فيما لا تزال التفاصيل غير معلنة، كشف وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو من نيودلهي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، إطلاق مبادرة تعاون رباعية لمراقبة الملاحة البحرية في منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ.
وأكدت وزيرة الخارجية الأسترالية بيني وونغ أن وزراء خارجية دول «الرباعية» أطلقوا شراكة بعنوان «موانئ المستقبل»، وذلك عقب اجتماع كبار الدبلوماسيين من أستراليا والهند واليابان والولايات المتحدة.
واكتفت الوزيرة بالقول: «نعلن اليوم أقوى التزام على الإطلاق من جانب الرباعية تجاه منطقة المحيط الهادئ، من خلال شراكة موانئ المستقبل، حيث نطلق مشروعاً تجريبياً للبنية التحتية للموانئ في فيجي».
في حين نقلت وكالة أنباء «برس ترست أوف إنديا» الهندية عن وزير الخارجية الهندي سوبراهمانيام جايشانكار قوله إن منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ يجب أن تظل محركاً للنمو والاستقرار العالميين، مشدداً في كلمته الافتتاحية أمام اجتماع وزراء خارجية الرباعية على ضرورة أن تعمل مجموعة «كواد» على ضمان الأمن البحري وتعزيز الخيارات الاقتصادية في المنطقة.
ودعا جايشانكار إلى إقامة شراكات موثوقة وشفافة من أجل جلب السلام والازدهار إلى منطقة المحيطين الهندي والهادئ.
وبطبيعة الحال، فإن أحد أهداف المبادرة الرئيسية يتمثل في تعزيز أمن الملاحة في تلك المناطق الحيوية، ومراقبة التحركات البحرية بشكل أدق، بما في ذلك السفن العسكرية وغير القانونية، كما تهدف إلى المساعدة في مكافحة التهريب والقرصنة والصيد غير المشروع.
وتمنح هذه الآلية دول الرباعية (الولايات المتحدة، الهند، اليابان، وأستراليا) قدرة أكبر على رصد الأنشطة البحرية الإستراتيجية، فيما تتمسك واشنطن بالحفاظ على التفوق وتعزيز تحالفاتها.
While the details remain undisclosed, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed from New Delhi today (Tuesday) the launch of a Quadruple Cooperation Initiative to monitor maritime navigation in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed that the foreign ministers of the "Quad" countries launched a partnership titled "Ports of the Future," following a meeting of senior diplomats from Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.
The minister simply stated, "Today we announce the strongest commitment ever from the Quad towards the Pacific region, through the Ports of the Future partnership, where we are launching a pilot project for port infrastructure in Fiji."
Meanwhile, the Indian news agency "Press Trust of India" quoted Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as saying that the Indian and Pacific Oceans must remain a driver of global growth and stability, emphasizing in his opening remarks at the Quad foreign ministers' meeting the need for the "Quad" group to ensure maritime security and enhance economic options in the region.
Jaishankar called for establishing reliable and transparent partnerships to bring peace and prosperity to the Indian and Pacific Oceans.
Naturally, one of the main objectives of the initiative is to enhance navigation security in these vital areas and to monitor maritime movements more accurately, including military and illegal vessels, as well as to assist in combating smuggling, piracy, and illegal fishing.
This mechanism grants the Quad countries (the United States, India, Japan, and Australia) greater capability to monitor strategic maritime activities, while Washington remains committed to maintaining superiority and strengthening its alliances.