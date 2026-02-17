​​​ألقت الأجهزة الأمنية في مصر القبض على رجل متهم بقتل زوجته طعناً بالسكين 41 مرة، بعد ثلاثة أيام من هروبه واختبائه داخل شقة سكنية بمحافظة دمياط.

جهود مكثفة

وقالت مديرية أمن الغربية إن فريق البحث الجنائي قاد تحريات مكثفة بالتنسيق مع مديرية أمن دمياط لتحديد مكان المتهم، ما أسفر عن ضبطه بعد مداهمة الشقة التي كان يختبئ فيها.

الواقعة حدثت في شارع البهي التابع لقسم أول المحلة الكبرى، بعدما أقدم الزوج على قتل زوجته بسبب خلافات أسرية.

تفاصيل الجريمة

تلقت الأجهزة الأمنية إخطارًا من مأمور قسم أول المحلة يفيد بمقتل سيدة تُدعى فاطمة ع، 38 عامًا، إثر تعرضها لعدة طعنات متفرقة في جسدها على يد زوجها، الذي استخدم سكينًا مسددًا لها 41 طعنة.

تم نقل الجثمان إلى مستشفى المحلة العام، حيث ثبتت وفاتها، ثم أودع بالمشرحة وعُرض لاحقًا على الطب الشرعي بقرار النيابة العامة.

وأظهرت التحريات الأولية أن الجريمة وقعت على خلفية نزاعات أسرية بين الزوجين، فيما كثفت الأجهزة الأمنية جهودها لتعقب المتهم، إلى أن أسفرت عمليات البحث والتحري عن تحديد مكانه وضبطه بعد تنسيق أمني موسع بين المديريتين.

في السياق ذاته، أفاد تقرير الطب الشرعي بأن الجثمان يحمل 41 طعنة متفرقة كانت السبب المباشر في الوفاة، فيما تواصل النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها للوقوف على ملابسات الواقعة كاملة.

وتم تحرير محضر بالواقعة، وأُخطرت النيابة العامة التي باشرت التحقيق، وقررت حبس المتهم على ذمة القضية، مع استكمال الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة تمهيدًا لإحالته إلى المحاكمة.