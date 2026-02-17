رفع محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، التهنئة لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة حلول شهر رمضان المبارك.
وسأل المولى عز وجل أن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على القيادة الرشيدة بموفور الصحة والعافية، وأن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره ورخاءه، وأن يتقبل من الجميع الصيام والقيام وصالح الأعمال.
The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.
He asked Almighty God to bring this blessed occasion back to the wise leadership with abundant health and wellness, to maintain the nation's security, stability, and prosperity, and to accept from everyone their fasting, prayers, and good deeds.