كشف المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي، الذي عُقد في الرياض، أمس، حزمة موسعة من المؤشرات الرقمية والتشغيلية في قطاعات الإعلام والإسكان والعمل البلدي والتحول الرقمي والعمل الخيري، وذلك بمشاركة وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، ووزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، ورئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي عبدالله الغامدي، حيث استعرض المتحدثون أرقاماً تفصيلية تعكس تسارع تنفيذ البرامج الوطنية واتساع نطاق التحول المؤسسي والخدمي في المملكة.

ويأتي المؤتمر الصحفي لعرض النتائج المرحلية للبرامج الوطنية، وإطلاع المجتمع على مسار التحول التنموي المتسارع في مختلف القطاعات.

الدوسري: وتيرة متسارعة

لتحقيق المستهدفات

أكد وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، أن المملكة تواصل تحقيق مستهدفاتها التنموية بوتيرة متسارعة، مشيراً إلى تمكين أكثر من 100 ألف مستفيد من الضمان الاجتماعي حتى نهاية 2025، عبر برامج شملت التوظيف والدعم الاقتصادي والمشاريع الإنتاجية والتدريب في تحول يعكس تعزيز جودة الحياة للأسر المستحقة، ورفع نسبة التوطين في عدد من المهن النوعية إلى نحو 70%. وأوضح، أن عدد المنشآت الصناعية في المملكة بلغ نحو 13 ألف منشأة حتى نهاية 2025، بإجمالي استثمارات تقارب 1.2 تريليون ريال، فيما تجاوزت استثمارات قطاع الصناعة 9 مليارات ريال، في مؤشر يعكس تسارع النمو الصناعي وتنوع القاعدة الاقتصادية. كما أشار إلى أن عدد الوظائف في قطاع الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات تجاوز 400 ألف وظيفة بنهاية 2025، بالتوازي مع توسع الاقتصاد الرقمي، إضافة إلى إطلاق 28 مشروعاً تنموياً بدعم سعودي لليمن ضمن جهود المملكة التنموية والإنسانية خارجياً.

وفي قطاع الإعلام، أوضح، أن المنتدى السعودي للإعلام في نسخته الخامسة حقق أكثر من 5 مليارات ظهور إعلامي دولي، وحصل على شهادة من موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية كأكبر حدث إعلامي في العالم، كما بلغت نسبة رضا المعتمرين 94% مع تجاوز عدد معتمري الخارج 18 مليون معتمر خلال 2025.

الحقيل: حماية 200 ألف حالة

من فقدان السكن

من جانبه، استعرض وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، مؤشرات الاستقرار السكني والتنمية الحضرية، موضحاً، أن البرامج الحكومية أسهمت في حماية أكثر من 200 ألف حالة من فقدان المساكن، إلى جانب دعم 6,600 أسرة عبر برنامج دعم الإيجار. وبيّن، أن القطاع البلدي نفذ أكثر من 150 ألف عملية رقمية خلال 2025، في إطار التحول نحو الخدمات الذكية، مع استمرار التوجه لتخصيص 70% من الأصول البلدية لتعزيز كفاءة استثمارها واستدامة مواردها. وأشار إلى أن أكثر من 300 منظمة غير ربحية تعمل في القطاع البلدي، فيما تجاوز عدد المتطوعين 1.4 مليون متطوع خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، في دلالة على اتساع المشاركة المجتمعية في التنمية الحضرية، كما سجلت منصة «جود الإسكان» أكثر من 4.5 مليون متبرع حتى الآن، مع التأكيد على أهمية دقة البيانات المقدمة لضمان كفاءة الدعم، واستمرار تنفيذ مبادرات مجتمعية متنوعة من بينها برامج العطاء الموسمي، بما يعزز استقرار الأسرة بوصفه أولوية وطنية ضمن مستهدفات التنمية.

الغامدي: انخفاض زمن تنفيذ

التبرع إلى 5 ثوانٍ

في محور البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، أوضح رئيس «سدايا» عبدالله الغامدي، أن العمل الخيري الرقمي يشهد نمواً متسارعاً عبر منصة إحسان، حيث بلغ إجمالي التبرعات نحو 14 مليار ريال، مع تنفيذ أكثر من 12.45 مليون عملية تبرع، واستفادة 2,400 جمعية مستحقة من خدمات المنصة، تحت إشراف 13 جهة تنظيمية لضمان الحوكمة والموثوقية. وأشار إلى أن زمن تنفيذ عملية التبرع انخفض إلى أقل من 5 ثوانٍ، مع العمل على تقليص الوساطة بين المتبرع والمستفيد لضمان سرعة وكفاءة إيصال الدعم، مؤكداً أن الذكاء الاصطناعي يسهم في تسريع الوصول إلى مستحقي التبرعات ورفع الإنتاجية في بيئات الأعمال، بالتوازي مع إعداد مناهج تعليمية متخصصة في الذكاء الاصطناعي لتعزيز القدرات الوطنية، في ظل إقبال متزايد على العمل الخيري في المملكة.

ويعكس حجم الأرقام المعلنة اتساع نطاق التحول في قطاعات متعددة تشمل الإعلام والصناعة والإسكان والعمل البلدي والعمل الخيري الرقمي، مع توظيف التقنيات المتقدمة في رفع كفاءة الخدمات وتحسين جودة الحياة وتعزيز الشفافية في عرض مؤشرات الأداء.