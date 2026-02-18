يا لهذا الموت الذي خطف منّا أيقونة الشعر، صوت جدّة، وخنساء العرب، الشاعرة الرقيقة الملهمة ثريا قابل التي رحلت بصمت عن دنيانا بعد معاناة طويلة مع المرض. تلك السيدة التي عرفتها عن قرب وعرفها الجميع، لم تكن يومًا تبحث عن شهرة مصطنعة، وكان تعاملها مع الناس بصمة إيجابية ونبراسا في الحياة الاجتماعية، وكونت موروثًا ثقافيًا وأدبيًا من خلال قصائدها الرائعة التي تغنّى بها كافة الفنانين، وعانقت كلماتها الحجازية عنان السماء، ودخلت قلوبنا بدون تكليف لسهولة لهجتها الجداوية التي تشبه بياض الثلج وصفاء القلوب النقية. لم تكن ثريا مجرد شاعرة فحسب، بل هي رائدة في تمكين المرأة السعودية في التعامل مع كافة التحديات ونشر الوعي والمعرفة، وكسرت الحواجز، وأصبحت ملهمة للجيل الجديد الذي يبحث عن صوت صادق في عصر الزيف. شعرها لم يكن ترفًا، بل انعكاسًا لتجربة إنسانية حقيقية، يتحدث عن الحب والفقد بلغة بسيطة ومؤثرة، تجعلنا نبكي ونبتسم في آن واحد.


رحل صوت جدة، لكن كلماتها ما زالت تنبض في أغاني اليوم وذاكرة الغد. في عالم يتسارع فيه الزمن، يظل ديوانها الأول «الأوزان الباكية» الذي أصدرته في بيروت عام 1963، هو أول ديوان شعر نسائي فصيح منشور باسم مؤلفته الصريح في تاريخ مملكتنا، يذكرنا بأن العواطف الحقيقية لا تموت مهما رحل أصحابها. هذه الكلمات التي سطّرتها تلامس اليوم جيلًا جديدًا يبحث عن تعبير صادق عن الحب الحقيقي العفيف في عصر جديد يمتلئ بالضجيج ومنغصات الحياة. لا يمكن أن أنسى تلك الإهداءات الحنونة التي حظيت بها عندما أسمَعَتني بصوتها شعرًا، أبرز أعمالها: (بعد مزح ولعب)، (وحطني جوا في عيونك)، و(لا لا وربي). وهذا «غيض من فيض» من روائع أعمالها الأدبية التي لا يمكن حصرها، ومن يعود لكلماتها العذبة لا يملك إلا أن يتذكر أحبة كانوا معنا وغابوا، ويعتصر قلبه بالأشواق والحنين والحزن. رحم الله ثريا قابل، ومهما نعبر عما في دواخلنا لا يمكن أن نوفيها، ولا يمكن أن تصل حروفي مُنتهاها.