U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance revealed yesterday (Tuesday) that President Donald Trump set clear "red lines" during negotiations with Iran in Geneva, which have not yet been accepted by the Iranian side.

Vance explained to Fox News that the United States remains committed to the diplomatic path, but is prepared for all options, including military escalation if necessary.

Limited Progress... and Fundamental Disagreements

Vance noted that some aspects of the negotiations went well, and future meetings were agreed upon, but Iran is still not ready to acknowledge and address some of the red lines. The U.S. official stated that "fundamental disagreements remain despite limited progress," expecting that Tehran will present more detailed proposals in the coming two weeks to bridge the positions.

A Diplomatic Path Under the Threat of Military Option

The Vice President hinted that Trump is the one who determines when diplomacy reaches its conclusion, affirming: "We hope not to reach the option of force, but the final decision rests with the president." Vance's statements reflect Washington's dual strategy: maintaining dialogue while keeping military response options on the table to ensure the achievement of U.S. demands, foremost of which is Iran's nuclear program.