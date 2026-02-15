رفع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الشكر والتقدير إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة صدور الموافقة على إقامة الحملة الوطنية للعمل الخيري في نسختها السادسة.

وأكد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة أن هذه الموافقة تجسّد ما توليه القيادة من اهتمامٍ متواصل بدعم مبادرات الخير وتعزيز قيم العطاء والتكافل بين أفراد المجتمع، مشيراً إلى أن هذا الدعم يعكس النهج الراسخ الذي قامت عليه هذه البلاد المباركة منذ تأسيسها، القائم على ترسيخ معاني التراحم والتلاحم المجتمعي، وتعزيز روح المسؤولية المشتركة، بما يسهم في تحقيق أثرٍ إيجابي مستدام.

وبيّن أن حملات منصة إحسان الوطنية للعمل الخيري تأتي امتداداً للنجاحات المتحققة في المواسم السابقة، بفضل الله تعالى ثم بدعم القيادة وتكاتف أفراد المجتمع السعودي الكريم ومؤسساته، وإقبالهم على المشاركة في المبادرات والمشاريع الخيرية والتنموية التي تُشرف عليها المنصة، ضمن إطارٍ واضح يضمن وصول التبرعات إلى مستحقيها بكفاءة وموثوقية عالية.

وسأل الله تعالى أن يجعل هذه الأعمال في موازين القيادة، وأن يجزيها خير الجزاء على ما تقدّمه من دعمٍ كريمٍ لمبادرات الخير والعمل الإنساني، وأن يديم على الوطن نعمة الأمن والاستقرار.