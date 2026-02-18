القبض على شخصيات السفير الإعلامي الكاتب تركي الدخيل، ليس بالأمر اليسير، فهو شخصيات كريمة في جسد واحد، تميّز بالعطاء، وانفرد بالبصمة الخاصة، وكان سميناً ثم فعلت الأيام فعلها، فغدا يردد مع المتنبي:

«كفى بجسمي نحولاً أنني رجل لولا مخاطبتي إياك لم ترني».

وهنا يضفي ويضيف لسيرته النبيلة شيئاً من ذكريات رمضانية..

• ماذا عن ذكريات الطفولة الرمضانية؟

•• لا أحسب لدي ذكريات ليست لدى غيري. في الذاكرة أن الجَدَّات أنزل الله عليهن الرحمات، قدمن لنا عرضاً سخياً، لتحريضنا على الاعتياد على ممارسة الصيام، وذلك بأن نصوم من أول اليوم ويكون إفطارنا مع أذان الظهر!

ومن أتقن التجاوب مع العرض رُقِّيَ بعدها إلى الإفطار مع أذان العصر. هذه التمرينات اللطيفة تربوياً، كانت تجعل من يصبح الصيام واجباً في حقه بالبلوغ مستعداً جاهزاً لأداء ما فرض الله عليه، بجد وإخلاص وصدق.

لقد كُنَّا ونحن أطفال نستمتع بأمر لا نعيه تماماً، وهو أن رمضان هو الشهر الوحيد الذي يضمن وجود العائلة كاملة، في وجبتي الفطور والسحور، على مدار الشهر كله، بما يحقق الألفة والمحبة والمودة والاستمتاع بروحانية الشهر الكريم.

استدارة وجه جدي

• هل يشدك الحنين للمكان؟

•• أكثر من الحنين للمكان يشدني الحنين للإنسان، فهو الذي يصنع القيمة للمكان.

كان إفطار أول يوم رمضاني عادة يكون على مائدة جَدِّي الشيخ عبدالعزيز بن محمد الدخيل، رحمه الله بواسع رحمته، وإن نسيتُ لا أنسى استدارة وجهه كقرص قمر مبتسماً جذلاً فرحاً مسروراً بشهرٍ يزيد فرص قرب العبد من خالقه، وبائتلاف ذُرِّيَته من أبناء وبنات وأحفاد وأسباط، فبعد أن يلتقوا ويتصافحوا ويتبادلوا المباركة بالشهر الكريم والدعوات بأن يوفقهم الله للصيام والقيام والقبول، تعم السكينة المكان ويسود الهدوء الآسر، فلا تسمع إلا تمتمات الدعوات المخلصات، تخرج من أفواه الصائمين، وقد أمسك كل منهم تمرته بأصابع يده، قبل دقائق من أذان المغرب، لتشهد له ضمن ما يشهد له باستجابته لأمر ربه بالصيام والدعاء والمحبة والرجاء. فإذا أذن المؤذن تناول الجمع تمرات وشربوا ماءً وقهوة ولبناً أو عصيراً، ثم قالوا: ذهب الظمأ وابتلت العروق وثبت الأجر إن شاء الله، فقاموا لصلاة المغرب، فصَلَّى الرجال بالمسجد، والنساء ببيوتهن، ثم التفوا مجدداً لتناول العشاء مجددين الدعوات والمحبة والألفة.

الحنين كل الحنين لتلك الأجواء، رحم الله الأموات من أهلها، وأطال في عمر الأحياء منهم على صحة ورضا وقبول.

جمع موجبات الفرح

• ماذا يعني أن يعود عليك رمضان وأنت تقرأ وتكتب؟

•• يعني أن الله سبحانه وتعالى مدّني بفضله الواسع، وكرمه العظيم، ونعمه التي لا تعد ولا تحصى، وأحسب أن من أعظمها نعمة أن تقرأ وتكتب، فلله الحمد والمنة والشكر على نعمه العظيمة وآلائه الجسيمة، حمداً كثيراً طيباً مباركاً فيه، كما يحب ربنا ويرضى.

