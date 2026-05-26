Russian President Vladimir Putin today (Tuesday) exempted new recruits in the war in Ukraine and their families from debts, as part of Moscow's efforts to encourage enlistment in the army and bolster it in the ongoing war with Ukraine that has lasted for more than four years.



The Kremlin confirmed Putin's signing of the decree, clarifying that the contract for joining the "special military operation" must be for at least one year.



The decree stated that individuals who signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense starting from May 1, along with their spouses or both, will be exempt from debts of up to 10 million rubles (approximately $139,700), if the legal claim for collecting those debts was in effect before that date.



The Kremlin is keen to add a variety of support measures for Russian fighters in the war, ranging from large payments to preferential admission to higher education.



The Russian-Ukrainian war continues, with each side accusing the other of seeking to escalate the conflict, and Kyiv plans to send reinforcements to its northern regions to counter what it believes are Russian plans for a new attack.



Yesterday, Moscow demanded that foreign nationals leave Kyiv, before launching a series of organized strikes on defensive targets in the Ukrainian capital, following one of the heaviest bombardments of the city since the war began.