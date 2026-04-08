أعلن دونالد ترمب تعليق العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران لمدة أسبوعين، استجابة لطلب باكستاني، ومشروطًا بفتح مضيق هرمز بشكل كامل وآمن، في خطوة وصفها بأنها تمهّد لاتفاق طويل الأمد للسلام في الشرق الأوسط.
هدنة مشروطة بفتح «هرمز»
وأوضح ترمب، في تصريح عبر حسابه على منصة "تروث سوشال"، أنه بناءً على محادثات مع رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني شهباز شريف، وقائد الجيش عاصم منير، وافق على تأجيل الضربة العسكرية «المدمرة» التي كانت مقررة ضد إيران.
وأشار إلى أن هذا التعليق يأتي «رهناً بموافقة إيران على الفتح الكامل والفوري والآمن لمضيق هرمز»، مؤكداً أن القرار يمثل «وقف إطلاق نار من طرفين».
«أنجزنا أهدافنا العسكرية»
وشدد الرئيس الأمريكي على أن بلاده «حققت وتجاوزت جميع أهدافها العسكرية»، مضيفاً أن واشنطن باتت «في مراحل متقدمة جداً نحو اتفاق نهائي يحقق السلام طويل الأمد مع إيران، ويعزز الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط».
مقترح إيراني من 10 نقاط
وكشف ترمب عن تلقي الولايات المتحدة «مقترحاً من 10 نقاط» من إيران، معتبراً أنه يشكل «أساساً قابلاً للتفاوض»، مبيناً أن معظم نقاط الخلاف السابقة «تم التوافق عليها بالفعل» بين الجانبين.
وأضاف أن فترة الأسبوعين ستُستخدم «لاستكمال الاتفاق ووضعه موضع التنفيذ».
اقتراب «حل طويل الأمد»
واختتم ترمب تصريحه بالتأكيد على أن «هذه المشكلة طويلة الأمد باتت قريبة من الحل»، معتبراً أنه «شرف للولايات المتحدة، وللدول في الشرق الأوسط، الوصول إلى هذه المرحلة».
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his approval to halt military strikes against Iran for two weeks, in a move described as an opportunity to de-escalate and open a new diplomatic path.
Pakistani Mediation in the Scene
Trump explained that his decision came after consultations with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, indicating a regional role in calming tensions and pushing the parties towards dialogue.
A Breakthrough on the Horizon
According to statements, the long-standing crisis with Iran is “approaching resolution,” with confirmation that the two-week deadline will be used to finalize an agreement that is being worked on for formulation and activation.
Progressing Understandings and a New Proposal
Trump revealed that he received a 10-point Iranian proposal, considering it a “practical basis” to build upon to reach a comprehensive agreement, noting that most previous points of contention have been overcome.
A Crucial Condition: The Strait of Hormuz
Trump linked the immediate ceasefire to Iran's stance on opening the Strait of Hormuz, referencing the importance of this vital corridor for global trade and energy.
Mutual Ceasefire
He confirmed that any de-escalation would be mutual between the two parties, reflecting a trend towards a balanced agreement that ensures the commitment of both sides.
Towards Lasting Peace?
Trump concluded his statements by emphasizing the achievement of “all military objectives and beyond,” stressing that negotiations have made significant progress towards a final agreement that could lead to lasting peace in the region.