كشف الفنان محمد عمر أن فنان العرب محمد عبده استخدم صوته في أحد ألبوماته دون ذكر اسمه بشكل صريح.
أغنية تدلل
وقال خلال ظهوره في برنامج وينك؟ على قناة الثقافية، حفظت أغنية «تدلل»، ثم قمنا بتسجيلها ونزلت في ألبوم محمد عبده، ولم أتوقع أن يقوم محمد عبده بتنزيل الأغنية في الألبوم دون ذكر اسمي، وعتبت عليه وكان من الواجب أن يضع اسمي، لاسيما أن الجمهور ظن وقتها أن الصوت يعود لأبي نورة.
صوتي أفضل
وأشار إلى انزعاج فنان العرب عندما نقل له بعض الموسيقيين وعدد من الحضور بأن صوت محمد عمر أقوى من صوته، وردّ ساخرًا بعبارة: «كم طن؟».
وأكد محمد عمر بأن صوته أفضل من صوت فنان العرب.
The artist Mohamed Omar revealed that the Artist of the Arabs, Mohamed Abdu, used his voice in one of his albums without explicitly mentioning his name.
Song Tadallal
He said during his appearance on the program "Wainak?" on the Cultural Channel, "I memorized the song 'Tadallal', then we recorded it and it was released in Mohamed Abdu's album. I didn't expect Mohamed Abdu to release the song in the album without mentioning my name, and I was upset with him; it was necessary for him to include my name, especially since the audience thought at the time that the voice belonged to Abu Noura."
My Voice is Better
He pointed out the annoyance of the Artist of the Arabs when some musicians and several attendees told him that Mohamed Omar's voice is stronger than his, and he sarcastically replied with the phrase: "How many tons?"
Mohamed Omar confirmed that his voice is better than that of the Artist of the Arabs.