كشفت الفنانة المصرية زينة للمرة الأولى عن صورتَي طفليها زين الدين وعزالدين، بعد سنوات طويلة من حرصها على إبعاد ملامحهما عن الإعلام والجمهور، مفضلة الحفاظ على خصوصيتهما بعيداً عن الأضواء.

شهادتَي انتساب لنقابة الأشراف

وجاء ظهور الطفلين بالتزامن مع احتفال الأسرة بحصولهما على شهادتَي عضوية من نقابة الأشراف، نسبة إلى جدتهما، في خطوة عبّرت خلالها الفنانة عن فخرها بانتماء عائلتها لهذا النسب.

تفاصيل الشهادة العائلية

وأوضحت زينة، عبر حسابها على منصة «إنستغرام»، أن والدتها وجدتها كانتا تمتلكان الشهادة منذ سنوات، قبل أن تقوم شقيقتها نسرين باستخراج شهادات جديدة للأسرة، ثم إصدارها لاحقاً لطفليها تزامناً مع احتفالها بعيد ميلادها، معتبرة المناسبة لحظة خاصة تستحق المشاركة مع جمهورها.

فرحة أم تشارك جمهورها

وأكدت الفنانة أن الحدث يمثل واحدة من أسعد لحظات حياتها، إذ شعرت بالفخر الكبير وهي تحتفل بأبنائها، ما دفعها لكشف صورهما للمرة الأولى بعد سنوات من إبعادهما عن الظهور الإعلامي.

آخر أعمال زينة الدرامية

وكان آخر ظهور درامي لزينة من خلال مسلسل «ورد وشوكولاتة»، الذي استند إلى قصة حقيقية وحقق صدى واسعاً لدى الجمهور، وشاركها البطولة محمد فراج، والعمل من تأليف محمد رجاء وإخراج ماندو العدل، وإنتاج شركة العدل جروب.