The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has delivered the gift of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, consisting of luxurious dates, to the Arab Republic of Egypt, as part of the Kingdom's efforts to support Muslims around the world during the holy month.

The ceremony for handing over the gift took place at the Kingdom's embassy in Cairo, attended by the Deputy Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Egypt, Khalid bin Hamad Al-Shammari, the Director of Public Relations at the "Tahya Misr" Fund, Major General Hossam Waseel, and the Ministry of Islamic Affairs envoy, Mohammed Al-Dweesh, where (10) tons of dates were allocated.

The program of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for distributing luxurious dates is part of the specialized programs implemented by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance in (120) countries around the world during the blessed month of Ramadan, aimed at strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and providing support to Muslims worldwide, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' date distribution program is one of the most prominent annual humanitarian initiatives of Saudi Arabia, which began to be implemented widely during the reign of King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz and continued and expanded during the reign of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In Ramadan 2025, the Kingdom distributed more than 50,000 tons of luxurious dates in the Islamic world, including Egypt, which receives a significant share annually due to the close brotherly relations and the large Egyptian community in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs directly oversees the program and collaborates with the Kingdom's embassies and local entities such as the "Tahya Misr" Fund in Egypt to distribute dates to mosques, orphanages, hospitals, and needy families, ensuring high quality and appropriate packaging.