Regulatory teams from the Transport Authority have apprehended two foreign violators for engaging in land transport activities without obtaining a "Kaddad" license. They have been subjected to deportation from Saudi Arabia and fined amounts reaching up to 12,000 riyals, as stipulated by the land transport system on roads and its executive regulations, which prohibit any person from practicing any land transport activities on roads without a license, such as calling passengers, or hailing them, or pursuing them, or obstructing them, or gathering in places where passengers are located for the purpose of calling them.



The penalties in the land transport system include imposing financial fines on violators, confiscating their vehicles, and deporting non-Saudis upon proving the violation. The land transport system aims to regulate irregular transport practices, protect beneficiaries, and enhance compliance with approved regulations and laws.



Engaging in transport activities without obtaining a legal license is considered a violation of the regulations, due to the potential risks it poses to public safety, negative impacts on service quality, as well as its effect on licensed establishments and disruption of opportunities and fair competition in the sector.