أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في منطقة المدينة المنورة لقطعة عقارية واحدة في: (جزء من حي بني عبد الأشهل)، ابتداءً من يوم الأحد 22 فبراير 2026، الموافق 5 رمضان 1447هـ، حتى نهاية يوم الخميس 28 مايو 2026، الموافق 11 ذو الحجة 1447هـ، مبينةً أنَّ اختيار الحي تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيعلن تباعًا عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.

وأشارت «هيئة العقار» إلى أنَّ التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحًا عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية: https://rer.sa/ أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مفيدة بأنّ التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفٍ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل.

ودعت الهيئة ملاَّك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعدادًا لبدء التسجيل، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.

وابتداءً من الموعد الـمُحدد لبدء التسجيل سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري، إذ يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.