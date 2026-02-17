The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the death of Syrian artist Jamal Asaf, as a result of a security operation carried out by security forces in the Al-Firdaws neighborhood of Aleppo.

Smuggling Network

The ministry indicated in a statement that Jamal Asaf was involved in a smuggling network that is under pursuit by security agencies.

The statement added that Asaf opened fire on security personnel during the raid, prompting the forces to respond in self-defense, which resulted in his death, along with one security officer being injured with wounds described as serious.

Political Stances

Asaf gained notoriety in recent years for his clear support and endorsement of Bashar al-Assad, in addition to his participation in artistic works that carried titles that sparked controversy.

He also faced a wide wave of criticism due to statements attributed to him, which included escalatory positions towards the city of Idlib in northwestern Syria, exposing him to significant backlash on social media.

In late December 2024, Syrian security forces announced his arrest, before he was released in January after apologizing to the Syrians, after which he moved between several residences in recent times.