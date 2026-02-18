كشف نائب الرئيس الأمريكي، جيه دي فانس، أمس (الثلاثاء)، أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب وضع «خطوطاً حمراء» واضحة خلال المفاوضات مع إيران في جنيف، لم تُقبل من قبل الطرف الإيراني بعد.

وأوضح فانس لقناة «فوكس نيوز» أن الولايات المتحدة تظل متمسكة بالمسار الدبلوماسي، لكنها مستعدة لكل الخيارات، بما في ذلك التصعيد العسكري إذا لزم الأمر.

إحراز تقدم محدود.. وخلافات جوهرية

وأشار فانس إلى أن بعض جوانب المفاوضات سارت بشكل جيد، وتم الاتفاق على لقاءات مستقبلية، لكن إيران ما زالت غير مستعدة للاعتراف ببعض الخطوط الحمراء ومعالجتها. وقال المسؤول الأمريكي إن «الخلافات الجوهرية لا تزال قائمة رغم إحراز تقدم محدود»، متوقعاً أن تقدم طهران مقترحات أكثر تفصيلاً خلال الأسبوعين القادمين لتقريب المواقف.

مسار دبلوماسي تحت تهديد الخيار العسكري

ألمح نائب الرئيس إلى أن ترمب هو من يحدد متى تصل الدبلوماسية إلى خواتيمها، مؤكداً: «نأمل ألا نصل إلى خيار القوة، لكن القرار النهائي للرئيس». تصريحات فانس تعكس إستراتيجية واشنطن المزدوجة: التمسك بالحوار، مع إبقاء احتمالات الرد العسكري على الطاولة لضمان تحقيق المطالب الأمريكية، وعلى رأسها برنامج إيران النووي.