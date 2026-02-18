كشفت الفتاة النمساوية، التي تتهم الفنان المصري محمود حجازي بالتحرش بها، تفاصيل حول الواقعة خلال مداخلة هاتفية مع برنامج «البصمة»، الذي يقدّمه الفنان تامر عبدالمنعم عبر قناة «الشمس2».

تجربة صادمة

ونفت في أول ظهور إعلامي لها وجود علاقة تربطها بزوجة حجازي، مؤكدة أنها لا تعرفها ولم يسبق لها الحديث معها، مشيرة إلى أن علاقتها بالفنان بدأت في إطار الصداقة، قبل أن تتحول إلى تجربة وصفتها بـ«الصادمة».

وقالت: «حجازي كان يهدّدني بنفوذه وشهرته، ويردّد أمامي أنا فنان ومشهور، في محاولة للضغط عليّ».

انهيار بالبكاء

وفي لحظة مؤثّرة، انهارت الفتاة بالبكاء على الهواء، مؤكدةً ثقتها في القضاء المصري، وقالت: «أؤمن بأن الحق سيظهر»، معبّرة عن صدمتها مما حدث، خصوصاً أنها كانت تعتبر حجازي صديقاً.

وأشارت إلى حبّها الشديد لمصر وإعجابها بالفنان عادل إمام، معبّرةً عن أمنيتها الحصول على الجنسية المصرية.

ولم تتمكن الفتاة من استكمال اللقاء بسبب حالتها النفسية السيئة، معتذرةً للجمهور، فيما حرص تامر عبدالمنعم على دعمها نفسياً، مؤكداً تفهّمه الكامل لمشاعرها.

حزن شديد

من جانبها، تحدّثت الطبيبة المعالِجة للفتاة، خلال الحلقة، مشيرةً إلى أن حالتها النفسية تدهورت عقب الواقعة، وأنها بدت «غائبة عن الواقع» وتعاني من حزن شديد، موضحةً أنها تجد صعوبة حتى في التعبير عما مرّت به. وأكدت أن التعافي النفسي يحتاج إلى وقت ودعم متخصّص.