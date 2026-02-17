The young Egyptian artist Mustafa Gharib is preparing to present his first leading role in the series "He Kimiya," which is set to be aired during Ramadan drama, alongside a group of stars.

Reason for Choosing the Work

Gharib stated in a press release that his joining the series was driven by his personal enthusiasm, after the writer Mohab Tarek contacted him and informed him that half of the episodes were already written, noting that this step gave him a sense of confidence in the project and reduced the risks associated with taking on his first leading role.

Focus on Performance Quality

The young artist clarified that he does not view the work from a competitive or classificatory perspective, but rather focuses on delivering a well-crafted piece that reaches the audience in the best possible way, while ensuring that the series is cohesive and has an appealing character.

Preparation for the Character

Mustafa Gharib indicated that he is working on studying the character "Sultan" meticulously, starting from reading the scripts, through the details of psychological traits and physical appearance, to finding opportunities for well-planned improvisation within the scenes, in full coordination with the director and the writer.

The Story and Events of the Series

The events of the series revolve around "Sultan," a simple young man who finds himself in a mysterious and dangerous world, forcing him to enter a complex web of relationships, with his goal being survival and uncovering the truth about what happened to his brother, as he gradually approaches a world of violence and corruption.