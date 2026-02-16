استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة بجدة، المدير العام لفرع وزارة الخارجية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة فريد الشهري، الذي سلّمه تقريراً عن أعمال الفرع.
واستمع نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة إلى إيجاز عن فحوى التقرير الذي تضمن أعمال ومهمات الفرع، وجهوده في خدمة المواطنين والمقيمين، وتعزيز جودة الأداء ورفع كفاءة التنسيق والتكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.
The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs branch in the Makkah Region, Farid Al-Shahri, at the emirate's headquarters in Jeddah, who presented him with a report on the branch's activities.
The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region listened to a briefing on the contents of the report, which included the branch's activities and missions, its efforts in serving citizens and residents, and enhancing performance quality and improving coordination and integration with relevant entities.