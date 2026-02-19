Arsenal fell to a 2-2 draw against their hosts Wolverhampton yesterday (Wednesday) at Molineux Stadium, in a match brought forward from the 31st round of the English Premier League.

Arsenal Takes the Lead with Two Goals

Arsenal opened the scoring just five minutes after the whistle through their star Bukayo Saka, then Pierro Hincapié doubled the Gunners' lead with a second goal in the 56th minute.

Comeback for the Hosts

Just five minutes later, Hugo Bueno reduced the deficit for Wolverhampton, bringing hope back to the Wolves in the remaining minutes of the match.

In the 90+4 minute, Arsenal player Ricardo Calafiori scored an own goal, gifting Wolverhampton a valuable point that gives them a strong boost in their attempt to escape the bottom, despite the difficulty of the task.

Team Standings

With this result, Arsenal raised their tally to 58 points at the top of the Premier League standings, having played one more match than their closest rivals Manchester City, who are in second place with 53 points.

On the other hand, Wolverhampton remains at the bottom of the standings despite raising their tally to 10 points, trailing by 15 points from safety.