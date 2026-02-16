فواز بن سلطان يستقبل المهنئين بمناسبة تعيينه محافظاً للطائف

استقبل محافظ الطائف الأمير فواز بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، عدداً من أصحاب الفضيلة ورؤساء المراكز وممثلي الجهات الحكومية والأمنية، ومشايخ وأهالي المحافظة، الذين قدّموا له التهنئة بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بتعيينه محافظاً للطائف.
ورفع الأمير فواز الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على هذه الثقة الغالية، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يعينه على تحمّل المسؤولية، وأن يوفقه لخدمة القيادة والوطن.
وأكد حرصه على العمل بما يحقق تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة، ودعم مسيرة التنمية الشاملة التي تشهدها محافظة الطائف في مختلف المجالات، معرباً عن شكره وتقديره لنائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على ما بذله من جهود خلال الفترة الماضية، ومثمّناً للمهنئين مشاعرهم الصادقة، داعياً الله أن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره وازدهاره.
The Governor of Taif, Prince Fawaz bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received a number of esteemed individuals, heads of centers, representatives of government and security agencies, as well as sheikhs and residents of the province, who congratulated him on the issuance of the royal decree appointing him as the Governor of Taif.
Prince Fawaz expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for this precious trust, asking Allah Almighty to assist him in bearing the responsibility and to grant him success in serving the leadership and the nation.
He affirmed his commitment to work in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the wise leadership and supports the comprehensive development journey that the province of Taif is witnessing in various fields, expressing his thanks and appreciation to the Deputy Governor of the Medina Region for his efforts during the past period, and valuing the sincere feelings of the congratulators, praying to Allah to maintain the nation's security, stability, and prosperity.