فواز بن سلطان يستقبل المهنئين بمناسبة تعيينه محافظاً للطائف

The Governor of Taif, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received a number of esteemed individuals, heads of centers, representatives of government and security agencies, as well as sheikhs and residents of the province, who congratulated him on the issuance of the royal decree appointing him as the Governor of Taif.

Prince Fawaz expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for this precious trust, asking Allah Almighty to assist him in bearing the responsibility and to grant him success in serving the leadership and the nation.

He affirmed his commitment to work in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the wise leadership and supports the comprehensive development journey that the province of Taif is witnessing in various fields, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the Deputy Governor of the Medina Region for his efforts during the past period, and valuing the sincere feelings of the congratulators, praying to Allah to maintain the nation's security, stability, and prosperity.