The security forces in Egypt arrested a man accused of stabbing his wife 41 times, three days after he fled and hid in an apartment in Damietta Governorate.

Intensive Efforts

The Gharbia Security Directorate stated that the criminal investigation team conducted intensive investigations in coordination with the Damietta Security Directorate to determine the suspect's location, which resulted in his arrest after raiding the apartment where he was hiding.

The incident occurred on Al-Bahi Street in the First Mahalla district, after the husband killed his wife due to family disputes.

Details of the Crime

The security forces received a notification from the officer in charge of the First Mahalla police station reporting the murder of a woman named Fatima A., 38 years old, who suffered multiple stab wounds to her body at the hands of her husband, who used a knife to inflict 41 stab wounds.

The body was transferred to Mahalla General Hospital, where her death was confirmed, and then it was deposited in the morgue and later presented to forensic medicine by order of the public prosecution.

Initial investigations revealed that the crime occurred against the backdrop of family disputes between the couple, while the security forces intensified their efforts to track down the suspect, leading to the identification of his location and his arrest after extensive security coordination between the two directorates.

In this context, the forensic report indicated that the body bore 41 separate stab wounds, which were the direct cause of death, while the public prosecution continued its investigations to fully understand the circumstances of the incident.

A report of the incident was filed, and the public prosecution was notified, which began the investigation and decided to detain the suspect pending the case, while completing the necessary legal procedures in preparation for his trial.