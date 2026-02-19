The Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, called on all Poles to leave Iran immediately today (Thursday) amid American movements and Israeli threats to strike Tehran.



Tusk stated, "All Poles should leave Iran immediately," explaining that "the opportunity to evacuate Poles from Iran may end within a few hours."



Polish Warning



The Polish Prime Minister emphasized in his message to his citizens: "Please leave Iran immediately, and do not travel to this country under any circumstances."



This comes at a time when the American newspaper "The New York Times" reported that the American military buildup in the region has reached a point that gives the American president the option to take military action against Iran at any moment.



The newspaper quoted American officials stating that the military buildup includes dozens of refueling aircraft that the U.S. Central Command has hastily sent to the region, along with more than 50 additional fighter jets, in addition to two carrier strike groups accompanied by destroyers, cruisers, and submarines.



"Gerald Ford" in the Region



Officials noted that the world's largest and most advanced aircraft carrier, "Gerald Ford," which Trump ordered to be sent to the region from the Caribbean, was approaching the Strait of Gibraltar (Wednesday), on its way to join the aircraft carrier "Abraham Lincoln" in the area, according to "The New York Times."

الصيانة الدورية على متن الحاملة لأحد المقاتلات الأمريكية.

The U.S. military has transferred necessary air defense systems to the region, including "Patriot" and "THAAD" missile defense systems, both capable of intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles.



One military official stated that the U.S. military is now capable of defending its forces, allies, and assets against any Iranian response to American strikes against Iranian nuclear and military targets, at least during a short campaign, adding that the lingering question is whether the U.S. military is prepared to endure a longer and broader war.



Iranian Targets for America



Officials informed the newspaper that the buildup indicates a wide range of potential Iranian targets, including short- and medium-range missile sites, missile storage facilities, nuclear sites, and other military targets such as Iranian Revolutionary Guard headquarters, clarifying that the final decision on the scope of the targets largely rests with Trump, while officials in the administration and the U.S. military stated that the United States has bolstered its defensive assets since the president first threatened to strike Iran last January.



Tehran and Washington held a second round of talks mediated by Oman in Geneva last Tuesday, concluding with an agreement to continue discussions, noting that positions remain far apart.