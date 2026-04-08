The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif, announced an agreement for an immediate ceasefire between the United States and Iran, confirming that his country will host a crucial round of negotiations between the two parties on Friday in the capital, Islamabad, in an effort to establish a de-escalation that paves the way for sustainable peace.

Announcement of the Comprehensive Ceasefire

Sharif stated, "I am pleased to announce an immediate ceasefire throughout Iran," noting that Washington and Tehran have agreed to urgently halt the escalation, while political and diplomatic communications between the two sides continue.

Anticipated Negotiations in Islamabad

The Pakistani Prime Minister clarified that negotiations between the United States and Iran will resume on Friday in Islamabad, expressing hope that these talks will lead to a long-term agreement that enhances stability in the region.

The Role of Pakistani Mediation

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in the crisis, having led intensive communications between the two parties that resulted in the current ceasefire, reflecting its growing diplomatic role in complex regional issues.

Trump: Strike Suspended on Conditions

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of military operations against Iran for two weeks, in response to a Pakistani request, conditional on Tehran agreeing to open the Strait of Hormuz in a "full and safe" manner.

Trump explained, via his account on "Truth Social," that he made the decision after consultations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir, emphasizing that the suspension of the "devastating" strike aims to provide an opportunity to complete peace negotiations.

Hopes for Peace.. and the "Hormuz" Test

The parties hope that the Islamabad negotiations will mark a turning point towards broader de-escalation; however, their success remains contingent on the commitment to open the Strait of Hormuz and the continuation of the ceasefire, amid the complexities of the regional landscape.