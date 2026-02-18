نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من تدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية بسبب أتربة مثارة تصاحبها رياح نشطة على مدينة سكاكا ومحافظات القريات ودومة الجندل وطبرجل بمنطقة الجوف.

‎وتوقع المركز في تقريره أن تتأثر سكاكا و3 محافظات بتدنٍ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية (3 - 5) كم.

وبيّن المركز أن الحالة تبدأ -بمشيئة الله تعالى- الساعة الـ12:00 مساءً حتى الساعة الـ7:00 مساء الأربعاء.