دشّن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، حملة «الجود منّا وفينا» بتبرعين سخيّين بمبلغ 150 مليون ريال عبر منصة «جود الإسكان» في إطار حرص القيادة على دعم جميع الجهود والمُبادرات الوطنية التي تستهدف توفير المسكن الملائم للأسر المستحقة.

وبهذه المناسبة رفع وزير البلديات والإسكان رئيس مجلس أمناء مؤسسة الإسكان التنموي الأهلية «سكن» ماجد بن عبدالله الحقيل، أسمى آيات الشكر والتقدير للقيادة الرشيدة على الدعم المستمر لجميع الجهود والمُبادرات الوطنية التي تستهدف توفير مساكن ملائمة للأسر المستحقة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

ونوّه بالأثر الفاعل للتبرعات السخية السابقة في تحقيق مستهدفات الإسكان التنموي، إضافة إلى أثره الكبير في تحفيز أفراد المجتمع ومؤسساته على المساهمة والبذل والعطاء عبر منصة «جود الإسكان» كمنصة وطنية موثوقة وخدمة مستفيديها، بما يعكس نموذجاً من التكاتف الاجتماعي والعمل غير الربحي والإنساني.

وأكد الحقيل أن هذا الإسهام النوعي سيدفع ـ بمشيئة الله ـ نحو تحقيق مستهدفات مؤسسة «سكن» عبر منصة «جود الإسكان»، القائمة على منظومة من العطاء المجتمعي الذي يسهم في توفير السكن الكريم ويعزز الاستقرار وجودة الحياة للأسر المستحقة.