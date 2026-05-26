فيما لا تزال التفاصيل غير معلنة، كشف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو من نيودلهي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إطلاق مبادرة تعاون رباعية لمراقبة الملاحة البحرية في منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ.


وأكدت وزيرة الخارجية الأسترالية بيني وونغ أن وزراء خارجية دول «الرباعية» أطلقوا شراكة بعنوان «موانئ المستقبل»، وذلك عقب اجتماع كبار الدبلوماسيين من أستراليا والهند واليابان والولايات المتحدة.


واكتفت الوزيرة بالقول: «نعلن اليوم أقوى التزام على الإطلاق من جانب الرباعية تجاه منطقة المحيط الهادئ، من خلال شراكة موانئ المستقبل، حيث نطلق مشروعاً تجريبياً للبنية التحتية للموانئ في فيجي».


في حين نقلت وكالة أنباء «برس ترست أوف إنديا» الهندية عن وزير الخارجية الهندي سوبراهمانيام جايشانكار قوله إن منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ يجب أن تظل محركاً للنمو والاستقرار العالميين، مشدداً في كلمته الافتتاحية أمام اجتماع وزراء خارجية الرباعية على ضرورة أن تعمل مجموعة «كواد» على ضمان الأمن البحري وتعزيز الخيارات الاقتصادية في المنطقة.


ودعا جايشانكار إلى إقامة شراكات موثوقة وشفافة من أجل جلب السلام والازدهار إلى منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ.


وبطبيعة الحال، فإن أحد أهداف المبادرة الرئيسية يتمثل في تعزيز أمن الملاحة في تلك المناطق الحيوية، ومراقبة التحركات البحرية بشكل أدق، بما في ذلك السفن العسكرية وغير القانونية، كما تهدف إلى المساعدة في مكافحة التهريب والقرصنة والصيد غير المشروع.


وتمنح هذه الآلية دول الرباعية (الولايات المتحدة، الهند، اليابان، وأستراليا) قدرة أكبر على رصد الأنشطة البحرية الإستراتيجية، فيما تتمسك واشنطن بالحفاظ على التفوق وتعزيز تحالفاتها.