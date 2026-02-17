يستعد الفنان المصري الشاب مصطفى غريب لتقديم أولى بطولاته المطلقة من خلال مسلسل «هي كيميا»، المقرر عرضه في دراما رمضان، بمشاركة مجموعة من النجوم.
سبب اختيار العمل
قال غريب في بيان صحفي إن انضمامه للمسلسل جاء بدافع حماسه الشخصي، بعد تواصل المؤلف مهاب طارق معه وإخباره بأن نصف حلقات المسلسل مكتوبة بالفعل، لافتاً إلى أن تلك الخطوة منحته شعوراً بالثقة في المشروع، وقللت من المخاطرة المرتبطة بخوض أول بطولة مطلقة له.
التركيز على جودة الأداء
أوضح الفنان الشاب أنه لا ينظر للعمل من زاوية المنافسة أو التصنيف، بل يركز على تقديم عمل متقن يصل إلى الجمهور بأفضل صورة ممكنة، مع الحرص على أن يكون مسلسلاً متماسكاً وذا طابع جذاب.
التحضير للشخصية
وأشار مصطفى غريب إلي أنه يعمل على دراسة شخصية «سلطان» بدقة، بداية من قراءة النصوص، مروراً بتفاصيل الصفات النفسية والمظهر الخارجي، وصولاً إلى إيجاد فرص للارتجال المدروس داخل المشاهد، بالتنسيق الكامل مع المخرج والمؤلف.
قصة المسلسل وأحداثه
تدور أحداث المسلسل حول «سلطان»، الشاب البسيط الذي يجد نفسه وسط عالم غامض وخطير، فيجبر على دخول شبكة معقدة من العلاقات، ويصبح هدفه النجاة وكشف حقيقة ما حدث لشقيقه، مع اقترابه تدريجياً من عالم العنف والفساد.
The young Egyptian artist Mustafa Gharib is preparing to present his first leading role in the series "He Kimiya," which is set to be aired during Ramadan drama, alongside a group of stars.
Reason for Choosing the Work
Gharib stated in a press release that his joining the series was driven by his personal enthusiasm, after the writer Mohab Tarek contacted him and informed him that half of the episodes were already written, noting that this step gave him a sense of confidence in the project and reduced the risks associated with taking on his first leading role.
Focus on Performance Quality
The young artist clarified that he does not view the work from a competitive or classificatory perspective, but rather focuses on delivering a well-crafted piece that reaches the audience in the best possible way, while ensuring that the series is cohesive and has an appealing character.
Preparation for the Character
Mustafa Gharib indicated that he is working on studying the character "Sultan" meticulously, starting from reading the scripts, through the details of psychological traits and physical appearance, to finding opportunities for well-planned improvisation within the scenes, in full coordination with the director and the writer.
The Story and Events of the Series
The events of the series revolve around "Sultan," a simple young man who finds himself in a mysterious and dangerous world, forcing him to enter a complex web of relationships, with his goal being survival and uncovering the truth about what happened to his brother, as he gradually approaches a world of violence and corruption.