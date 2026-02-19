سقط أرسنال في التعادل 2-2 مع مضيفه وولفرهامبتون، أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب مولينيو، في مباراة مقدمة من الجولة الـ31 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

أرسنال يتقدم بثنائية

افتتح أرسنال التسجيل بعد خمس دقائق فقط من صافرة البداية عن طريق نجمه بوكايو ساكا، ثم عزز بييرو هينكابي تقدم «المدفعجية» بهدف ثانٍ في الدقيقة 56.

«ريمونتادا» لأصحاب الأرض

بعدها بخمس دقائق فقط، قلص هوغو بوينو الفارق لفريق وولفرهامبتون، ليعيد الأمل إلى «الذئاب» في الدقائق المتبقية من اللقاء.

وفي الدقيقة 90+4، سجل لاعب أرسنال ريكاردو كالافيوري هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه، ليُهدي وولفرهامبتون نقطة ثمينة تمنحه دفعة قوية في محاولة الهروب من القاع، رغم صعوبة المهمة.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 58 نقطة في صدارة ترتيب البريميرليغ، مع خوضه مباراة إضافية عن أقرب منافسيه مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني برصيد 53 نقطة.

في المقابل، يستمر وولفرهامبتون في قاع الترتيب رغم رفع رصيده إلى 10 نقاط، متأخراً بفارق 15 نقطة عن منطقة الأمان.