نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية بسبب أتربة مثارة تصاحبها رياح نشطة على مدينة سكاكا ومحافظات القريات ودومة الجندل وطبرجل بمنطقة الجوف.
وتوقع المركز في تقريره أن تتأثر سكاكا و3 محافظات بتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3 - 5) كم.
وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تبدأ -بمشيئة الله تعالى- الساعة الـ12:00 مساءً حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساء الأربعاء.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today of reduced horizontal visibility due to raised dust accompanied by active winds in the city of Sakaka and the governorates of Al-Qurayyat, Dumat Al-Jandal, and Tabarjal in the Al-Jawf region.
The center predicted in its report that Sakaka and three governorates would be affected by reduced horizontal visibility (3 - 5) km.
It clarified that the condition will begin -if God wills- at 12:00 PM and last until 7:00 PM on Wednesday.