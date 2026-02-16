The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in the Makkah Region, Farid Al-Shahri, at the emirate's headquarters in Jeddah, who presented him with a report on the branch's activities.

The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region listened to a briefing on the contents of the report, which included the branch's activities and missions, its efforts in serving citizens and residents, and enhancing performance quality and improving coordination and integration with relevant entities.