خطف كلوب بروج البلجيكي تعادلاً قاتلاً من ضيفه أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني بنتيجة 3-3، في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «جان بريدل»، ضمن منافسات ذهاب الملحق المؤهل إلى دور الـ16 بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح أتلتيكو مدريد التسجيل في الدقيقة الثامنة عن طريق جوليان ألفاريز من ركلة جزاء، ثم أضاف الوافد الجديد أديمولا لوكمان الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 45+4.

وانتفض كلوب بروج مع بداية الشوط الثاني، وقلص رافائيل أونيديكا الفارق لأصحاب الأرض في الدقيقة 52، قبل أن يدرك نيكولو تريسولدي التعادل بعدها بثماني دقائق.

وأسفر ضغط أتلتيكو مدريد عن تسجيل الهدف الثالث عن طريق لاعب كلوب بروج جويل أوردونيز بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 79، لكن الفريق البلجيكي رفض الاستسلام في الدقائق الأخيرة، وأحرز هدف التعادل قبل دقيقة واحدة من نهاية الوقت الأصلي بتوقيع كريستوس تزوليس.

موعد لقاء الإياب

ومن المقرر أن يقام لقاء الإياب الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو» معقل فريق أتلتيكو مدريد.