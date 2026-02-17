سلمت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد، هدية خادم الحرمين الشريفين من التمور الفاخرة لجمهورية مصر العربية، في إطار جهود المملكة لدعم المسلمين حول العالم خلال الشهر الفضيل.

وجرت مراسم تسليم الهدية بمقر سفارة المملكة في القاهرة، بحضور نائب سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى مصر خالد بن حماد الشمري، ومدير العلاقات العامة بصندوق «تحيا مصر» اللواء حسام واصل، وموفد وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية محمد الدويش، حيث جرى تخصيص (10) أطنان من التمور.

ويأتي برنامج خادم الحرمين الشريفين لتوزيع التمور الفاخرة ضمن، البرامج النوعية التي تنفذها وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد في (120) دولة حول العالم في شهر رمضان المبارك، بهدف تعزيز أواصر الأخوة، وتقديم الدعم للمسلمين حول العالم، وفق توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة.

ويعد برنامج خادم الحرمين لتوزيع التمور أحد أبرز المبادرات الإنسانية السعودية السنوية، وبدأ تنفيذه بشكل واسع منذ عهد الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز، واستمر وتوسع في عهد الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.

وفي رمضان 2025 وزعت المملكة أكثر من 50 ألف طن من التمور الفاخرة في دول العالم الإسلامي، بما في ذلك مصر التي تتلقى حصة كبيرة سنوياً نظراً للعلاقات الأخوية الوثيقة والجالية المصرية الكبيرة في السعودية.

وتشرف وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية مباشرة على البرنامج، وتتعاون مع سفارات المملكة وجهات محلية مثل صندوق «تحيا مصر» في مصر لتوزيع التمور على المساجد، دور الإيتام، المستشفيات، الأسر المحتاجة، مع ضمان الجودة العالية والتغليف المناسب.