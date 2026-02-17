ضبطت فرق رقابية تتبع هيئة النقل، مخالفين أجنبيين لمزاولتهما نشاط النقل البري دون الحصول على ترخيص «الكداد»، وجرى تطبيق عقوبة الإبعاد بحقهما عن السعودية وتغريمهما غرامات تصل إلى 12 ألف ريال وفق ما نص عليه نظام النقل البري على الطرق واللوائح التنفيذية الذي يحظر على أي شخص ممارسة أي من أنشطة النقل البري على الطرق دون ترخيص، كدعوة الركاب، أو النداء عليهم، أو ملاحقتهم، أو اعتراضهم، أو التجمع أو التجمهر في أماكن وجود الركاب لغرض دعوتهم.
وتشمل العقوبات في نظام النقل البري تطبيق الغرامات المالية على المخالفين، وحجز مركباتهم، وإبعاد غير السعودي عند ثبوت المخالفة. ويهدف نظام النقل البري إلى ضبط ممارسات النقل غير النظامية، وحماية المستفيدين، وتعزيز الالتزام بالأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة.
وتعد مزاولة أنشطة النقل دون الحصول على ترخيص نظامي مخالفة للأنظمة، نظراً لما قد تسببه من مخاطر على السلامة العامة، وانعكاسات سلبية على مستوى جودة الخدمات، فضلاً عن تأثيرها على المنشآت المرخصة والإخلال بالفرص والمنافسة العادلة في القطاع.
Regulatory teams from the Transport Authority have apprehended two foreign violators for engaging in land transport activities without obtaining a "Kaddad" license. They have been subjected to deportation from Saudi Arabia and fined amounts reaching up to 12,000 riyals, as stipulated by the land transport system on roads and its executive regulations, which prohibit any person from practicing any land transport activities on roads without a license, such as calling passengers, or hailing them, or pursuing them, or obstructing them, or gathering in places where passengers are located for the purpose of calling them.
The penalties in the land transport system include imposing financial fines on violators, confiscating their vehicles, and deporting non-Saudis upon proving the violation. The land transport system aims to regulate irregular transport practices, protect beneficiaries, and enhance compliance with approved regulations and laws.
Engaging in transport activities without obtaining a legal license is considered a violation of the regulations, due to the potential risks it poses to public safety, negative impacts on service quality, as well as its effect on licensed establishments and disruption of opportunities and fair competition in the sector.