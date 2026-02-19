Club Brugge of Belgium snatched a dramatic draw against their Spanish guest Atlético Madrid with a score of 3-3 in the match held yesterday (Wednesday) at the "Jan Breydel" stadium, as part of the first leg of the playoff qualifying for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Match Goals

Atlético Madrid opened the scoring in the eighth minute through Julian Alvarez from a penalty kick, then the new arrival Ademola Lookman added the second goal in the 45+4 minute.

Club Brugge rallied at the start of the second half, with Raphael Onyedika reducing the deficit for the home team in the 52nd minute, before Nicolo Tresoldi equalized eight minutes later.

Atlético Madrid's pressure resulted in a third goal scored by Club Brugge player Joel Ordonez, who accidentally put the ball into his own net in the 79th minute, but the Belgian team refused to give up in the final minutes and scored the equalizer just one minute before the end of regular time, with a goal from Christos Tzoulis.

Return Match Date

The return match is scheduled to take place next Tuesday at the "Civitas Metropolitano" stadium, the home ground of Atlético Madrid.