Capturing the essence of the media ambassador, writer Turki Al-Dakhil, is no easy task; he embodies generous characters in a single body, distinguished by his giving nature and unique imprint. He was once robust, but time has taken its toll, and now he echoes Al-Mutanabbi:

“It is enough of a thinness for my body that I am a man; had it not been for my addressing you, you would not have seen me.”

Here, he adds to his noble biography a touch of Ramadan memories...

• What about your childhood Ramadan memories?

•• I don’t think I have memories that others don’t share. I remember that my grandmothers, may God shower them with mercy, offered us a generous invitation to get accustomed to fasting, by having us fast from the start of the day and breaking our fast with the noon call to prayer!

Those who mastered this invitation were later promoted to break their fast with the afternoon call to prayer. These gentle educational exercises made fasting a duty for those who reached maturity, preparing them to fulfill what God has imposed on them with diligence, sincerity, and truthfulness.

As children, we enjoyed something we didn’t fully comprehend, which was that Ramadan is the only month that guarantees the presence of the entire family at both Iftar and Suhoor throughout the whole month, fostering familiarity, love, and enjoyment of the spirituality of this blessed month.

The turning of my grandfather's face

• Do you feel nostalgic for the place?

•• More than nostalgia for the place, I feel nostalgic for the people, for they are what give value to the place.

The Iftar on the first day of Ramadan was usually at the table of my grandfather, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al-Dakhil, may God have mercy on him. Even if I forget, I will never forget the way his face would light up like a smiling, joyful moon, delighted with a month that increases the opportunities for a servant to draw closer to his Creator, and for the gathering of his descendants—sons, daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After they would meet, shake hands, and exchange blessings for the holy month, praying for God’s assistance in fasting, praying, and acceptance, tranquility would fill the place, and a captivating calm would prevail, where you would only hear the murmurs of sincere prayers coming from the fasting individuals, each holding their date in their hands just minutes before the Maghrib call to prayer, witnessing their obedience to their Lord’s command to fast, pray, love, and hope. When the call to prayer was made, the group would take dates and drink water, coffee, milk, or juice, then they would say: “Thirst has gone, the veins are moistened, and the reward is confirmed, God willing,” and they would rise for the Maghrib prayer, with men praying in the mosque and women in their homes, then they would gather again for dinner, renewing their prayers, love, and familiarity.

All my nostalgia is for those atmospheres; may God have mercy on the deceased among them, and prolong the lives of the living in health, satisfaction, and acceptance.

Gathering the causes of joy

• What does it mean for Ramadan to return while you read and write?

•• It means that God, the Almighty, has granted me His vast grace, great generosity, and countless blessings. I believe one of the greatest blessings is the ability to read and write. All praise and thanks are due to God for His great blessings and immense favors, with abundant and blessed praise, as our Lord loves and is pleased.

• Who do you miss in this blessed month?

•• I miss many, most notably: my grandfather, the man of the Quran, the worshiper, the humble, Abu Abdullah, Abdulaziz bin Muhammad Al-Dakhil, may God shower him with His mercies. He spent most of his life in Riyadh and chose in his last years to be close to the Prophet, peace be upon him, so he migrated to the city of the Prophet and settled there, passing away and being buried there. May God elevate his rank, raise his status, expand his resting place, and accept him with good acceptance. His passing, may God have mercy on him, was on the night of Thursday/Friday, 25 Dhul-Qi'dah 1437 AH, corresponding to August 17, 2017. He was prayed upon after the Friday prayer on 26 Dhul-Qi'dah 1437 AH, at the Prophet's Mosque in the city of the Prophet.

• What tradition do you insist on at the beginning of Ramadan?

•• It is a true act of worship, which is reading whatever I can from the great Book of God.

• Which hour in Ramadan do you feel the greatest happiness?

•• The hour when you are close to your family and loved ones.

• Why do we dedicate festive dishes to Ramadan?

•• To gather as many causes of joy as we can in one time.

• What dishes or meals do you insist on having on your Ramadan table, especially local ones?

•• Soup and samosas.

Cold water taps

• Who do you invite to break your fast or have Suhoor with you?

