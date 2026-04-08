أعلن دونالد ترمب تعليق العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، استجابة لطلب باكستاني، ومشروطًا بفتح مضيق هرمز بشكل كامل وآمن، في خطوة وصفها بأنها تمهّد لاتفاق طويل الأمد للسلام في الشرق الأوسط.

هدنة مشروطة بفتح «هرمز»

وأوضح ترمب، في تصريح عبر حسابه على منصة "تروث سوشال"، أنه بناءً على محادثات مع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، وقائد الجيش عاصم منير، وافق على تأجيل الضربة العسكرية «المدمرة» التي كانت مقررة ضد إيران.

وأشار إلى أن هذا التعليق يأتي «رهناً بموافقة إيران على الفتح الكامل والفوري والآمن لمضيق هرمز»، مؤكداً أن القرار يمثل «وقف إطلاق نار من طرفين».

«أنجزنا أهدافنا العسكرية»

وشدد الرئيس الأمريكي على أن بلاده «حققت وتجاوزت جميع أهدافها العسكرية»، مضيفاً أن واشنطن باتت «في مراحل متقدمة جداً نحو اتفاق نهائي يحقق السلام طويل الأمد مع إيران، ويعزز الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط».

مقترح إيراني من 10 نقاط

وكشف ترمب عن تلقي الولايات المتحدة «مقترحاً من 10 نقاط» من إيران، معتبراً أنه يشكل «أساساً قابلاً للتفاوض»، مبيناً أن معظم نقاط الخلاف السابقة «تم التوافق عليها بالفعل» بين الجانبين.

وأضاف أن فترة الأسبوعين ستُستخدم «لاستكمال الاتفاق ووضعه موضع التنفيذ».

اقتراب «حل طويل الأمد»

واختتم ترمب تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن «هذه المشكلة طويلة الأمد باتت قريبة من الحل»، معتبراً أنه «شرف للولايات المتحدة، وللدول في الشرق الأوسط، الوصول إلى هذه المرحلة».