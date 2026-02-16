شهد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم، توقيع مذكرة تعاون بين الإمارة والهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع، ممثلةً في مدينة جازان للصناعات الأساسية والتحويلية، وذلك بهدف تعزيز التوعية بالسلامة المرورية وخفض معدلات الحوادث الجسيمة، انطلاقاً من المسؤوليات المشتركة تجاه مجتمع المنطقة.

ووقّع المذكرة من جانب إمارة المنطقة وكيلها وليد بن سلطان الصنعاوي، فيما مثّل الهيئة الملكية للجبيل وينبع الرئيس التنفيذي لمدينة جازان للصناعات الأساسية والتحويلية الدكتور حسين بن يحيى فاضلي.

وشدد أمير منطقة جازان على أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية في دعم برامج السلامة المرورية، ونشر ثقافة القيادة الآمنة، وتعزيز السلوكيات الوقائية في المجتمع، بما يسهم في حماية الأرواح والممتلكات، والارتقاء بجودة الحياة في المنطقة.

فيما أكد الجانبان حرصهما على تنسيق الجهود وتكامل البرامج والأنشطة التوعوية، بما يحقق مستهدفات الحد من الإصابات البليغة والوفيات، ويعزز مشاركة الجهات الحكومية في جهود السلامة المرورية، ترجمةً لتطلعات القيادة الرشيدة.