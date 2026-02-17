رفع رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل الأستاذ الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي نيابة عن منسوبي الجامعة كافة أسمى آيات التهنئة والتبريكات لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان عبدالعزيز، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والأسرة المالكة الكريمة، وشعب المملكة العربية السعودية، بمناسبة حلول شهر رمضان المبارك.

وسأل الله عز وجل أن يتقبل من الجميع صالح الأعمال، وأن يحفظ بلاد الحرمين الشريفين، وأن يقيها من كل سوء ومكروه، وأن يعيد هذا الشهر الكريم على بلادنا والأمتين العربية والإسلامية بالخير واليُمن والبركات، وأن يعم الخير، ويديم على مملكتنا الغالية الأمن والأمان، وعلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين موفور الصحة والعافية.