The Egyptian artist Zina revealed for the first time the pictures of her children Zain al-Din and Az al-Din, after many years of her efforts to keep their features away from the media and the public, preferring to maintain their privacy away from the spotlight.

Membership Certificates from the Nobility Syndicate

The appearance of the children coincided with the family's celebration of obtaining membership certificates from the Nobility Syndicate, in reference to their grandmother, in a step where the artist expressed her pride in her family's belonging to this lineage.

Details of the Family Certificate

Zina explained, through her account on the "Instagram" platform, that her mother and grandmother had possessed the certificate for years, before her sister Nasreen obtained new certificates for the family, and later issued them for her children coinciding with her birthday celebration, considering the occasion a special moment worth sharing with her audience.

A Mother's Joy Shared with Her Audience

The artist confirmed that the event represents one of the happiest moments of her life, as she felt immense pride while celebrating her children, which prompted her to reveal their pictures for the first time after years of keeping them away from media appearances.

Zina's Latest Dramatic Works

Zina's last dramatic appearance was through the series "Ward and Chocolate," which was based on a true story and achieved wide resonance with the audience, co-starring Mohamed Farag. The work was written by Mohamed Raga and directed by Mando Al-Adl, and produced by Al-Adl Group.