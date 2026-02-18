The Austrian girl, who accuses Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hegazy of harassment, revealed details about the incident during a phone call with the program "Al-Basma," hosted by artist Tamer Abdel Moneim on "Al-Shams 2" channel.

Shocking Experience

In her first media appearance, she denied having any relationship with Hegazy's wife, confirming that she does not know her and has never spoken to her, indicating that her relationship with the artist began as a friendship before turning into an experience she described as "shocking."

She said: "Hegazy threatened me with his influence and fame, repeating in front of me that he is an artist and famous, in an attempt to pressure me."

Breaking Down in Tears

In an emotional moment, the girl broke down in tears on air, expressing her trust in the Egyptian judiciary, saying: "I believe that the truth will come out," while expressing her shock at what happened, especially since she considered Hegazy a friend.

She pointed out her deep love for Egypt and her admiration for artist Adel Imam, expressing her wish to obtain Egyptian citizenship.

The girl was unable to continue the interview due to her poor psychological state, apologizing to the audience, while Tamer Abdel Moneim made sure to support her emotionally, affirming his complete understanding of her feelings.

Deep Sadness

For her part, the doctor treating the girl spoke during the episode, indicating that her mental state deteriorated after the incident and that she appeared "disconnected from reality" and suffering from deep sadness, explaining that she finds it difficult even to express what she went through. She confirmed that psychological recovery requires time and specialized support.