كشف المؤتمر الصحفي الحكومي، الذي عُقد في الرياض، أمس، حزمة موسعة من المؤشرات الرقمية والتشغيلية في قطاعات الإعلام والإسكان والعمل البلدي والتحول الرقمي والعمل الخيري، وذلك بمشاركة وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، ووزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، ورئيس الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي عبدالله الغامدي، حيث استعرض المتحدثون أرقاماً تفصيلية تعكس تسارع تنفيذ البرامج الوطنية واتساع نطاق التحول المؤسسي والخدمي في المملكة.
ويأتي المؤتمر الصحفي لعرض النتائج المرحلية للبرامج الوطنية، وإطلاع المجتمع على مسار التحول التنموي المتسارع في مختلف القطاعات.
الدوسري: وتيرة متسارعة
لتحقيق المستهدفات
أكد وزير الإعلام سلمان الدوسري، أن المملكة تواصل تحقيق مستهدفاتها التنموية بوتيرة متسارعة، مشيراً إلى تمكين أكثر من 100 ألف مستفيد من الضمان الاجتماعي حتى نهاية 2025، عبر برامج شملت التوظيف والدعم الاقتصادي والمشاريع الإنتاجية والتدريب في تحول يعكس تعزيز جودة الحياة للأسر المستحقة، ورفع نسبة التوطين في عدد من المهن النوعية إلى نحو 70%. وأوضح، أن عدد المنشآت الصناعية في المملكة بلغ نحو 13 ألف منشأة حتى نهاية 2025، بإجمالي استثمارات تقارب 1.2 تريليون ريال، فيما تجاوزت استثمارات قطاع الصناعة 9 مليارات ريال، في مؤشر يعكس تسارع النمو الصناعي وتنوع القاعدة الاقتصادية. كما أشار إلى أن عدد الوظائف في قطاع الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات تجاوز 400 ألف وظيفة بنهاية 2025، بالتوازي مع توسع الاقتصاد الرقمي، إضافة إلى إطلاق 28 مشروعاً تنموياً بدعم سعودي لليمن ضمن جهود المملكة التنموية والإنسانية خارجياً.
وفي قطاع الإعلام، أوضح، أن المنتدى السعودي للإعلام في نسخته الخامسة حقق أكثر من 5 مليارات ظهور إعلامي دولي، وحصل على شهادة من موسوعة غينيس للأرقام القياسية كأكبر حدث إعلامي في العالم، كما بلغت نسبة رضا المعتمرين 94% مع تجاوز عدد معتمري الخارج 18 مليون معتمر خلال 2025.
الحقيل: حماية 200 ألف حالة
من فقدان السكن
من جانبه، استعرض وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل، مؤشرات الاستقرار السكني والتنمية الحضرية، موضحاً، أن البرامج الحكومية أسهمت في حماية أكثر من 200 ألف حالة من فقدان المساكن، إلى جانب دعم 6,600 أسرة عبر برنامج دعم الإيجار. وبيّن، أن القطاع البلدي نفذ أكثر من 150 ألف عملية رقمية خلال 2025، في إطار التحول نحو الخدمات الذكية، مع استمرار التوجه لتخصيص 70% من الأصول البلدية لتعزيز كفاءة استثمارها واستدامة مواردها. وأشار إلى أن أكثر من 300 منظمة غير ربحية تعمل في القطاع البلدي، فيما تجاوز عدد المتطوعين 1.4 مليون متطوع خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، في دلالة على اتساع المشاركة المجتمعية في التنمية الحضرية، كما سجلت منصة «جود الإسكان» أكثر من 4.5 مليون متبرع حتى الآن، مع التأكيد على أهمية دقة البيانات المقدمة لضمان كفاءة الدعم، واستمرار تنفيذ مبادرات مجتمعية متنوعة من بينها برامج العطاء الموسمي، بما يعزز استقرار الأسرة بوصفه أولوية وطنية ضمن مستهدفات التنمية.
الغامدي: انخفاض زمن تنفيذ
التبرع إلى 5 ثوانٍ
في محور البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، أوضح رئيس «سدايا» عبدالله الغامدي، أن العمل الخيري الرقمي يشهد نمواً متسارعاً عبر منصة إحسان، حيث بلغ إجمالي التبرعات نحو 14 مليار ريال، مع تنفيذ أكثر من 12.45 مليون عملية تبرع، واستفادة 2,400 جمعية مستحقة من خدمات المنصة، تحت إشراف 13 جهة تنظيمية لضمان الحوكمة والموثوقية. وأشار إلى أن زمن تنفيذ عملية التبرع انخفض إلى أقل من 5 ثوانٍ، مع العمل على تقليص الوساطة بين المتبرع والمستفيد لضمان سرعة وكفاءة إيصال الدعم، مؤكداً أن الذكاء الاصطناعي يسهم في تسريع الوصول إلى مستحقي التبرعات ورفع الإنتاجية في بيئات الأعمال، بالتوازي مع إعداد مناهج تعليمية متخصصة في الذكاء الاصطناعي لتعزيز القدرات الوطنية، في ظل إقبال متزايد على العمل الخيري في المملكة.
