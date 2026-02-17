The government press conference held in Riyadh yesterday revealed an expanded package of digital and operational indicators in the sectors of media, housing, municipal work, digital transformation, and charitable work, with the participation of Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari, Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Hoqail, and the head of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority Abdullah Al-Ghamdi. The speakers presented detailed figures reflecting the acceleration of the implementation of national programs and the expansion of institutional and service transformation in the Kingdom.

The press conference aims to present the interim results of national programs and inform the community about the accelerating developmental transformation across various sectors.

Al-Dosari: Accelerating Pace

To Achieve Targets

Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari confirmed that the Kingdom continues to achieve its developmental targets at an accelerating pace, noting that more than 100,000 beneficiaries of social security will be empowered by the end of 2025 through programs that include employment, economic support, productive projects, and training, reflecting an enhancement of the quality of life for deserving families and raising the localization rate in several specialized professions to about 70%. He explained that the number of industrial establishments in the Kingdom reached about 13,000 by the end of 2025, with total investments nearing 1.2 trillion riyals, while investments in the industrial sector exceeded 9 billion riyals, indicating a rapid growth in industrial development and a diversification of the economic base. He also pointed out that the number of jobs in the telecommunications and information technology sector exceeded 400,000 by the end of 2025, in parallel with the expansion of the digital economy, in addition to launching 28 developmental projects with Saudi support for Yemen as part of the Kingdom's external developmental and humanitarian efforts.

In the media sector, he clarified that the Saudi Media Forum in its fifth edition achieved over 5 billion international media appearances and received a certificate from the Guinness World Records as the largest media event in the world, with a satisfaction rate of 94% among pilgrims, as the number of foreign pilgrims exceeded 18 million during 2025.

Al-Hoqail: Protecting 200,000 Cases

From Losing Housing

For his part, Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Hoqail reviewed indicators of housing stability and urban development, explaining that government programs contributed to protecting more than 200,000 cases from losing their homes, in addition to supporting 6,600 families through the rental support program. He indicated that the municipal sector implemented more than 150,000 digital operations during 2025, as part of the transition to smart services, while continuing the trend to allocate 70% of municipal assets to enhance their investment efficiency and sustainability of resources. He noted that more than 300 non-profit organizations operate in the municipal sector, while the number of volunteers exceeded 1.4 million over the past five years, indicating the widening community participation in urban development. The "Jood Housing" platform recorded more than 4.5 million donors to date, emphasizing the importance of accurate data provided to ensure the efficiency of support and the continuation of various community initiatives, including seasonal giving programs, to enhance family stability as a national priority within developmental targets.

Al-Ghamdi: Reducing Donation Processing Time

To 5 Seconds

In the area of data and artificial intelligence, the head of "SDAIA" Abdullah Al-Ghamdi explained that digital charitable work is witnessing rapid growth through the Ihsan platform, where total donations reached about 14 billion riyals, with more than 12.45 million donation transactions executed, benefiting 2,400 deserving charities from the platform's services, under the supervision of 13 regulatory bodies to ensure governance and reliability. He noted that the processing time for donation transactions has decreased to less than 5 seconds, while efforts are underway to reduce the mediation between the donor and the beneficiary to ensure the speed and efficiency of delivering support, confirming that artificial intelligence contributes to accelerating access to deserving beneficiaries and increasing productivity in business environments, alongside the preparation of specialized educational curricula in artificial intelligence to enhance national capabilities, amid a growing interest in charitable work in the Kingdom.

The scale of the announced figures reflects the broad scope of transformation across multiple sectors, including media, industry, housing, municipal work, and digital charitable work, with the utilization of advanced technologies to enhance service efficiency, improve quality of life, and promote transparency in presenting performance indicators.