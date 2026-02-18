His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, launched the campaign "Generosity is from Us and Within Us" with generous donations amounting to 150 million riyals through the "Jood Housing" platform, as part of the leadership's commitment to support all national efforts and initiatives aimed at providing suitable housing for deserving families.

On this occasion, the Minister of Municipalities and Housing and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Developmental Housing Foundation "Sakan," Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hoqail, expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for their continuous support of all national efforts and initiatives aimed at providing suitable housing for deserving families in various regions of the Kingdom.

He highlighted the effective impact of previous generous donations in achieving the targets of developmental housing, in addition to its significant effect in motivating community members and institutions to contribute and give through the "Jood Housing" platform as a trusted national platform and service for its beneficiaries, reflecting a model of social solidarity and non-profit humanitarian work.

Al-Hoqail affirmed that this qualitative contribution will, God willing, drive towards achieving the goals of the "Sakan" Foundation through the "Jood Housing" platform, which is based on a system of community giving that contributes to providing dignified housing and enhances stability and quality of life for deserving families.