•• The last person I met before the time for Iftar or Suhoor.

• Do you follow any radio or television programs, and which ones?

•• I used to. Now, I spend my time reading and writing.

• Where did you study elementary school?

•• In Riyadh at the Capital Model Institute.

• Who remains from your classmates in that stage?

•• From my classmates in that stage, not specifically the class, the esteemed: Mansour Al-Sulaiman Al-Masfar, Muhammad Al-Sulaiman Al-Masfar, Fahd Al-Nasser Al-Shathri, Nayef Al-Nasser Al-Shathri, Abdulrahman Al-Adhl, Munther Abdulaziz Al-Dhakeer, Mu'taz bin Othman Al-Abduljabbar, and Firas Al-Khayal.

May God protect them, and others among the honorable, who I cannot recall at the moment. May God grant them success, do good to them, and reward them generously on my behalf.

• What memorable moments do you recall from your school years?

•• During middle school, I witnessed a time when we started going to school in Ramadan after it had been a holiday in previous years. That year, most students suffered from the school schedule while fasting. I still remember a long line standing in front of the cold water taps, washing their faces with water to cool off and rinsing their mouths to ease the heat at that time.

They are free from worries, free from the cleverness of the wise

• Why does the number of friends decrease as we grow older?

•• People become preoccupied with the details of their lives and their worldly affairs on one hand, and the expansion and openness in life and economic pathways have made moving and traveling to other cities easier, which many people have embraced. Additionally, the passage of years often suggests a transition from this life to the abode of permanence. May God grant us a good ending and you as well, and forgive us and you.

• What is your relationship with poetry, and what is your favorite verse?

•• It is a relationship of a follower, an admirer of this poetry, which has been, and still is, a solid pillar of our lives, culture, and identity.

It is difficult to choose one verse as my favorite, but among the cherished verses for me, for example, not limited to:

The saying of Al-Hutay'ah:

Whoever does good will not lack a reward

Goodness does not vanish between God and people. And the saying of Abu Dhuwai'b Al-Hudhali:

The soul is eager when you entice it

And when it is returned to little, it is content. And the saying of Abu Al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi:

The best of people are the targets of this time

They are free from worries, free from the cleverness of the wise. And his saying:

And if my blame comes to you from a deficient one

It is a testimony for me that I am complete.

And others...

• What is the wish you ask God to fulfill on a general and personal level?

•• I ask God to preserve the security and safety of our country, to continue His vast grace upon it, to bless it with prosperity, growth, success, and guidance, and to protect its people and leaders with His protection, guiding, assisting, and strengthening them, and granting them victory and support, exalted be He.

I also ask Him, the Almighty, to teach me what benefits me, and to benefit me from what He has taught me, and to make me blessed in every time and place by His great grace and vast generosity, for He is the Most Generous of the generous.

When Al-Hilal plays, inform me

• Do you have any sports inclinations, and what is your favorite team?

•• My inclinations are expressed by the great national poet Ibrahim Khafaji, may God have mercy on him, in his words:

When Al-Hilal plays, inform me

For art is sourced from Al-Hilal.

The great poet Ibrahim Khafaji, may God forgive him, is the writer of the Saudi national anthem, as you may know.

• When do you tweet in the month of Ramadan?

•• As per convenience, without adhering to a specific time.

• How would you describe your relationship with new media, and has it turned into a passion?

•• It is a balanced relationship, characterized by mutual respect, with each party knowing the other's strengths and weaknesses!

Eliminating the talk about the trivial

• How do we differentiate between content creators and promoters of triviality?

•• We are in dire need of abandoning triviality and not promoting it, which is often achieved by discussing it in the context of criticism!

We must expand the discussions about valuable content, while simultaneously reducing discussions about triviality, on the path to completely eliminating talk about this triviality.

One of the hallmarks of marketing any content is the frequency of its visits and the abundance of materials discussing it, regardless of whether this discussion is negative or positive! Recognizing this truth about new electronic media confirms the principle we discussed at the beginning of our answer to your question, which is the necessity of completely abandoning the talk about triviality. And God knows best.