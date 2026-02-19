The Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Ambassador Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, participated in the ministerial session of the Security Council dedicated to discussing the latest developments in the Middle East.



Dr. Al-Wasel affirmed in his speech the Kingdom's steadfast position supporting the rights of the Palestinian people, emphasizing that the decision by the occupying authorities to convert lands in the West Bank into what is called "state property" constitutes a blatant violation of international law and undermines international efforts aimed at achieving peace. He reiterated that there is no sovereignty for Israel over the occupied Palestinian territories.

Delivery of Aid



He stressed the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on international legitimacy resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 2334.



Ambassador Al-Wasel called for the protection of humanitarian organizations and enabling them to carry out their tasks in accordance with international humanitarian law, especially with the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.



He pointed to the constructive participation of the Kingdom in the Peace Council meeting held on February 19, 2026, appreciating the international efforts made to end the war in the Gaza Strip, and affirming the necessity of maintaining the unity of the West Bank and Gaza Strip and rejecting any attempts to divide the Palestinian territories.