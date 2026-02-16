The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, witnessed today in his office the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the emirate and the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, represented by the Jazan City for Basic and Advanced Industries. This aims to enhance awareness of traffic safety and reduce the rates of serious accidents, stemming from the shared responsibilities towards the community of the region.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the emirate by its representative, Walid bin Sultan Al-San'ani, while the CEO of Jazan City for Basic and Advanced Industries, Dr. Hussein bin Yahya Fadli, represented the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu.

The Prince of Jazan Region emphasized the importance of integrating efforts among government entities to support traffic safety programs, promote a culture of safe driving, and enhance preventive behaviors in the community, contributing to the protection of lives and property, and improving the quality of life in the region.

Both parties confirmed their commitment to coordinating efforts and integrating awareness programs and activities to achieve the objectives of reducing serious injuries and fatalities, and to enhance the participation of government entities in traffic safety efforts, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership.