ما بين العين المجرّدة وعدسات المناظير، يترقّب المسلمون مساء غد (الثلاثاء) 29 شعبان 1447هـ عملية تحرّي رؤية هلال رمضان المبارك، في مشهد سنوي يترسّخ في الذاكرة الدينية والاجتماعية، معلناً قدوم الشهر الفضيل وما يحمله من روحانيات وذكريات وحكايات متوارثة.

وقد شهدت طرق الترائي عبر التاريخ تحوّلات كبيرة؛ فبعد أن كانت تعتمد على إشعال المشاعل في قمم الجبال أو إطلاق زخات الرصاص من الأسلحة التقليدية، ثم دويّ المدافع القديمة لإبلاغ القرى المجاورة بثبوت رؤية الهلال، انتقلت عملية التبليغ إلى مرحلة أكثر تقدّماً مع دخول الراديو، إذ كانت الأسر تجتمع حوله مساء الـ29 لمعرفة ما إذا كان الغد أول أيام رمضان أو متمّماً لشعبان. ومع ظهور التلفاز أصبحت عملية الإعلان أسرع انتشاراً، قبل أن تبلغ ذروتها اليوم مع وسائل الاتصال الحديثة التي تنقل الخبر في لحظات، بعد أن كان بعض الناس لا يعلمون بدخول الشهر إلا بعد وصول المسافرين إليهم، فيقضون ما فاتهم لاحقاً.

وكشفت دارة الملك عبدالعزيز قصة إنشاء أول مرصد فلكي لإثبات رؤية هلال رمضان في المملكة، موضحة أن الفكرة ظهرت عام 1948، في عهد الملك عبدالعزيز، حين تقدّم المدرّس في المسجد الحرام المهتم بعلم الفلك الشيخ محمد عبدالرزاق حمزة، بطلب إنشاء مرصد فلكي. وقد وافق الملك سعود -ولي العهد آنذاك- على الطلب، ووجّه ببناء غرفة خاصة للمرصد على قمة جبل أبي قبيس بمكة المكرمة، كما وفّر للشيخ حمزة مجموعة من أدوات الرصد مثل «التيودوليت» و«التلسكوب» و«ساعة الكرونومتر» و«البارومتر» و«السكستان».

وتوالى الاهتمام الرسمي بعلوم الفلك ورصد الأهلة؛ فشهد عام 1957، تأسيس مرصد المدينة المنورة العالمي، أحد أقدم المراصد في المملكة، وفي العام نفسه أُنشئ مرصد جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز ليكون مركزاً بحثياً وتعليمياً متخصصاً في الفلك والفضاء. وفي عام 1990، أنشأت مدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية مرصد البيروني غرب مكة المكرمة، تيمّناً بالعالم أبو الريحان البيروني. ثم جاء عام 2003، ليشهد تأسيس مركز خادم الحرمين الشريفين للأهلّة وعلوم الفلك أعلى برج ساعة مكة، الذي يعد أكبر شبكة مناظير فلكية في العالم لرصد الأهلة في سبع دول.

ويرتبط المسلمون بعملية ترائي هلال رمضان ارتباطاً وثيقاً، وتُشترط في المترائي العدالة والأمانة وسلامة البصر والقدرة على التمييز، ليتمكن من التفريق بين الهلال وغيره من الأجرام أو الخيوط السحابية. وتختار لجان متخصصة هؤلاء المترائين وتحدد مواقع مرتفعة مناسبة للرصد بعد غروب شمس يوم الـ29، فيما تُوثّق شهاداتهم أمام القضاة المختصين؛ لضمان دقة الرؤية واعتمادها رسمياً.