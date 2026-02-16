فواز بن سلطان يستقبل المهنئين بمناسبة تعيينه محافظاً للطائف

استقبل محافظ الطائف الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، عدداً من أصحاب الفضيلة ورؤساء المراكز وممثلي الجهات الحكومية والأمنية، ومشايخ وأهالي المحافظة، الذين قدّموا له التهنئة بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بتعيينه محافظاً للطائف.

ورفع الأمير فواز الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على هذه الثقة الغالية، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يعينه على تحمّل المسؤولية، وأن يوفقه لخدمة القيادة والوطن.

وأكد حرصه على العمل بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة، ودعم مسيرة التنمية الشاملة التي تشهدها محافظة الطائف في مختلف المجالات، معرباً عن شكره وتقديره لنائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على ما بذله من جهود خلال الفترة الماضية، ومثمّناً للمهنئين مشاعرهم الصادقة، داعياً الله أن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره وازدهاره.