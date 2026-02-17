Under the patronage of the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Ministry of Culture launched yesterday (Monday), at the Diriyah Center for Future Arts, the guide "Culture and Arts in the Urban Scene"; to serve as a national reference supporting the relevant authorities in planning and implementing cultural interventions in public spaces, improving the urban landscape, and enhancing the quality of life in the cities of the Kingdom, contributing to achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 related to culture and urban lifestyle, with the presence of the Deputy Minister of Culture, Hamid bin Mohammed Fayez, and the Deputy Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Ihab Ghazi Al-Hushani.

The Deputy Minister of Culture, Hamid bin Mohammed Fayez, delivered a speech on behalf of the Minister of Culture during the ceremony, emphasizing that the guide to culture and arts in the urban scene "is the result of a complementary partnership between the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing; to chart a practical path for cultural activations in public spaces in the cities of the Kingdom," adding: "Our cities carry a memory that includes public spaces rich in meaning, and these spaces can transform into vibrant experiences that build the relationship between humans and their surroundings, turning places into destinations, stories, and creative spaces, by enhancing their aesthetic value and transforming cultural interventions into landmarks of significance that live in memory and place."

The Deputy Minister of Culture expressed his gratitude to the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing for this partnership, affirming that this partnership is "a reflection of a shared belief that culture grows through cooperation and flourishes through integration, to build a more vibrant urban scene that is closer to people and a more expressive representation of the culture of the place."

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Ihab Ghazi Al-Hushani, delivered a speech on behalf of the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, in which he affirmed that "Vision 2030 came with a comprehensive vision for the city that balances function and beauty, efficiency and spirit, economic growth and quality of life," adding: "From this standpoint, the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has worked to redefine urban planning, making it a planning that puts people first, treating public spaces not as neglected areas, but as opportunities for interaction, belonging, and cultural expression."

Al-Hushani added: "Today, with the launch of the guide to culture and arts in the urban scene, we move from idea to methodology, from desire to tool, from initiative to sustainability," pointing out that "this guide is not merely a technical manual or an organizational document, but a conscious national framework that connects culture and urbanism, giving cities a language to express themselves, and providing individuals with a space where they feel that the place resembles them," adding: "This guide has been designed to be practical, flexible, and applicable in various regions of the Kingdom, while respecting the uniqueness of each city, its cultural diversity, and its architectural character, offering municipalities, planners, and practitioners a clear pathway on how to integrate arts and culture into streets, squares, parks, and city entrances, in a way that enhances identity, enriches the urban experience, and creates a sustainable human impact."

Al-Hushani affirmed that this work comes as "the result of a true institutional integration with the Ministry of Culture, and a sincere expression of a shared belief that culture is not a separate sector, but a pillar of quality of life and a fundamental driver of vibrant cities."

The guide provides a practical step-by-step approach for implementing cultural interventions in public spaces, starting from understanding the community and the place, through selecting the appropriate cultural intervention for the location, to the implementation phase and measuring impact, ensuring that projects align with the identity of the place and the needs of its users, transforming public spaces and squares into vibrant areas that reflect the community's identity and engage its members through art and culture.

The guide targets municipalities, development authorities, major projects, and practitioners from related cultural sectors, by providing them with a set of guiding principles, tools, and models that contribute to standardizing the methodology for cultural interventions in public spaces, enabling entities to integrate culture and arts into the development of parks, streets, squares, and other open areas in Saudi cities.

The guide seeks to stimulate community participation and enable access to culture for all, by providing a broader space for involving neighborhood residents, visitors, and artists in designing and activating cultural interventions in public spaces.

The preparation of the guide was carried out in collaboration between the cultural system, the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, and the entities related to the urban scene. Several pilot projects were launched in cooperation with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, the King Fahd National Library, and the Municipality of Medina, to plan and implement a number of artistic and cultural works in public spaces.

The guide to culture and arts in the urban scene will be available through a dedicated digital platform on the Ministry of Culture's website, which will include the guide in both Arabic and English, supporting explanatory materials, and examples of best practices that can be referred to when developing projects, with the ministry continuing to share updates and case studies related to the application of the guide in the cities of the Kingdom in the coming stages.