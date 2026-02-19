أفادت هيئة الإذاعة البريطانية الخميس باعتقال الأمير البريطاني السابق الأمير أندرو، على خلفية شبهات تتعلق بإساءة السلوك خلال توليه منصباً عاماً، وذلك بعد تكرار ورود اسمه في ملفات الممول الأمريكي الراحل المدان بجرائم جنسية جيفري إبستين.

وجاء التطور بعد إعلان شرطة «تيمز فالي» أنها تقيّم شكوى تتضمن ادعاءات بمشاركة أندرو مواد سرية مع إبستين خلال فترة عمله مفوضاً تجارياً.

في المقابل، نفى أندرو – الذي أتم عامه السادس والستين – بشكل متكرر وقاطع ارتكاب أي مخالفات.
الأمير أندرو وجيفري إبستن

الأمير أندرو وجيفري إبستن

تجريد من الألقاب وتداعيات متلاحقة

وكان الملك تشارلز الثالث قد جرد شقيقه من ألقابه الملكية في أكتوبر الماضي، في خطوة عكست حجم الحرج الذي سببته القضية للمؤسسة الملكية، خصوصاً بعد الكشف عن تفاصيل تتعلق بعلاقته بإبستين.

ونشرت وزارة العدل الأمريكية ملفات جديدة تضمنت رسائل بريد إلكتروني تشير إلى استمرار التواصل بين أندرو وإبستين لأكثر من عامين بعد إدانة الأخير عام 2008 بجرائم جنسية ضد قاصرات.

ورغم ذلك، أكد أندرو أنه لم يواصل علاقته بإبستين بعد الإدانة، باستثناء زيارة إلى نيويورك عام 2010 قال إنها كانت بهدف إنهاء العلاقة.
الأمير أندرو

الأمير أندرو

ضغوط سياسية وتحقيقات متجددة

في سياق متصل، دعا رئيس الوزراء البريطاني الأسبق غوردون براون إلى استجواب الأمير السابق ضمن تحقيقات جديدة مرتبطة بقضية إبستين وطائرته الخاصة المعروفة باسم «لوليتا إكسبريس».

وأشار براون، في مقال بمجلة «نيو ستيتسمان»، إلى شبهات تتعلق بعمليات اتجار جنسي عبر مطار ستانستد في مقاطعة إيسكس، موضحاً أن سجلات الطيران أظهرت بيانات غير مكتملة لركاب صُنّفوا كـ«إناث» و«ذكور» مجهولي الهوية.

وكتب: «لم يكن لدى السلطات البريطانية أدنى فكرة عمن يتم الاتجار بهم عبر بلادنا، ولحساب مَن غير إبستين».

صور مثيرة للجدل وتساؤلات في واشنطن

على الجانب الأمريكي، أثيرت القضية مجدداً بعد نشر صور ضمن ملفات إبستين أُفرج عنها أخيراً، ظهر فيها أندرو في أوضاع مثيرة للجدل داخل أحد مقار إبستين في نيويورك.

وخلال جلسة استماع في واشنطن، طالب عضو الكونغرس الديمقراطي عن كاليفورنيا تيد ليو بعرض الصور أمام اللجنة القضائية بمجلس النواب، متسائلاً عن أسباب عدم ملاحقة أندرو قضائياً حتى الآن، ومشيراً إلى أن القانون الفيدرالي الأمريكي يحمّل المسؤولية لكل من يشارك أو يتعامل مع شبكات الاتجار بالبشر.

في المقابل، شدد أندرو مراراً على براءته من أي تورط، فيما تتواصل التحقيقات وسط تصاعد الضغوط السياسية والإعلامية في بريطانيا والولايات المتحدة