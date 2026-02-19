دعا رئيس وزراء بولندا دونالد توسك، اليوم (الخميس)، جميع البولنديين إلى مغادرة إيران فوراً وذلك في ظل التحركات الأمريكية التهديدات الإسرائيلية بتوجيه ضربة لطهران.


وقال توسك: «على جميع البولنديين مغادرة إيران فورا»، موضحاً أن «فرصة إجلاء البولنديين من إيران قد تنتهي خلال ساعات قليلة».


تحذير بولندي


وشدد رئيس الوزراء البولندي في رسالته إلى رعاياه بالقول:«⁠من فضلكم ​غادروا ⁠إيران ‌فوراً، ولا تتوجهوا لهذا ‌البلد تحت أي ظرف من الظروف».


يأتي ذلك في الوقت الذي ذكرت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» الأمريكية أن الحشد العسكري الأمريكي بالمنطقة، تطور إلى نقطة، باتت تمنح الرئيس الأمريكي خيار اتخاذ عمل عسكري ضد إيران في أقرب وقت.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن مسؤولين أمريكيين، أن الحشد العسكري الأمريكي يشمل عشرات طائرات التزود بالوقود التي أرسلتها القيادة المركزية الأمريكية على عجل إلى المنطقة، وأكثر من 50 طائرة مقاتلة إضافية، إضافة إلى مجموعتي حاملات طائرات هجوميتين وما يرافقهما من مدمرات وطرادات وغواصات.


«جيرالد فورد» في المنطقة


وأشار المسؤولون إلى أن حاملة الطائرات الأكبر في العالم والأكثر تطوراً «جيرالد فورد»، والتي أمر ترمب بإرسالها إلى المنطقة من الكاريبي، كانت تقترب من مضيق جبل طارق (الأربعاء)، في طريقها للانضمام إلى حاملة الطائرات «أبراهام لينكولن» في المنطقة، بحسب صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز».

الصيانة الدورية على متن الحاملة لأحد المقاتلات الأمريكية.

ونقل الجيش الأمريكي أنظمة الدفاع الجوي الضرورية إلى المنطقة، بما في ذلك منظومات «باتريوت»، و«ثاد» للدفاع الصاروخي، وكلاهما قادر على اعتراض الصواريخ الباليستية الإيرانية.


وقال أحد المسؤولين العسكريين إن الجيش الأمريكي بات قادراً الآن على الدفاع عن قواته وحلفائه وأصوله في مواجهة أي رد إيراني على الضربات الأمريكية ضد الأهداف النووية والعسكرية الإيرانية، على الأقل خلال حملة قصيرة، مضيفاً: أن السؤال الذي لا يزال مطروحاً هو ما إذا كان الجيش الأمريكي مستعداً لتحمل حرب أطول وأوسع نطاقاً.


أهداف إيرانية لأمريكا


وأفاد المسؤولون للصحيفة إلى أن الحشد يشير إلى مجموعة واسعة من الأهداف الإيرانية المحتملة، تشمل مواقع صواريخ قصيرة ومتوسطة المدى، ومستودعات تخزين الصواريخ، والمواقع النووية، وأهدافاً عسكرية أخرى مثل مقار الحرس الثوري الإيراني، موضحين أن القرار النهائي بشأن نطاق الأهداف يعود إلى حد كبير إلى ترمب، فيما قال مسؤولون في الإدارة والجيش الأمريكي إن الولايات المتحدة عززت أصولها الدفاعية منذ أن هدد الرئيس لأول مرة بضرب إيران في يناير الماضي.


وكانت طهران وواشنطن، قد عقدتا، الثلاثاء الماضي، جولة محادثات ثانية بوساطة عُمانية في جنيف اتفقتا في ختامها على مواصلة المناقشات، مع الإشارة إلى أن المواقف ما زالت متباعدة.