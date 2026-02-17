The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, extended his congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, asking Allah the Almighty to bring this blessed occasion back to the wise leadership with abundant health and wellness, and to reward them generously for the exceptional care they provide in serving Islam and Muslims around the world.

He noted the great care and attention that the wise leadership gives to the houses of Allah, utilizing all available resources and services for their visitors, and preparing the suitable spiritual atmosphere for them to perform their worship with ease and tranquility, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan, reflecting the exceptional care that this blessed country provides for the physical and spiritual construction of mosques.

Al Sheikh affirmed that what the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia enjoys in terms of security, stability, and prosperity, along with its tremendous efforts in serving the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors, and implementing guidance and outreach programs both inside and outside the Kingdom, is indeed the fruit of the unlimited support from the wise leadership and an extension of its established approach in serving Islam and spreading its noble values.