• من تفقد في هذا الشهر الفضيل؟

•• أفقد كثيرين، أبرزهم: جَدِّي، رجل القرآن، العابد، المُخبِت، أبو عبدالله، عبدالعزيز بن محمد الدخيل، أنزل الله عليه شآبيب الرحمات، الذي عاش جُلَّ حياته بالرياض، واختار في آخر سنوات حياته أن يجاور النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم، فهاجر إلى المدينة النبوية، واستقر بها مجاوراً، وتوفي ودُفِنَ بها، رفع الله درجته، وأعلى منزلته، ووسع مرقده، وتقبله قبولاً حسناً. وكانت وفاته، رحمه الله، في ليل الخميس/ الجمعة 25 ذي القعدة 1437هـ الموافق 17 أغسطس 2017م، وصُلِّيَ عليه بعد صلاة الجمعة، 26 ذي القعدة 1437هـ، بالمسجد النبوي الشريف بالمدينة النبوية.

• ما العادة التي تحرص عليها مطلع رمضان؟

•• هي عبادة حقيقية، وهي قراءة ما يتيسر من كتاب الله العظيم.

• أي ساعة في رمضان تشعر فيها بسعادة أكبر؟

•• الساعة التي تكون فيها قريباً من أسرتك وأحبتك.

• لماذا نخصّ رمضان بالأطباق الفرائحية؟

•• لجمع ما يمكننا من موجبات الفرح، في زمان واحد.

• أي الطبخات أو الأكلات أو الأطباق تحرص على أن تكون على مائدتك الرمضانية خصوصا المحلية؟

•• الشوربة والسمبوسة.

حنفيات الماء البارد

• من تدعو لتناول الإفطار أو السحور معك؟

•• آخر من ألقاه قبل حلول وقت الفطور أو السحور.

• هل تتابع برامج إذاعية أو تلفزيونية، وما هي؟

•• كُنتُ. الآن، أقضي وقتي بين قراءة وكتابة.

• أين درست المرحلة الابتدائية؟

•• بالرياض في معهد العاصمة النموذجي.

• من بقي من زملاء الفصل في تلك المرحلة؟

•• من زملاء المرحلة وليس الفصل تحديداً، الأفاضل: منصور السليمان المسفر، ومحمد السليمان المسفر، فهد الناصر الشثري، نايف الناصر الشثري، عبدالرحمن العذل، منذر عبدالعزيز الذكير، مُعتز بن عثمان العبدالجبار، فراس الخيال.

حفظهم الله، وغيرهم من الكرام، الذين لم يحضروني اللحظة، وفقهم الله، وأحسن إليهم، وجزاهم عني الجزاء الأوفى.

• ما المواقف العالقة بالذهن من مراحل الدراسة؟

•• شهدت خلال المرحلة المتوسطة وقتاً أصبحنا نذهب للمدرسة في شهر رمضان بعد أن كان رمضان في أعوام قبلها يوافق عطلة، وفي ذلك العام عانى معظم الطلاب من الدوام الدراسي مع الصيام، ما زلت أتذكر أن صفاً طويلاً كان يقف أمام حنفيات الماء البارد، ليغسلوا وجوههم بالماء تبرداً، ويتمضمضوا بالماء، تخفيفاً من أجواء الحرارة حينها.

يَخْلُو مِنَ الهَمِّ أَخْلَاهُمْ مِنَ الفِطَنِ

• لماذا يتناقص عدد الأصدقاء كلما تقدم بنا العمر؟

•• ينشغل الناس بتفاصيل حياتهم ودنياهم من جهة، كما أن التوسع والانفتاح في الحياة وفي المسالك الاقتصادية جعل الانتقال والسفر لمدن أخرى أيسر، فأقبل عليه كثير من الناس، خلافاً لكون التقادم في الأعوام، مظنة للانتقال من هذه الدار إلى دار القرار، أحسن الله خاتمتنا وخاتمتكم، وغفر لنا ولكم.

