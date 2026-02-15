كشفت الفنانة المصرية زينة للمرة الأولى عن صورتَي طفليها زين الدين وعزالدين، بعد سنوات طويلة من حرصها على إبعاد ملامحهما عن الإعلام والجمهور، مفضلة الحفاظ على خصوصيتهما بعيداً عن الأضواء.
شهادتَي انتساب لنقابة الأشراف
وجاء ظهور الطفلين بالتزامن مع احتفال الأسرة بحصولهما على شهادتَي عضوية من نقابة الأشراف، نسبة إلى جدتهما، في خطوة عبّرت خلالها الفنانة عن فخرها بانتماء عائلتها لهذا النسب.
تفاصيل الشهادة العائلية
وأوضحت زينة، عبر حسابها على منصة «إنستغرام»، أن والدتها وجدتها كانتا تمتلكان الشهادة منذ سنوات، قبل أن تقوم شقيقتها نسرين باستخراج شهادات جديدة للأسرة، ثم إصدارها لاحقاً لطفليها تزامناً مع احتفالها بعيد ميلادها، معتبرة المناسبة لحظة خاصة تستحق المشاركة مع جمهورها.
فرحة أم تشارك جمهورها
وأكدت الفنانة أن الحدث يمثل واحدة من أسعد لحظات حياتها، إذ شعرت بالفخر الكبير وهي تحتفل بأبنائها، ما دفعها لكشف صورهما للمرة الأولى بعد سنوات من إبعادهما عن الظهور الإعلامي.
آخر أعمال زينة الدرامية
وكان آخر ظهور درامي لزينة من خلال مسلسل «ورد وشوكولاتة»، الذي استند إلى قصة حقيقية وحقق صدى واسعاً لدى الجمهور، وشاركها البطولة محمد فراج، والعمل من تأليف محمد رجاء وإخراج ماندو العدل، وإنتاج شركة العدل جروب.
The Egyptian artist Zina revealed for the first time the pictures of her children Zain al-Din and Az al-Din, after many years of her efforts to keep their features away from the media and the public, preferring to maintain their privacy away from the spotlight.
Membership Certificates from the Nobility Syndicate
The appearance of the children coincided with the family's celebration of obtaining membership certificates from the Nobility Syndicate, in reference to their grandmother, in a step where the artist expressed her pride in her family's belonging to this lineage.
Details of the Family Certificate
Zina explained, through her account on the "Instagram" platform, that her mother and grandmother had possessed the certificate for years, before her sister Nasreen obtained new certificates for the family, and later issued them for her children coinciding with her birthday celebration, considering the occasion a special moment worth sharing with her audience.
A Mother's Joy Shared with Her Audience
The artist confirmed that the event represents one of the happiest moments of her life, as she felt immense pride while celebrating her children, which prompted her to reveal their pictures for the first time after years of keeping them away from media appearances.
Zina's Latest Dramatic Works
Zina's last dramatic appearance was through the series "Ward and Chocolate," which was based on a true story and achieved wide resonance with the audience, co-starring Mohamed Farag. The work was written by Mohamed Raga and directed by Mando Al-Adl, and produced by Al-Adl Group.