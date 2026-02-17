أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية مقتل الفنان السوري جمال عساف، إثر عملية أمنية نفذتها قوات الأمن في حي الفردوس بمدينة حلب.

شبكة تهريب

وأشارت الوزارة، في بيان لها، إلى تورط جمال عساف ضمن شبكة تهريب تخضع لملاحقة الأجهزة الأمنية.

وأضاف البيان، بأن عساف بادر بإطلاق النار على عناصر الأمن أثناء تنفيذ المداهمة، ما دفع القوات إلى الرد دفاعاً عن النفس، ما أسفر عن مقتله، إلى جانب إصابة أحد رجال الأمن بجروح وُصفت بالخطيرة.

مواقف سياسية

واشتهر عساف خلال السنوات الأخيرة بإعلانه دعماً واضحاً وتأييداً لبشار الأسد، إلى جانب مشاركته في أعمال فنية حملت عناوين أثارت حالة من الجدل.

كما واجه موجة واسعة من الانتقادات بسبب تصريحات نُسبت إليه، تضمنت مواقف تصعيدية تجاه مدينة إدلب شمال غربي سورية، ما عرّضه لهجوم كبير عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وفي أواخر ديسمبر 2024، أعلنت قوات الأمن السورية إلقاء القبض عليه، قبل أن يتم الإفراج عنه في يناير الماضي، عقب تقديمه اعتذاراً للسوريين، ليتنقل بعدها بين عدة أماكن إقامة خلال الفترة الأخيرة.