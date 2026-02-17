رفع محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة حلول شهر رمضان المبارك.

وسأل المولى عز وجل أن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على القيادة الرشيدة بموفور الصحة والعافية، وأن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره ورخاءه، وأن يتقبل من الجميع الصيام والقيام وصالح الأعمال.