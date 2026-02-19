خطف لاعبو فريق «شرطة محافظة جدة» بطاقة التأهل إلى دور الـ8 كأول الواصلين، بعد فوزهم بنتيجة (2-1) على فريق «وزارة الرياضة» بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، في اللقاء الذي أقيم أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات دور الـ16 من بطولة «جدة 2026» لكرة القدم المقامة على ملعب القرية الأولمبية.


وبهذا الانتصار، يلتقي «الشرطة» في دور الـ8 مع الفائز من مباراة فريق «الحرس الوطني» بالقطاع الغربي (متصدر المجموعة B) وفريق «إدارة التعليم» بمحافظة جدة (وصيف المجموعة A)، الثلاثاء القادم (24 فبراير).