Oh, this death that snatched from us the icon of poetry, the voice of Jeddah, and the elegist of the Arabs, the delicate and inspiring poet Thuraya Qabil, who silently departed from our world after a long struggle with illness. That lady, whom I knew closely and everyone knew, was never in search of artificial fame, and her interaction with people was a positive imprint and a beacon in social life. She created a cultural and literary legacy through her wonderful poems that were sung by all artists, and her words embraced the sky with their Hijazi essence, entering our hearts effortlessly with the simplicity of her Jeddah dialect, which resembles the whiteness of snow and the purity of innocent hearts. Thuraya was not just a poet; she was a pioneer in empowering Saudi women to face all challenges and spread awareness and knowledge. She broke barriers and became an inspiration for the new generation seeking a genuine voice in an age of deceit. Her poetry was not a luxury but a reflection of a true human experience, speaking of love and loss in a simple and impactful language that makes us cry and smile at the same time.



The voice of Jeddah has departed, but her words still pulse in today's songs and the memory of tomorrow. In a world where time accelerates, her first collection "The Weeping Weights," published in Beirut in 1963, remains the first published collection of classical women's poetry under its author's name in the history of our kingdom, reminding us that true emotions do not die, no matter how far their bearers go. These words she penned today touch a new generation seeking a sincere expression of pure love in a new era filled with noise and life's annoyances. I cannot forget those tender dedications I received when she made me listen to her poetry in her voice, with her notable works: (After Joking and Playing), (Put Me Inside Your Eyes), and (No, No, By God). This is just a "drop in the ocean" of her literary masterpieces that cannot be counted, and anyone who returns to her sweet words cannot help but remember loved ones who were with us and have now gone, squeezing their hearts with longing, nostalgia, and sorrow. May God have mercy on Thuraya Qabil, and no matter how we express what is within us, we can never do her justice, and my words can never reach their limit.