his time in public office, following the repeated mention of his name in the files of the late American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sexual crimes.

This development came after the Thames Valley Police announced that they are assessing a complaint involving allegations that Andrew shared confidential materials with Epstein during his tenure as a trade commissioner.

In response, Andrew—who has just turned sixty-six—has repeatedly and categorically denied any wrongdoing.



Stripped of Titles and Ongoing Consequences

King Charles III stripped his brother of his royal titles last October, a move that reflected the extent of the embarrassment the case has caused the royal institution, especially after details regarding his relationship with Epstein were revealed.

The U.S. Department of Justice released new files that included emails indicating continued communication between Andrew and Epstein for more than two years after Epstein's conviction in 2008 for sexual crimes against minors.

Despite this, Andrew insisted that he did not maintain his relationship with Epstein after the conviction, except for a visit to New York in 2010, which he claimed was intended to end the relationship.



Political Pressure and Renewed Investigations

In a related context, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown called for the former prince to be questioned as part of new investigations linked to the Epstein case and his private jet known as the "Lolita Express."

Brown noted in an article for the New Statesman that there are suspicions regarding sex trafficking operations through Stansted Airport in Essex, explaining that flight records showed incomplete data for passengers classified as "female" and "male" with unknown identities.

He wrote: "British authorities had no idea who was being trafficked through our country, and for whose benefit other than Epstein."

Controversial Images and Questions in Washington

On the American side, the case was raised again after the release of images from Epstein's files, showing Andrew in controversial positions inside one of Epstein's locations in New York.

During a hearing in Washington, California Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu called for the images to be presented before the House Judiciary Committee, questioning why Andrew has not been prosecuted yet and pointing out that U.S. federal law holds accountable anyone who participates in or engages with human trafficking networks.

In response, Andrew has repeatedly emphasized his innocence of any involvement, as investigations continue amid rising political and media pressure in both Britain and the United States.