• كيف علاقتك بالشعر، وما البيت الأثير لديك؟

•• علاقة المتابع، المُعجب بهذا الشعر، الذي كان، وما زال، ركناً ركيناً من حياتنا، وثقافتنا، وهويتنا.

ويصعب اختيار بيت واحد باعتباره البيت الأثير لديَّ، لكن من بين الأبيات الأثيرة عندي، على سبيل المثال، لا الحصر:

قول الحطيئة:

مَنْ يَفعَلِ الخَيرَ لَا يُعْدَمْ جَوَازِيَهُ

لَا يَذْهَب العُرْفُ بَينَ اللهِ وَالنَّاسِ. وقول أبي ذؤيب الهذلي:

وَالنَّفْسُ رَاغِـبَةٌ إِذَا رَغَّـبْـتَـهَـا

وَإِذَا تُـــرَدُّ إِلَــى قَـلِيــلٍ تَـقْنَـــعُ. وقول أبي الطَّيِّبِ المتنبي:

أفَاضِلُ النَّاسِ أَغْرَاضُ لِذَا الزَّمَنِ

يَخْلُو مِنَ الهَمِّ أَخْلَاهُمْ مِنَ الفِطَنِ. وقوله:

وَإِذَا أَتَتْكَ مَذَمَّتِي مِنْ نَاقِصٍ

فَهِيَ الشَّهَادَةُ لِي بِأَنِّيْ كَامِلُ. وغيرها...

• ما الأمنية التي تطلب من الله تحقيقها على المستوى العام والخاص؟

•• أسأل الله أن يحفظ على بلادنا أمنها وأمانها، وأن يُديم عليها فضله الواسع، وأن يمدها بالرخاء والنماء والتوفيق والسداد، وأن يحفظ أهلها، وقادتها، بحفظه، ويوفقهم ويعينهم ويقويهم ويمدهم بنصره وتأييده، جل جلاله.

وأسأله سبحانه وتعالى، أن يعلمني ما ينفعني، وينفعني بما علمني، وأن يجعلني مباركاً في كل زمان ومكان بعظيم فضله، وواسع كرمه، وهو أكرم الأكرمين.

إِذَا لَعِبَ الهِلَالُ فَخَـبِّـرُونِـي

• ⁠هل لك ميول رياضية، وما فريقك المفضل؟

•• ميولي عبر عنها شاعر الوطن الكبير إبراهيم خفاجي، رحمه الله، بقوله:

إِذَا لَعِبَ الهِلَالُ فَخَـبِّـرُونِـي

فَـإِنَّ الفَـنَّ مَـنْـبَـعُـهُ الـهِـلَالُ.

والشاعر الكبير إبراهيم خفاجي، غفر الله له، هو كاتب النشيد الوطني السعودي، كما لا يخفاكم.

• متى تغرّد في شهر رمضان؟

•• حسب التساهيل، دون الالتزام بوقت محدد.

• بماذا تصف علاقتك بالإعلام الجديد، وهل تحوّلت إلى عشق؟

•• علاقة متوازنة، فيها احترام متبادل، ومعرفة كل طرف فيها ميزات وعيوب الآخر!

إلغاء الحديث عن الغثاء

• كيف نفرز صناع المحتوى عن مسوقي الغُثاء؟

•• نحن بحاجة ماسة إلى هجر الغثاء، وعدم الترويج له، وهو ما يتحقق في أحيانٍ كثيرة عبر الحديث عنه في سياقات نقده!

يجب أن نوسع دوائر الحديث عن المحتوى القيمي، وفي المقابل نقلل دوائر الحديث عن الغثاء، في طريق إلغاء الحديث عن هذا الغث بالكلية.

إن أحد معالم التسويق لأي محتوى كان، هو حجم تكرار زياراته، وكثرة المواد التي تتناوله، بعيداً عن هذا التناول، أكان سلبياً أم إيجابياً! وإدراك هذه الحقيقة من حقائق الإعلام الإلكتروني الجديد، تؤكد القاعدة التي تحدثنا عنها بداية الإجابة عن سؤالك، وهي ضرورة هجر الحديث عن الغثاء هجراً كاملاً. والله أعلم.