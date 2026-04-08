U.S. President Donald Trump announced his approval to halt military strikes against Iran for two weeks, in a move described as an opportunity to de-escalate and open a new diplomatic path.

Pakistani Mediation in the Scene

Trump explained that his decision came after consultations with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, indicating a regional role in calming tensions and pushing the parties towards dialogue.

A Breakthrough on the Horizon

According to statements, the long-standing crisis with Iran is “approaching resolution,” with confirmation that the two-week deadline will be used to finalize an agreement that is being worked on for formulation and activation.

Progressing Understandings and a New Proposal

Trump revealed that he received a 10-point Iranian proposal, considering it a “practical basis” to build upon to reach a comprehensive agreement, noting that most previous points of contention have been overcome.

A Crucial Condition: The Strait of Hormuz

Trump linked the immediate ceasefire to Iran's stance on opening the Strait of Hormuz, referencing the importance of this vital corridor for global trade and energy.

Mutual Ceasefire

He confirmed that any de-escalation would be mutual between the two parties, reflecting a trend towards a balanced agreement that ensures the commitment of both sides.

Towards Lasting Peace?

Trump concluded his statements by emphasizing the achievement of “all military objectives and beyond,” stressing that negotiations have made significant progress towards a final agreement that could lead to lasting peace in the region.