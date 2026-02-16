The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, at the emirate's headquarters in Jeddah.

During the meeting, he listened to an explanation about the work of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah during the month of Ramadan and the services provided to the guests of Allah in terms of transportation and housing.

He was briefed on the ministry's preparations aimed at providing all necessary services for those visiting the Sacred Mosque and facilitating their needs.