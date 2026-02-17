ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية في مصر القبض على رجل متهم بقتل زوجته طعناً بالسكين 41 مرة، بعد ثلاثة أيام من هروبه واختبائه داخل شقة سكنية بمحافظة دمياط.
جهود مكثفة
وقالت مديرية أمن الغربية إن فريق البحث الجنائي قاد تحريات مكثفة بالتنسيق مع مديرية أمن دمياط لتحديد مكان المتهم، ما أسفر عن ضبطه بعد مداهمة الشقة التي كان يختبئ فيها.
الواقعة حدثت في شارع البهي التابع لقسم أول المحلة الكبرى، بعدما أقدم الزوج على قتل زوجته بسبب خلافات أسرية.
تفاصيل الجريمة
تلقت الأجهزة الأمنية إخطارًا من مأمور قسم أول المحلة يفيد بمقتل سيدة تُدعى فاطمة ع، 38 عامًا، إثر تعرضها لعدة طعنات متفرقة في جسدها على يد زوجها، الذي استخدم سكينًا مسددًا لها 41 طعنة.
تم نقل الجثمان إلى مستشفى المحلة العام، حيث ثبتت وفاتها، ثم أودع بالمشرحة وعُرض لاحقًا على الطب الشرعي بقرار النيابة العامة.
وأظهرت التحريات الأولية أن الجريمة وقعت على خلفية نزاعات أسرية بين الزوجين، فيما كثفت الأجهزة الأمنية جهودها لتعقب المتهم، إلى أن أسفرت عمليات البحث والتحري عن تحديد مكانه وضبطه بعد تنسيق أمني موسع بين المديريتين.
في السياق ذاته، أفاد تقرير الطب الشرعي بأن الجثمان يحمل 41 طعنة متفرقة كانت السبب المباشر في الوفاة، فيما تواصل النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها للوقوف على ملابسات الواقعة كاملة.
وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة، وأُخطرت النيابة العامة التي باشرت التحقيق، وقررت حبس المتهم على ذمة القضية، مع استكمال الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة تمهيدًا لإحالته إلى المحاكمة.
The security forces in Egypt arrested a man accused of stabbing his wife 41 times, three days after he fled and hid in an apartment in Damietta Governorate.
Intensive Efforts
The Gharbia Security Directorate stated that the criminal investigation team conducted intensive investigations in coordination with the Damietta Security Directorate to determine the suspect's location, which resulted in his arrest after raiding the apartment where he was hiding.
The incident occurred on Al-Bahi Street in the First Mahalla district, after the husband killed his wife due to family disputes.
Details of the Crime
The security forces received a notification from the officer in charge of the First Mahalla police station reporting the murder of a woman named Fatima A., 38 years old, who suffered multiple stab wounds to her body at the hands of her husband, who used a knife to inflict 41 stab wounds.
The body was transferred to Mahalla General Hospital, where her death was confirmed, and then it was deposited in the morgue and later presented to forensic medicine by order of the public prosecution.
Initial investigations revealed that the crime occurred against the backdrop of family disputes between the couple, while the security forces intensified their efforts to track down the suspect, leading to the identification of his location and his arrest after extensive security coordination between the two directorates.
In this context, the forensic report indicated that the body bore 41 separate stab wounds, which were the direct cause of death, while the public prosecution continued its investigations to fully understand the circumstances of the incident.
A report of the incident was filed, and the public prosecution was notified, which began the investigation and decided to detain the suspect pending the case, while completing the necessary legal procedures in preparation for his trial.