The artist Mohamed Omar revealed that the Artist of the Arabs, Mohamed Abdu, used his voice in one of his albums without explicitly mentioning his name.

Song Tadallal

He said during his appearance on the program "Wainak?" on the Cultural Channel, "I memorized the song 'Tadallal', then we recorded it and it was released in Mohamed Abdu's album. I didn't expect Mohamed Abdu to release the song in the album without mentioning my name, and I was upset with him; it was necessary for him to include my name, especially since the audience thought at the time that the voice belonged to Abu Noura."

My Voice is Better

He pointed out the annoyance of the Artist of the Arabs when some musicians and several attendees told him that Mohamed Omar's voice is stronger than his, and he sarcastically replied with the phrase: "How many tons?"

Mohamed Omar confirmed that his voice is better than that of the Artist of the Arabs.