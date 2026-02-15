The Prince of the Medina region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the approval for the sixth edition of the national campaign for charitable work.

The Prince of the Medina region affirmed that this approval embodies the continuous interest of the leadership in supporting charitable initiatives and enhancing the values of giving and solidarity among community members, noting that this support reflects the firm approach upon which this blessed country was founded since its establishment, based on instilling the meanings of compassion and community cohesion, and promoting a spirit of shared responsibility, which contributes to achieving a sustainable positive impact.

He indicated that the campaigns of the national platform for charitable work, Ehsan, come as an extension of the successes achieved in previous seasons, thanks to God Almighty, then the support of the leadership and the solidarity of the generous Saudi community and its institutions, and their eagerness to participate in the charitable and developmental initiatives and projects overseen by the platform, within a clear framework that ensures donations reach their rightful recipients with high efficiency and reliability.

He asked God Almighty to place these deeds in the scales of the leadership, and to reward them with the best reward for their generous support of charitable initiatives and humanitarian work, and to continue to bless the nation with security and stability.