رفع وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ التهنئة إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وإلى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة حلول شهر رمضان المبارك، سائلًا الله العلي القدير أن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على القيادة الرشيدة بموفور الصحة والعافية، وأن يجزيها خير الجزاء على ما توليه من عنايةٍ فائقة في خدمة الإسلام والمسلمين بمختلف أنحاء العالم.

ونوّه بما توليه القيادة الرشيدة من عنايةٍ واهتمامٍ بالغين ببيوت الله، وتسخيرها لجميع الإمكانات والخدمات لمرتاديها، وتهيئة الأجواء الإيمانية الملائمة ليؤدوا عباداتهم بكل يسرٍ وطمأنينة، لا سيما خلال شهر رمضان المبارك، بما يعكس ما توليه هذه البلاد المباركة من عنايةٍ فائقة بعمارة المساجد الحسية والمعنوية.

وأكد آل الشيخ أن ما تنعم به المملكة العربية السعودية من أمنٍ واستقرارٍ ورخاء، وما تقدمه من جهودٍ عظيمة في خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وقاصديهما، وتنفيذ البرامج الدعوية والإرشادية داخل المملكة وخارجها، إنما هو ثمرةُ الدعم غير المحدود من القيادة الحكيمة وامتدادٌ لنهجها الراسخ في خدمة الإسلام ونشر قيمه السمحة.