The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, delivered a message to citizens and residents in the Kingdom and Muslims, on the occasion of the arrival of the month of Ramadan. Below is the text of the message delivered by the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yusuf Al-Dosari:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Exalted, who said in His Noble Book, (O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous), and peace and blessings be upon His trustworthy Messenger, and upon his family and all his companions.

My brothers and sisters, citizens and residents, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Muslims around the world.

Peace be upon you and Allah's mercy and blessings:

We congratulate you on the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan, during which the doors of Paradise are opened, and in it is a night better than a thousand months, asking Allah, the Exalted, to assist us in fasting, praying, and performing good deeds.

We praise the Almighty Lord for what He has bestowed upon our blessed country, the honor of serving the Two Holy Mosques and those who visit them from pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors, and we will continue, with Allah's help, on this steadfast path that the kings of this state have followed.

O Muslims:

The month of Ramadan is a great occasion for purifying the souls, performing good deeds, enhancing compassion and solidarity, and thanking the Almighty Allah for His apparent and hidden blessings.

We ask Allah, the Exalted, to bless us in this holy month, to accept our good deeds, to grant our country security and prosperity, and to bestow peace and stability upon our brothers in Palestine, the Islamic nation, and the entire world.

And peace be upon you and Allah's mercy and blessings.