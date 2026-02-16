The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received at the emirate's headquarters in Jeddah, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars, Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Dr. Bandar Balilah.

The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region congratulated Dr. Balilah on his appointment as a Mufti at the branch of the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Ifta in the region, asking God to grant him assistance and success in performing this noble task.

Dr. Balilah expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the advisor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Khalid bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, for the care and support given to knowledge and scholars, which reflects the wise leadership's approach in valuing the people of knowledge.