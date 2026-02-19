The "Noor Academy" team secured its place in the quarter-finals of the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament after winning (4-2) on penalties against the "Legend" team in a thrilling derby match of the sons of Makkah, which saw both teams tied 3-3 in the final moments of the second half before "Noor" managed to snatch victory, as part of the conclusion of the first day's matches in the round of 16 held on Wednesday at the Olympic Village Stadium.



With this qualification, the "Noor Academy" team is preparing to face the winner of the match between "University of Peace" from Jeddah (group F leader) and the "BH" team coming from Al-Qunfudhah (group E runner-up) on Tuesday, February 24.