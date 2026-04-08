أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية بدء المرحلة الثانية من اعتماد عقد العمل الموثق سندًا تنفيذيًا، لتشمل العقود محددة المدة عند تحديثها أو تجديدها عند انتهائها، وذلك ضمن جهود الوزارة في تعزيز موثوقية العلاقة التعاقدية ورفع كفاءة الإجراءات المرتبطة بحفظ الحقوق بين أطرافها.
وتستهدف هذه المرحلة «العقود محددة المدة»، وصولًا إلى «العقود غير محددة المدة» في المرحلة الثالثة، مما يمنح مختلف المنشآت والعاملين فرصة التكيّف المرحلي مع الإجراءات الجديدة.
وبيّنت الوزارة أن الاستفادة من السند التنفيذي يتطلب توثيق أو تحديث عقد العمل عبر منصة «قوى»، والحصول على رقم تنفيذي من مركز التوثيق في وزارة العدل، وفي حال عدم استلام العامل كامل أجره خلال 30 يومًا من تاريخ الاستحقاق، أو استلامه جزئيًا بعد مرور 90 يومًا، يمكنه التقدم بطلب تنفيذ إلكتروني عبر منصة «ناجز»، مع إتاحة الاعتراض لصاحب العمل خلال خمسة أيام من تاريخ الإشعار.
وشددت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية على جميع المنشآت أهمية توثيق العقود وتحديثها، وذلك من خلال الدخول على حساب المنشأة في منصة «قوى»، داعية جميع أصحاب العمل والعاملين إلى الاطلاع على الدليل الإرشادي المتاح عبر موقعها الإلكتروني، الذي يتضمن تفاصيل الضوابط والإجراءات والفئات المستفيدة وآلية التقديم.
يُذكر أن اعتماد عقد العمل الموثق سندًا تنفيذيًا يُجسّد أحد المسارات التطويرية التي أطلقتها الوزارة بالشراكة مع وزارة العدل لبناء بيئة عمل قائمة على الوضوح والشفافية، وتعزيز ثقة أطراف العلاقة التعاقدية، من خلال توفير أدوات رقمية تنظّم الالتزامات وتحفظ الحقوق بصورة استباقية، بما يحد من النزاعات ويُسهم في تحسين جودة العلاقة التعاقدية، وضمان تنفيذ الحقوق بطريقة عادلة وفعّالة.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the start of the second phase of the adoption of the documented employment contract as an executive instrument, to include fixed-term contracts when they are updated or renewed upon expiration, as part of the ministry's efforts to enhance the reliability of the contractual relationship and improve the efficiency of procedures related to safeguarding rights among its parties.
This phase targets "fixed-term contracts," leading to "indefinite-term contracts" in the third phase, allowing various establishments and workers the opportunity to gradually adapt to the new procedures.
The ministry clarified that benefiting from the executive instrument requires documenting or updating the employment contract through the "Qiwa" platform and obtaining an executive number from the documentation center at the Ministry of Justice. If the worker does not receive their full salary within 30 days from the due date, or receives it partially after 90 days, they can submit an electronic execution request via the "Najiz" platform, with the employer having the right to object within five days from the date of notification.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development emphasized the importance of documenting and updating contracts for all establishments, by accessing the establishment's account on the "Qiwa" platform, urging all employers and workers to review the available guidance document on its website, which includes details of the regulations, procedures, beneficiary categories, and application mechanisms.
It is worth noting that the adoption of the documented employment contract as an executive instrument embodies one of the developmental pathways launched by the ministry in partnership with the Ministry of Justice to build a work environment based on clarity and transparency, and to enhance the trust of the parties in the contractual relationship, by providing digital tools that organize obligations and proactively safeguard rights, thereby reducing disputes and contributing to improving the quality of the contractual relationship, and ensuring the fair and effective implementation of rights.