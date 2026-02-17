يستعد الفنان المصري الشاب مصطفى غريب لتقديم أولى بطولاته المطلقة من خلال مسلسل «هي كيميا»، المقرر عرضه في دراما رمضان، بمشاركة مجموعة من النجوم.

سبب اختيار العمل

قال غريب في بيان صحفي إن انضمامه للمسلسل جاء بدافع حماسه الشخصي، بعد تواصل المؤلف مهاب طارق معه وإخباره بأن نصف حلقات المسلسل مكتوبة بالفعل، لافتاً إلى أن تلك الخطوة منحته شعوراً بالثقة في المشروع، وقللت من المخاطرة المرتبطة بخوض أول بطولة مطلقة له.

التركيز على جودة الأداء

أوضح الفنان الشاب أنه لا ينظر للعمل من زاوية المنافسة أو التصنيف، بل يركز على تقديم عمل متقن يصل إلى الجمهور بأفضل صورة ممكنة، مع الحرص على أن يكون مسلسلاً متماسكاً وذا طابع جذاب.

التحضير للشخصية

وأشار مصطفى غريب إلي أنه يعمل على دراسة شخصية «سلطان» بدقة، بداية من قراءة النصوص، مروراً بتفاصيل الصفات النفسية والمظهر الخارجي، وصولاً إلى إيجاد فرص للارتجال المدروس داخل المشاهد، بالتنسيق الكامل مع المخرج والمؤلف.

قصة المسلسل وأحداثه

تدور أحداث المسلسل حول «سلطان»، الشاب البسيط الذي يجد نفسه وسط عالم غامض وخطير، فيجبر على دخول شبكة معقدة من العلاقات، ويصبح هدفه النجاة وكشف حقيقة ما حدث لشقيقه، مع اقترابه تدريجياً من عالم العنف والفساد.