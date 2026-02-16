استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة بجدة، وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق بن فوزان الربيعة.

واستمع خلال اللقاء إلى شرح عن أعمال وزارة الحج والعمرة خلال شهر رمضان والخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن في جوانب النقل والإسكان.

واطلع على استعدادات الوزارة الهادفة إلى توفير جميع الخدمات اللازمة لقاصدي المسجد الحرام وتقديم التسهيلات لهم.