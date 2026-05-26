أعفى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين اليوم (الثلاثاء) المجندين الجدد في حرب أوكرانيا وأسرهم من الديون، وذلك في إطار مساعي موسكو للترغيب بالالتحاق بالجيش وتعزيزه في الحرب المستمرة منذ أكثر من أربع سنوات مع أوكرانيا.


وأكد الكرملين توقيع بوتين على المرسوم، موضحاً أن عقد الانضمام إلى «العملية العسكرية الخاصة» يجب أن يكون لمدة عام واحد على الأقل.


وأفاد المرسوم بأن الأشخاص الذين وقعوا عقداً مع وزارة الدفاع الروسية اعتباراً من أول مايو، وأزواجهم أو كلاهما، سيُعفون من ديون تصل إلى 10 ملايين روبل (نحو 139700 دولار)، إذا كانت المطالبة القانونية بتحصيل تلك الديون سارية المفعول قبل ذلك التاريخ.


ويحرص الكرملين على إضافة مجموعة متنوعة من تدابير الدعم للمقاتلين الروس في الحرب، بدءاً من المدفوعات الكبيرة وصولاً إلى القبول التفضيلي في التعليم العالي.


وتتواصل الحرب الروسية - الأوكرانية، فيما يتهم كل طرف الآخر بالسعي إلى تصعيد الصراع، وتخطط كييف لإرسال تعزيزات إلى مناطقها الشمالية لمواجهة ما تعتقد أنها خطط روسية لشن هجوم جديد.


وكانت موسكو قد طالبت أمس الرعايا الأجانب بمغادرة كييف، قبل أن تشن سلسلة من الضربات المنظمة على أهداف دفاعية في العاصمة الأوكرانية، وذلك في اليوم التالي لإحدى أشد موجات القصف على المدينة منذ بدء الحرب.