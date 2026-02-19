The players of the "Jeddah Governorate Police" team secured their qualification to the quarter-finals as the first to advance, after winning with a score of (2-1) against the "Ministry of Sports" team from the Makkah region, in the match that took place yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the Round of 16 in the "Jeddah 2026" football tournament held at the Olympic Village Stadium.



With this victory, the "Police" will face the winner of the match between the "National Guard" team from the western sector (group B leader) and the "Education Administration" team from Jeddah Governorate (group A runner-up) next Tuesday (February 24).