أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أن المملكة العربية السعودية تمثل شريكاً إستراتيجياً لروسيا في الشرق الأوسط، مشيراً إلى أن العلاقات الدبلوماسية بين البلدين تمتد لنحو 100 عام.

وأوضح في مقابلة مع شبكة «العربية» أن تحالف «أوبك+» يؤدي دوراً مسؤولاً في استقرار سوق الطاقة العالمي، معرباً عن ارتياح موسكو لمستوى التعاون الثنائي مع الرياض، ومؤكداً تقدير بلاده لعلاقاتها مع الدول العربية ومناقشتها الملفات الدولية المحورية معها.

إيران.. الضربات خطرة وتدفع لخطوات نووية

ورأى لافروف أن الضربة السابقة على إيران خلال الحرب التي استمرت 12 يوماً مع إسرائيل والتدخل الأمريكي فيها «أسفرت عن تداعيات سيئة»، محذراً من أن استهداف مواقع نووية «خطير للغاية» ويدفع طهران لاتخاذ خطوات لحماية موادها النووية.

وشدد على أن إيران أعلنت التزامها باتفاقية عدم الانتشار النووي، معتبراً أن ضرب مواقعها النووية «فعل خطير»، وأن أي هجوم جديد عليها هو «لعب بالنار»، في ظل رفض عربي لأي تصعيد إضافي.

وأعرب عن ثقته بأن طهران ستتعاون مع مفتشي الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية حال استئناف عملهم، مؤكداً أن لإيران الحق في التخصيب السلمي لليورانيوم، ومشيراً إلى وجود تواصل وثيق بين موسكو والقيادة الإيرانية.

كما أبدى قلق بلاده مما وصفه بانجرار الأمم المتحدة وراء السياسات الأوروبية، متهماً أوروبا بمحاولة إعادة تفعيل العقوبات ضد إيران.

أوكرانيا.. انتقادات لأوروبا وتمسك بتفاهمات ألاسكا

في الملف الأوكراني، اتهم لافروف «النظام في كييف» بإشعال الأزمة عبر قمع دونباس، معتبراً أن العقبة الأساسية للحل تكمن في القيادة الأوكرانية.

وأشار إلى أن الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أكد استعداد موسكو للحوار مع أوروبا «عندما يستعيد قادتها صوابهم»، مضيفاً أنه لا يرى دوراً أوروبياً فاعلاً في التسوية، ومتهماً القادة الأوروبيين بتأجيج العداء لروسيا.

وفي المقابل، قدّر موقف واشنطن الداعي لتسوية الأزمة، معتبراً أن أوروبا تحاول حرف إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن هذا المسار.

وأكد تمسك موسكو بتفاهمات ألاسكا التي جرت بين بوتين وترمب الصيف الماضي، مشيراً إلى أن واشنطن تعترف بالمصالح الوطنية الروسية، لكنه شدد على أن بلاده «لن تقف مكتوفة الأيدي» إذا أُجبرت على خوض حرب مع أوروبا، رغم أنها لا تسعى إليها.

سورية.. وجود روسي «إنساني» واستقرار مطلوب

وعن دمشق، شدد لافروف على أن الاحترام والمنفعة المتبادلة هما أساس العلاقة الحالية، مؤكداً دعم موسكو لوحدة سورية وسيادتها.

وأوضح أن الوجود الروسي في قاعدتي حميميم وطرطوس لم يعد ذا طابع عسكري كما في السابق، بل يركز على المهمات الإنسانية، وأن دمشق ترى فيه عامل استقرار يحقق التوازن.

وأشار إلى أن تطبيق تفاهمات بوتين ونظيره السوري أحمد الشرع يصب في مصلحة الشعب السوري واستقرار المنطقة، واصفاً الانسحاب الأمريكي من شمال شرق سورية بأنه «عقلاني» إذا جرى بشكل منظم.

فلسطين.. تحذير من انفجار الضفة

وفي الشأن الفلسطيني، دعا لافروف إلى وحدة الصف الفلسطيني، معتبراً أن رفض رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو إقامة دولة فلسطينية «لا يخدم أمن إسرائيل».

ووصف تصريحات للجيش الإسرائيلي باعتبار «كل شعب غزة إرهابياً» بأنها غير مقبولة، مشيراً إلى أن موسكو وبكين امتنعتا عن التصويت على قرار في مجلس الأمن استجابة لطلب فلسطيني وعربي.

وأكد أن العامل الحاسم لأي خطة سلام هو مشاركة الفلسطينيين، لافتاً إلى استعداد بلاده لتقديم مليار دولار لإعادة إعمار فلسطين، ومحذراً من تصاعد التوتر في الضفة الغربية بما يهدد بانفجار الأوضاع.

يأتي ذلك في وقت تواصل موسكو مفاوضاتها بشأن أوكرانيا في جنيف، وسط وصف الكرملين للمباحثات بأنها «صعبة»، في حين أبدى الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي عدم رضاه عن نتائج الجولة الأخيرة.