استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة بجدة، المدير العام لفرع وزارة الخارجية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة فريد الشهري، الذي سلّمه تقريراً عن أعمال الفرع.

واستمع نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة إلى إيجاز عن فحوى التقرير الذي تضمن أعمال ومهمات الفرع، وجهوده في خدمة المواطنين والمقيمين، وتعزيز جودة الأداء ورفع كفاءة التنسيق والتكامل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.