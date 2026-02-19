خطف كلوب بروج البلجيكي تعادلاً قاتلاً من ضيفه أتلتيكو مدريد الإسباني بنتيجة 3-3، في المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «جان بريدل»، ضمن منافسات ذهاب الملحق المؤهل إلى دور الـ16 بمسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
أهداف المباراة
افتتح أتلتيكو مدريد التسجيل في الدقيقة الثامنة عن طريق جوليان ألفاريز من ركلة جزاء، ثم أضاف الوافد الجديد أديمولا لوكمان الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 45+4.
وانتفض كلوب بروج مع بداية الشوط الثاني، وقلص رافائيل أونيديكا الفارق لأصحاب الأرض في الدقيقة 52، قبل أن يدرك نيكولو تريسولدي التعادل بعدها بثماني دقائق.
وأسفر ضغط أتلتيكو مدريد عن تسجيل الهدف الثالث عن طريق لاعب كلوب بروج جويل أوردونيز بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 79، لكن الفريق البلجيكي رفض الاستسلام في الدقائق الأخيرة، وأحرز هدف التعادل قبل دقيقة واحدة من نهاية الوقت الأصلي بتوقيع كريستوس تزوليس.
موعد لقاء الإياب
ومن المقرر أن يقام لقاء الإياب الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب «طيران الرياض ميتروبوليتانو» معقل فريق أتلتيكو مدريد.
Club Brugge of Belgium snatched a dramatic draw against their Spanish guest Atlético Madrid with a score of 3-3 in the match held yesterday (Wednesday) at the "Jan Breydel" stadium, as part of the first leg of the playoff qualifying for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.
Match Goals
Atlético Madrid opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Julian Alvarez from a penalty kick, then the new arrival Ademola Lookman added the second goal in the 45+4 minute.
Club Brugge rallied at the start of the second half, with Raphael Onyedika reducing the deficit for the home team in the 52nd minute, before Nicolo Tresoldi equalized eight minutes later.
Atlético Madrid's pressure resulted in a third goal scored by Club Brugge player Joel Ordonez, who accidentally put the ball into his own net in the 79th minute, but the Belgian team refused to give up in the final minutes and scored the equalizer just one minute before the end of regular time, with a goal from Christos Tzoulis.
Return Match Date
The return match is scheduled to take place next Tuesday at the "Civitas Metropolitano" stadium, the home ground of Atlético Madrid.