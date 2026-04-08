The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the start of the second phase of the adoption of the documented employment contract as an executive instrument, to include fixed-term contracts when they are updated or renewed upon expiration, as part of the ministry's efforts to enhance the reliability of the contractual relationship and improve the efficiency of procedures related to safeguarding rights among its parties.

This phase targets "fixed-term contracts," leading to "indefinite-term contracts" in the third phase, allowing various establishments and workers the opportunity to gradually adapt to the new procedures.

The ministry clarified that benefiting from the executive instrument requires documenting or updating the employment contract through the "Qiwa" platform and obtaining an executive number from the documentation center at the Ministry of Justice. If the worker does not receive their full salary within 30 days from the due date, or receives it partially after 90 days, they can submit an electronic execution request via the "Najiz" platform, with the employer having the right to object within five days from the date of notification.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development emphasized the importance of documenting and updating contracts for all establishments, by accessing the establishment's account on the "Qiwa" platform, urging all employers and workers to review the available guidance document on its website, which includes details of the regulations, procedures, beneficiary categories, and application mechanisms.

It is worth noting that the adoption of the documented employment contract as an executive instrument embodies one of the developmental pathways launched by the ministry in partnership with the Ministry of Justice to build a work environment based on clarity and transparency, and to enhance the trust of the parties in the contractual relationship, by providing digital tools that organize obligations and proactively safeguard rights, thereby reducing disputes and contributing to improving the quality of the contractual relationship, and ensuring the fair and effective implementation of rights.