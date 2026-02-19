The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the commencement of the land registration work for real estate in the Medina region for a single property located in: (part of Bani Abdu Al-Ashhal neighborhood), starting from Sunday, February 22, 2026, corresponding to the 5th of Ramadan 1447 AH, until the end of Thursday, May 28, 2026, corresponding to the 11th of Dhul-Hijjah 1447 AH. It clarified that the selection of the neighborhood was made based on specific criteria, and announcements will be made subsequently regarding the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to land registration work in various regions of the Kingdom during the upcoming periods.

The "Real Estate Authority" indicated that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform: https://rer.sa/ or through service centers, noting that land registration requires the existence of a property deed that meets the regulatory requirements to complete the registration process.

The authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to land registration to verify their property deed and ensure the necessary conditions are met in preparation for the start of registration. Inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the authority's official platforms or by contacting the customer service center at 199002.

Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a property ownership registration deed will be issued for each real estate unit registered. The property registration deed will include data about the property, its descriptions, condition, and associated rights and obligations linked to accurate geospatial information, contributing to the enhancement of infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector, as the land registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.