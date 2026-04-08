أعلن رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف التوصل إلى اتفاق على وقف فوري لإطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مؤكداً أن بلاده ستستضيف جولة مفاوضات حاسمة بين الطرفين يوم الجمعة في العاصمة إسلام آباد، في محاولة لترسيخ تهدئة تمهد لسلام مستدام.

إعلان التهدئة الشاملة

وقال شريف: «يسرني إعلان الوقف الفوري للنار في جميع أنحاء إيران»، مشيراً إلى أن واشنطن وطهران اتفقتا على وقف التصعيد بشكل عاجل، مع استمرار الاتصالات السياسية والدبلوماسية بين الجانبين.

مفاوضات مرتقبة في إسلام آباد

وأوضح رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني أن المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران ستُستأنف يوم الجمعة في إسلام آباد، معرباً عن أمله في أن تُفضي هذه المحادثات إلى اتفاق طويل الأمد يعزز الاستقرار في المنطقة.

دور الوساطة الباكستانية

برزت باكستان كوسيط رئيسي في الأزمة، إذ قادت اتصالات مكثفة بين الطرفين، أسفرت عن التوصل إلى التهدئة الحالية، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد دورها الدبلوماسي في ملفات إقليمية معقدة.

ترمب: تعليق الضربة بشروط

وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن تعليق العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، استجابة لطلب باكستاني، ومشروطاً بموافقة طهران على فتح مضيق هرمز بشكل «كامل وآمن».

وأوضح ترمب، عبر حسابه في «تروث سوشال»، أنه اتخذ القرار بعد مشاورات مع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف وقائد الجيش عاصم منير، مؤكداً أن تعليق الضربة «المدمرة» يهدف لإتاحة فرصة لاستكمال مفاوضات السلام.

آمال السلام.. واختبار «هرمز»

تعوّل الأطراف على أن تشكل مفاوضات إسلام آباد نقطة تحول نحو تهدئة أوسع، إلا أن نجاحها يبقى مرهوناً بمدى الالتزام بفتح مضيق هرمز واستمرار وقف إطلاق النار، في ظل تعقيدات المشهد الإقليمي.