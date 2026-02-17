ضبطت فرق رقابية تتبع هيئة النقل، مخالفين أجنبيين لمزاولتهما نشاط النقل البري دون الحصول على ترخيص «الكداد»، وجرى تطبيق عقوبة الإبعاد بحقهما عن السعودية وتغريمهما غرامات تصل إلى 12 ألف ريال وفق ما نص عليه نظام النقل البري على الطرق واللوائح التنفيذية الذي يحظر على أي شخص ممارسة أي من أنشطة النقل البري على الطرق دون ترخيص، كدعوة الركاب، أو النداء عليهم، أو ملاحقتهم، أو اعتراضهم، أو التجمع أو التجمهر في أماكن وجود الركاب لغرض دعوتهم.


وتشمل العقوبات في نظام النقل البري تطبيق الغرامات المالية على المخالفين، وحجز مركباتهم، وإبعاد غير السعودي عند ثبوت المخالفة. ويهدف نظام النقل البري إلى ضبط ممارسات النقل غير النظامية، وحماية المستفيدين، وتعزيز الالتزام بالأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة.


وتعد مزاولة أنشطة النقل دون الحصول على ترخيص نظامي مخالفة للأنظمة، نظراً لما قد تسببه من مخاطر على السلامة العامة، وانعكاسات سلبية على مستوى جودة الخدمات، فضلاً عن تأثيرها على المنشآت المرخصة والإخلال بالفرص والمنافسة العادلة في القطاع.