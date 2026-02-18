‎The National Center of Meteorology warned today of reduced horizontal visibility due to raised dust accompanied by active winds in the city of Sakaka and the governorates of Al-Qurayyat, Dumat Al-Jandal, and Tabarjal in the Al-Jawf region.

‎The center predicted in its report that Sakaka and three governorates would be affected by reduced horizontal visibility (3 - 5) km.

It clarified that the condition will begin -if God wills- at 12:00 PM and last until 7:00 PM on Wednesday.