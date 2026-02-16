استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة بجدة، عضو هيئة كبار العلماء إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الدكتور بندر بليلة.

وهنأ نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الدكتور بليلة بمناسبة تكليفه مفتياً بفرع الرئاسة العامة للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء بالمنطقة، سائلاً الله له العون والسداد لأداء هذه المهمة الجليلة.

وعبر الدكتور بليلة عن شكره وتقديره لمستشار خادم الحرمين الشريفين أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير خالد بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه، نظير ما يلقاه العلم والعلماء من رعاية وتمكين، وذلك نهج القيادة الرشيدة في تقدير أهل العلم.