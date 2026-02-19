أسفرت حملات قادتها فرق رقابية عن تسجيل 2,896 مخالفة وإنذارًا على أسواق ومسالخ في شهر فبراير. وبدأت الحملات الميدانية للتأكد من جاهزية 17,948 سوق من اسواق النفع العام العام خلال شهر رمضان، وبحسب تقرير لوزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة شارك في الحملة 494 مأمور ضبط، رصدوا أكثر من 58.5 ألف كجم من الخضار والفاكهة واللحوم والدواجن والأسماك مخالفة للمعايير، وتم إتلافها، كما تم إجراء فحوصات مخبرية لمتبقيات المبيدات على منتجات الزراعية شملت 1482 عينة.


واستهدفت الحملة التأكد من الجاهزية التشغيلية للأسواق والمسالخ لتلبية الطلب المتزايد خلال موسم رمضان بكفاءة عالية، وتكثيف الرقابة الميدانية لضمان الالتزام بأعلى معايير الامتثال، وضمان سلامة الأغذية وجودة المنتجات المتداولة في الأسواق والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.


وكانت الجهات المختصة ألزمت الأسواق بالدفع الإلكتروني في البيع والشراء وأن يراعي في إقامة أسواق المواشي أن تكون خارج النطاق العمراني، على أن يتم تحديد أيام وساعات العمل المناسبة لكل سوق في المدن، مع تسجيل المعلومات المتعلقة بالمنتجات وتشمل اسم المزارع أو الشركة أو التاجر ورقم السجل الزراعي أو التجاري وبيانات المنتجات، و تسجيل أسعار المنتجات الزراعية في الأسواق الرئيسية بالسعودية عبر القنوات والمنصات المعتمدة عن طريق مراقب الأسعار المكلَّف من وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة وفروعها ومكاتبها، كما يلتزم المستثمر بإدخال بيانات الأسعار والكميات عبر القنوات والمنصات المعتمدة وقيام الشركة المشغلة أو المستثمر للسوق بأعمال النظافة والصيانة والحراسات الأمنية لمرافق السوق، و رفع تقرير دوري عن أعمال النظافة والصيانة، و إلزام جميع المتعاملين بالسوق بوضع النفايات في الأماكن المخصصة لها والتنظيف والتعقيم الدوري لحاويات النفايات والأماكن المعرضة للتلوث، وإذا كان السوق مغلقاً توضع ستائر هوائية عند المداخل مع مكافحة الحشرات والقوارض والحيوانات الضالة بالطرق الميكانيكية على ألا تؤثر على سلامة المنتجات الغذائية.