The President of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, Professor Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, on behalf of all university staff, extended the highest expressions of congratulations and blessings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the esteemed royal family, and the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

He asked Allah, the Almighty, to accept from everyone their good deeds, to protect the lands of the Two Holy Mosques, to shield it from all evil and harm, and to bring this blessed month back to our country and to the Arab and Islamic nations with goodness, blessings, and prosperity, and to spread goodness, and to continue to grant our dear Kingdom security and safety, and to bestow good health and wellness upon the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince.