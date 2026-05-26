أعفى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم (الثلاثاء) المجندين الجدد في حرب أوكرانيا وأسرهم من الديون، وذلك في إطار مساعي موسكو للترغيب بالالتحاق بالجيش وتعزيزه في الحرب المستمرة منذ أكثر من أربع سنوات مع أوكرانيا.
وأكد الكرملين توقيع بوتين على المرسوم، موضحاً أن عقد الانضمام إلى «العملية العسكرية الخاصة» يجب أن يكون لمدة عام واحد على الأقل.
وأفاد المرسوم بأن الأشخاص الذين وقعوا عقداً مع وزارة الدفاع الروسية اعتباراً من أول مايو، وأزواجهم أو كلاهما، سيُعفون من ديون تصل إلى 10 ملايين روبل (نحو 139700 دولار)، إذا كانت المطالبة القانونية بتحصيل تلك الديون سارية المفعول قبل ذلك التاريخ.
ويحرص الكرملين على إضافة مجموعة متنوعة من تدابير الدعم للمقاتلين الروس في الحرب، بدءاً من المدفوعات الكبيرة وصولاً إلى القبول التفضيلي في التعليم العالي.
وتتواصل الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية، فيما يتهم كل طرف الآخر بالسعي إلى تصعيد الصراع، وتخطط كييف لإرسال تعزيزات إلى مناطقها الشمالية لمواجهة ما تعتقد أنها خطط روسية لشن هجوم جديد.
وكانت موسكو قد طالبت أمس الرعايا الأجانب بمغادرة كييف، قبل أن تشن سلسلة من الضربات المنظمة على أهداف دفاعية في العاصمة الأوكرانية، وذلك في اليوم التالي لإحدى أشد موجات القصف على المدينة منذ بدء الحرب.
Russian President Vladimir Putin today (Tuesday) exempted new recruits in the war in Ukraine and their families from debts, as part of Moscow's efforts to encourage enlistment in the army and bolster it in the ongoing war with Ukraine that has lasted for more than four years.
The Kremlin confirmed Putin's signing of the decree, clarifying that the contract for joining the "special military operation" must be for at least one year.
The decree stated that individuals who signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense starting from May 1, along with their spouses or both, will be exempt from debts of up to 10 million rubles (approximately $139,700), if the legal claim for collecting those debts was in effect before that date.
The Kremlin is keen to add a variety of support measures for Russian fighters in the war, ranging from large payments to preferential admission to higher education.
The Russian-Ukrainian war continues, with each side accusing the other of seeking to escalate the conflict, and Kyiv plans to send reinforcements to its northern regions to counter what it believes are Russian plans for a new attack.
Yesterday, Moscow demanded that foreign nationals leave Kyiv, before launching a series of organized strikes on defensive targets in the Ukrainian capital, following one of the heaviest bombardments of the city since the war began.