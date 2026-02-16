كشف الفنان محمد عمر أن فنان العرب محمد عبده استخدم صوته في أحد ألبوماته دون ذكر اسمه بشكل صريح.

أغنية تدلل

وقال خلال ظهوره في برنامج وينك؟ على قناة الثقافية، حفظت أغنية «تدلل»، ثم قمنا بتسجيلها ونزلت في ألبوم محمد عبده، ولم أتوقع أن يقوم محمد عبده بتنزيل الأغنية في الألبوم دون ذكر اسمي، وعتبت عليه وكان من الواجب أن يضع اسمي، لاسيما أن الجمهور ظن وقتها أن الصوت يعود لأبي نورة.

صوتي أفضل

وأشار إلى انزعاج فنان العرب عندما نقل له بعض الموسيقيين وعدد من الحضور بأن صوت محمد عمر أقوى من صوته، وردّ ساخرًا بعبارة: «كم طن؟».

وأكد محمد عمر بأن صوته أفضل من صوت فنان العرب.