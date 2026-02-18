كشف نائب الرئيس الأمريكي، جيه دي فانس، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب وضع «خطوطاً حمراء» واضحة خلال المفاوضات مع إيران في جنيف، لم تُقبل من قبل الطرف الإيراني بعد.
وأوضح فانس لقناة «فوكس نيوز» أن الولايات المتحدة تظل متمسكة بالمسار الدبلوماسي، لكنها مستعدة لكل الخيارات، بما في ذلك التصعيد العسكري إذا لزم الأمر.
إحراز تقدم محدود.. وخلافات جوهرية
وأشار فانس إلى أن بعض جوانب المفاوضات سارت بشكل جيد، وتم الاتفاق على لقاءات مستقبلية، لكن إيران ما زالت غير مستعدة للاعتراف ببعض الخطوط الحمراء ومعالجتها. وقال المسؤول الأمريكي إن «الخلافات الجوهرية لا تزال قائمة رغم إحراز تقدم محدود»، متوقعاً أن تقدم طهران مقترحات أكثر تفصيلاً خلال الأسبوعين القادمين لتقريب المواقف.
مسار دبلوماسي تحت تهديد الخيار العسكري
ألمح نائب الرئيس إلى أن ترمب هو من يحدد متى تصل الدبلوماسية إلى خواتيمها، مؤكداً: «نأمل ألا نصل إلى خيار القوة، لكن القرار النهائي للرئيس». تصريحات فانس تعكس إستراتيجية واشنطن المزدوجة: التمسك بالحوار، مع إبقاء احتمالات الرد العسكري على الطاولة لضمان تحقيق المطالب الأمريكية، وعلى رأسها برنامج إيران النووي.
U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance revealed yesterday (Tuesday) that President Donald Trump set clear "red lines" during negotiations with Iran in Geneva, which have not yet been accepted by the Iranian side.
Vance explained to Fox News that the United States remains committed to the diplomatic path, but is prepared for all options, including military escalation if necessary.
Limited Progress... and Fundamental Disagreements
Vance noted that some aspects of the negotiations went well, and future meetings were agreed upon, but Iran is still not ready to acknowledge and address some of the red lines. The U.S. official stated that "fundamental disagreements remain despite limited progress," expecting that Tehran will present more detailed proposals in the coming two weeks to bridge the positions.
A Diplomatic Path Under the Threat of Military Option
The Vice President hinted that Trump is the one who determines when diplomacy reaches its conclusion, affirming: "We hope not to reach the option of force, but the final decision rests with the president." Vance's statements reflect Washington's dual strategy: maintaining dialogue while keeping military response options on the table to ensure the achievement of U.S. demands, foremost of which is Iran's nuclear program.