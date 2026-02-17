The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

He asked Almighty God to bring this blessed occasion back to the wise leadership with abundant health and wellness, to maintain the nation's security, stability, and prosperity, and to accept from everyone their fasting, prayers, and good deeds.