ويعكس حجم الأرقام المعلنة اتساع نطاق التحول في قطاعات متعددة تشمل الإعلام والصناعة والإسكان والعمل البلدي والعمل الخيري الرقمي، مع توظيف التقنيات المتقدمة في رفع كفاءة الخدمات وتحسين جودة الحياة وتعزيز الشفافية في عرض مؤشرات الأداء.
The government press conference held in Riyadh yesterday revealed an expanded package of digital and operational indicators in the sectors of media, housing, municipal work, digital transformation, and charitable work, with the participation of Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari, Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Hoqail, and the head of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority Abdullah Al-Ghamdi. The speakers presented detailed figures reflecting the acceleration of the implementation of national programs and the expansion of institutional and service transformation in the Kingdom.
The press conference aims to present the interim results of national programs and inform the community about the accelerating developmental transformation across various sectors.
Al-Dosari: Accelerating Pace
To Achieve Targets
Minister of Media Salman Al-Dosari confirmed that the Kingdom continues to achieve its developmental targets at an accelerating pace, noting that more than 100,000 beneficiaries of social security will be empowered by the end of 2025 through programs that include employment, economic support, productive projects, and training, reflecting an enhancement of the quality of life for deserving families and raising the localization rate in several specialized professions to about 70%. He explained that the number of industrial establishments in the Kingdom reached about 13,000 by the end of 2025, with total investments nearing 1.2 trillion riyals, while investments in the industrial sector exceeded 9 billion riyals, indicating a rapid growth in industrial development and a diversification of the economic base. He also pointed out that the number of jobs in the telecommunications and information technology sector exceeded 400,000 by the end of 2025, in parallel with the expansion of the digital economy, in addition to launching 28 developmental projects with Saudi support for Yemen as part of the Kingdom's external developmental and humanitarian efforts.
In the media sector, he clarified that the Saudi Media Forum in its fifth edition achieved over 5 billion international media appearances and received a certificate from the Guinness World Records as the largest media event in the world, with a satisfaction rate of 94% among pilgrims, as the number of foreign pilgrims exceeded 18 million during 2025.
Al-Hoqail: Protecting 200,000 Cases
From Losing Housing
For his part, Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Hoqail reviewed indicators of housing stability and urban development, explaining that government programs contributed to protecting more than 200,000 cases from losing their homes, in addition to supporting 6,600 families through the rental support program. He indicated that the municipal sector implemented more than 150,000 digital operations during 2025, as part of the transition to smart services, while continuing the trend to allocate 70% of municipal assets to enhance their investment efficiency and sustainability of resources. He noted that more than 300 non-profit organizations operate in the municipal sector, while the number of volunteers exceeded 1.4 million over the past five years, indicating the widening community participation in urban development. The "Jood Housing" platform recorded more than 4.5 million donors to date, emphasizing the importance of accurate data provided to ensure the efficiency of support and the continuation of various community initiatives, including seasonal giving programs, to enhance family stability as a national priority within developmental targets.
Al-Ghamdi: Reducing Donation Processing Time
To 5 Seconds
In the area of data and artificial intelligence, the head of "SDAIA" Abdullah Al-Ghamdi explained that digital charitable work is witnessing rapid growth through the Ihsan platform, where total donations reached about 14 billion riyals, with more than 12.45 million donation transactions executed, benefiting 2,400 deserving charities from the platform's services, under the supervision of 13 regulatory bodies to ensure governance and reliability. He noted that the processing time for donation transactions has decreased to less than 5 seconds, while efforts are underway to reduce the mediation between the donor and the beneficiary to ensure the speed and efficiency of delivering support, confirming that artificial intelligence contributes to accelerating access to deserving beneficiaries and increasing productivity in business environments, alongside the preparation of specialized educational curricula in artificial intelligence to enhance national capabilities, amid a growing interest in charitable work in the Kingdom.
The scale of the announced figures reflects the broad scope of transformation across multiple sectors, including media, industry, housing, municipal work, and digital charitable work, with the utilization of advanced technologies to enhance service efficiency, improve quality of life, and promote transparency in presenting performance indicators.