برعاية وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان، دشّنت وزارة الثقافة أمس (الإثنين)، في مركز الدرعية لفنون المستقبل، دليل «الثقافة والفنون في المشهد الحضري»؛ ليكون مرجعاً وطنياً داعماً للجهات المعنية بتخطيط وتنفيذ التدخلات الثقافية في الفراغات العامة، وتحسين المشهد الحضري، وتعزيز جودة الحياة في مدن المملكة، بما يُسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 ذات الصلة بالثقافة ونمط الحياة الحضري، بحضور نائب وزير الثقافة حامد بن محمد فايز، ونائب وزير البلديات والإسكان إيهاب غازي الحشاني.

وألقى نائب وزير الثقافة حامد بن محمد فايز كلمة وزير الثقافة نيابةً عنه خلال الحفل، مؤكداً أن دليل الثقافة والفنون في المشهد الحضري «يأتي ثمرة الشراكة التكاملية بين وزارة الثقافة ووزارة البلديات والإسكان؛ لرسم مسار عملي للتفعيلات الثقافية في الفراغات العامة في مدن المملكة»، مضيفاً: «تحمل مدُنَنا ذاكرة تضم مساحاتٍ عامة تملك الكثير من المعاني في جوهرها، ويمكن لهذه الفراغات أن تتحوّل إلى تجاربٍ حيّة، تبني العلاقة بين الإنسان ومحيطه، وتعمل على تحويل المكان إلى وجهة، وحكاية، وفضاء إبداعي، عبر تعزيز قيمتها الجمالية، وتحويل التدخلات الثقافية إلى معالم ذات قيمة، تعيش في الذاكرة والمكان».

وقدم نائب وزير الثقافة شكره لوزارة البلديات والإسكان على هذه الشراكة، مؤكداً أن هذه الشراكة تُعدُّ «انعكاساً لإيمانٍ مشترك بأن الثقافة تنمو بالتعاون وتزدهر بالتكامل، لتبني مشهداً حضرياً أكثر حيوية وقرباً من الإنسان، وأبلغ تعبيراً عن ثقافة المكان».

من جانبه، ألقى نائب وزير البلديات والإسكان إيهاب غازي الحشاني كلمة وزير البلديات والإسكان أكد فيها أن «رؤية المملكة 2030 جاءت برؤيةٍ شاملة للمدينة مدينة توازن بين الوظيفة والجمال، وبين الكفاءة والروح، وبين النمو الاقتصادي وجودة الحياة»، مضيفاً: «من هذا المنطلق، عملت وزارة البلديات والإسكان على إعادة تعريف التخطيط الحضري، ليكون تخطيطاً يضع الإنسان أولاً، ويتعامل مع الفراغات العامة ليس بوصفها مساحات مهملة، بل بوصفها فرصاً للتفاعل، والانتماء، والتعبير الثقافي».

وأضاف الحشاني: «واليوم مع تدشين دليل الثقافة والفنون في المشهد الحضري ننتقل من الفكرة إلى المنهج، ومن الرغبة إلى الأداة، ومن المبادرة إلى الاستدامة»، مشيراً إلى أن «هذا الدليل ليس كتيب إرشادات فنية، ولا وثيقة تنظيمية فقط، بل إطار وطني واع، يربط بين الثقافة والعمران، ويمنح المدن لغة تعبّر بها عن نفسها، ويمنح الإنسان مساحة يشعر فيها بأن المكان يشبهه»، مضيفاً: «لقد صمم هذا الدليل ليكون عملياً، ومرناً، وقابلاً للتطبيق في مختلف مناطق المملكة، مع احترام خصوصية كل مدينة، وتنوعها الثقافي، وطابعها المعماري، ويقدم الدليل للبلديات والمخططين والممارسين مساراً واضحاً لكيفية دمج الفنون والثقافة في الشوارع، والساحات، والحدائق، ومداخل المدن، بطريقةٍ تعزز الهوية، وتثري التجربة الحضرية، وتخلق أثراً إنسانياً مستداماً».

وأكد الحشاني أن هذا العمل يأتي «ثمرة تكامل مؤسسي حقيقي مع وزارة الثقافة، وتعبير صادق عن إيمان مشترك بأن الثقافة ليست قطاعاً منفصلاً، بل ركيزة من ركائز جودة الحياة، ومحركاً أساسياً للمدن النابضة بالحياة».

ويقدّم الدليل نهجاً عملياً خطوةً بخطوة لتنفيذ التدخلات الثقافية في الأماكن العامة، بدءاً من فهم المجتمع والمكان، مروراً باختيار التدخل الثقافي المناسب للمكان، وصولاً إلى مرحلة التنفيذ وقياس الأثر، بما يضمن مواءمة المشاريع مع هوية المكان واحتياجات مستخدميه، وتحويل الفراغات العامة والميادين إلى مساحات حية تعكس هوية المجتمع، وتشرك أفراده عبر الفن والثقافة.

ويستهدف الدليل الأمانات والبلديات، والهيئات التطويرية، والمشاريع الكبرى، والممارسين من القطاعات الثقافية ذات العلاقة، من خلال تزويدهم بمجموعة من المبادئ التوجيهية، والأدوات، والنماذج التي تسهم في توحيد منهجية العمل على التدخلات الثقافية في الفراغات العامة، وتمكين الجهات من إدماج الثقافة والفنون في مشاريع تطوير الحدائق، والشوارع، والميادين، والساحات، وغيرها من المناطق المفتوحة في المدن السعودية.

ويسعى الدليل إلى تحفيز المشاركة المجتمعية، وتمكين وصول الثقافة إلى الجميع، عبر إتاحة مساحة أوسع لإشراك سكان الأحياء، والزوار، والفنانين في تصميم وتفعيل التدخلات الثقافية في الفراغ العام.

وجاء العمل على إعداد الدليل بالتكامل بين المنظومة الثقافية، ومنظومة وزارة البلديات والإسكان، والجهات ذات العلاقة بالمشهد الحضري، كما أُطلقت عدة مشاريع تجريبية بالتعاون مع الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض، ومكتبة الملك فهد الوطنية، وأمانة المدينة المنورة، لتخطيط وتنفيذ عددٍ من الأعمال الفنية والثقافية في الفراغات العامة.

وسيُتاح دليل الثقافة والفنون في المشهد الحضري عبر منصة رقمية مخصصة على موقع وزارة الثقافة، تتضمن نسخة الدليل باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، ومواد توضيحية داعمة، وأمثلةً لأفضل الممارسات التي يمكن الرجوع إليها عند تطوير المشاريع، على أن تستمر الوزارة في مشاركة التحديثات ودراسات الحالة المرتبطة بتطبيق الدليل في مدن المملكة خلال المراحل القادمة.