شارك المندوب الدائم للمملكة العربية السعودية لدى الأمم المتحدة، السفير الدكتور عبدالعزيز الواصل، في الجلسة الوزارية لمجلس الأمن المخصصة لبحث مستجدات الأوضاع في الشرق الأوسط.


وأكد الدكتور الواصل في كلمة المملكة موقفها الثابت والداعم لحقوق الشعب الفلسطيني، مشدداً على أن قرار سلطات الاحتلال تحويل أراضٍ في الضفة الغربية إلى ما يسمى «أملاك دولة» يُعد انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي، ويقوّض الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى تحقيق السلام. وجدد التأكيد على عدم وجود أي سيادة لإسرائيل على الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.

وصول المساعدات


وشدد على حق الشعب الفلسطيني في إقامة دولته المستقلة على حدود الرابع من يونيو 1967 وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، استناداً إلى قرارات الشرعية الدولية، وفي مقدمتها القرار 2334.


ودعا السفير الواصل إلى حماية المنظمات الإنسانية وتمكينها من أداء مهامها وفق القانون الدولي الإنساني، خصوصاً مع حلول شهر رمضان المبارك، مؤكداً أهمية ضمان وصول المساعدات الإنسانية دون عوائق.


وأشار إلى المشاركة البنّاءة للمملكة في اجتماع مجلس السلام المنعقد في 19 فبراير 2026، مثمناً الجهود الدولية المبذولة لإنهاء الحرب في قطاع غزة، ومؤكداً ضرورة الحفاظ على وحدة الضفة الغربية وقطاع غزة ورفض أي محاولات لتقسيم الأراضي الفلسطينية.