وجه خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز كلمة إلى المواطنين والمقيمين في المملكة والمسلمين، بمناسبة حلول شهر رمضان. وفي ما يلي نص الكلمة التي تشرف بإلقائها وزير الإعلام سلمان بن يوسف الدوسري:

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم

الحمد لله تعالى القائل في كتابه الكريم، (يا أيها الذين آمنوا كُتب عليكم الصيام كما كتب على الذين من قبلكم لعلكم تتقون)، والصلاة والسلام على رسوله الأمين، وعلى آله وصحبه أجمعين.

إخواني وأخواتي المواطنين والمقيمين، في المملكة العربية السعودية والمسلمين في أنحاء العالم.

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته:

نهنئكم بحلول شهر رمضان المبارك، الذي تُفتح فيه أبواب الجنة، وفيه ليلة خير من ألف شهر، سائلين الله سبحانه أن يعيننا على الصيام والقيام وأداء الطاعات.

ونحمد المولى العلي القدير على ما خص به بلادنا المباركة، من شرف خدمة الحرمين الشريفين، وقاصديهما من الحجاج والمعتمرين والزائرين، ونحن ماضون بعون الله على هذا النهج الثابت، الذي سار عليه ملوك هذه الدولة.

أيها المسلمون:

إن شهر رمضان مناسبة عظيمة لتزكية النفوس، والعمل الصالح وتعزيز التراحم والتكافل، وشكر المولى عز وجل على نعمه الظاهرة والباطنة.

ونسأل الله تعالى أن يبارك لنا في هذا الشهر الفضيل، ويتقبل منا صالح الأعمال وأن يديم على بلادنا الأمن والرخاء، وأن ينعم على الأشقاء في فلسطين، والأمة الإسلامية والعالم أجمع بالسلام والاستقرار.

والسلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته.