Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents a strategic partner for Russia in the Middle East, noting that diplomatic relations between the two countries have lasted for nearly 100 years.

In an interview with Al Arabiya network, he explained that the OPEC+ alliance plays a responsible role in stabilizing the global energy market, expressing Moscow's satisfaction with the level of bilateral cooperation with Riyadh, and affirming his country's appreciation for its relations with Arab countries and discussions on key international issues with them.

Iran.. Dangerous Strikes Leading to Nuclear Steps

Lavrov viewed the previous strike on Iran during the 12-day war with Israel and the American intervention in it as having "resulted in negative repercussions," warning that targeting nuclear sites is "extremely dangerous" and pushes Tehran to take steps to protect its nuclear materials.

He emphasized that Iran has declared its commitment to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, considering that striking its nuclear sites is a "dangerous act," and that any new attack on it is "playing with fire," amid Arab rejection of any further escalation.

He expressed confidence that Tehran will cooperate with inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency when they resume their work, affirming that Iran has the right to peaceful uranium enrichment, and noting the close communication between Moscow and the Iranian leadership.

He also expressed his country's concern about what he described as the United Nations being dragged behind European policies, accusing Europe of trying to reactivate sanctions against Iran.

Ukraine.. Criticism of Europe and Adherence to Alaska Understandings

Regarding the Ukrainian issue, Lavrov accused "the regime in Kyiv" of igniting the crisis by suppressing Donbas, considering that the main obstacle to a solution lies in the Ukrainian leadership.

He pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed Moscow's readiness to dialogue with Europe "when its leaders regain their sanity," adding that he does not see an active European role in the settlement, accusing European leaders of fueling hostility towards Russia.

In contrast, he appreciated Washington's position calling for a resolution to the crisis, considering that Europe is trying to divert President Donald Trump's administration from this path.

He affirmed Moscow's adherence to the understandings made in Alaska between Putin and Trump last summer, noting that Washington recognizes Russian national interests, but stressed that his country "will not stand idly by" if forced to engage in a war with Europe, although it does not seek one.

Syria.. Russian Presence "Humanitarian" and Stability Needed

Regarding Damascus, Lavrov emphasized that respect and mutual benefit are the basis of the current relationship, affirming Moscow's support for Syria's unity and sovereignty.

He explained that the Russian presence at the Hmeimim and Tartus bases is no longer of a military nature as it was before, but focuses on humanitarian missions, and that Damascus sees it as a stabilizing factor that achieves balance.

He pointed out that implementing the understandings between Putin and his Syrian counterpart Ahmad al-Shara serves the interests of the Syrian people and the stability of the region, describing the American withdrawal from northeastern Syria as "rational" if done in an organized manner.

Palestine.. Warning of an Explosion in the West Bank

On the Palestinian issue, Lavrov called for Palestinian unity, considering that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to establish a Palestinian state "does not serve Israel's security."

He described statements from the Israeli army declaring "the entire people of Gaza as terrorists" as unacceptable, noting that Moscow and Beijing abstained from voting on a Security Council resolution in response to a Palestinian and Arab request.

He affirmed that the decisive factor for any peace plan is the participation of Palestinians, pointing out his country's readiness to provide one billion dollars for the reconstruction of Palestine, warning of escalating tensions in the West Bank that threaten to explode the situation.

This comes at a time when Moscow continues its negotiations regarding Ukraine in Geneva, with the Kremlin describing the talks as "difficult," while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the last round.