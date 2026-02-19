حجز فريق «أكاديمية نور» مقعده في دور الـ8 لبطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم، بعد انتصاره (4-2) بركلات الترجيح على حساب فريق «الأسطورة» في مباراة ديربي أبناء مكة المكرمة التي حبست الأنفاس حين تعادل الفريقان 3-3 في آخر لحظات الشوط الثاني قبل أن ينجح «نور» في خطف الانتصار، ضمن ختام مباريات اليوم الأول لدور الـ16 التي أقيمت الأربعاء على ملعب القرية الأولمبية.


وبهذا التأهل يستعد فريق «أكاديمية نور» لمواجهة المنتصر من مباراة «سلام الجامعة» من جدة (متصدر المجموعة F) أمام فريق «BH» القادم من القنفذة (وصيف المجموعة E)، يوم الثلاثاء القادم الموافق 24 فبراير.