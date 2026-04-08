أعلن رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف التوصل إلى اتفاق على وقف فوري لإطلاق النار بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، مؤكداً أن بلاده ستستضيف جولة مفاوضات حاسمة بين الطرفين يوم الجمعة في العاصمة إسلام آباد، في محاولة لترسيخ تهدئة تمهد لسلام مستدام.
إعلان التهدئة الشاملة
وقال شريف: «يسرني إعلان الوقف الفوري للنار في جميع أنحاء إيران»، مشيراً إلى أن واشنطن وطهران اتفقتا على وقف التصعيد بشكل عاجل، مع استمرار الاتصالات السياسية والدبلوماسية بين الجانبين.
مفاوضات مرتقبة في إسلام آباد
وأوضح رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني أن المفاوضات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران ستُستأنف يوم الجمعة في إسلام آباد، معرباً عن أمله في أن تُفضي هذه المحادثات إلى اتفاق طويل الأمد يعزز الاستقرار في المنطقة.
دور الوساطة الباكستانية
برزت باكستان كوسيط رئيسي في الأزمة، إذ قادت اتصالات مكثفة بين الطرفين، أسفرت عن التوصل إلى التهدئة الحالية، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد دورها الدبلوماسي في ملفات إقليمية معقدة.
ترمب: تعليق الضربة بشروط
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد أعلن تعليق العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، استجابة لطلب باكستاني، ومشروطاً بموافقة طهران على فتح مضيق هرمز بشكل «كامل وآمن».
وأوضح ترمب، عبر حسابه في «تروث سوشال»، أنه اتخذ القرار بعد مشاورات مع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف وقائد الجيش عاصم منير، مؤكداً أن تعليق الضربة «المدمرة» يهدف لإتاحة فرصة لاستكمال مفاوضات السلام.
آمال السلام.. واختبار «هرمز»
تعوّل الأطراف على أن تشكل مفاوضات إسلام آباد نقطة تحول نحو تهدئة أوسع، إلا أن نجاحها يبقى مرهوناً بمدى الالتزام بفتح مضيق هرمز واستمرار وقف إطلاق النار، في ظل تعقيدات المشهد الإقليمي.
The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, announced an agreement for an immediate ceasefire between the United States and Iran, confirming that his country will host a crucial round of negotiations between the two parties on Friday in the capital, Islamabad, in an effort to establish a de-escalation that paves the way for sustainable peace.
Announcement of the Comprehensive Ceasefire
Sharif stated, "I am pleased to announce an immediate ceasefire throughout Iran," noting that Washington and Tehran have agreed to urgently halt the escalation, while political and diplomatic communications between the two sides continue.
Anticipated Negotiations in Islamabad
The Pakistani Prime Minister clarified that negotiations between the United States and Iran will resume on Friday in Islamabad, expressing hope that these talks will lead to a long-term agreement that enhances stability in the region.
The Role of Pakistani Mediation
Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in the crisis, having led intensive communications between the two parties that resulted in the current ceasefire, reflecting its growing diplomatic role in complex regional issues.
Trump: Strike Suspended on Conditions
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of military operations against Iran for two weeks, in response to a Pakistani request, conditional on Tehran agreeing to open the Strait of Hormuz in a "full and safe" manner.
Trump explained, via his account on "Truth Social," that he made the decision after consultations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, emphasizing that the suspension of the "devastating" strike aims to provide an opportunity to complete peace negotiations.
Hopes for Peace.. and the "Hormuz" Test
The parties hope that the Islamabad negotiations will mark a turning point towards broader de-escalation; however, their success remains contingent on the commitment to open the Strait of Hormuz and the continuation of the ceasefire, amid the complexities of the regional landscape.