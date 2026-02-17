في خطوة لتعزيز التعاون البحري واللوجستي بين المملكة وقطر، وبما يدعم التجارة الدولية بين البلدين، وقّعت الهيئة العامة للموانئ «موانئ»، والقطرية لإدارة الموانئ «مواني قطر» مذكرة تفاهم بهدف تعزيز التعاون البحري واللوجستي بين الجانبين، بما يسهم في تطوير قطاع الموانئ ورفع كفاءته التشغيلية، ودعم حركة التجارة الإقليمية والدولية.

وبحضور سفير دولة قطر لدى المملكة بندر بن محمد العطية، وقع رئيس هيئة الموانئ المهندس سليمان بن خالد المزروع ورئيس القطرية لإدارة الموانئ الكابتن عبدالله محمد الخنجي مذكرة التفاهم، بما يخدم المصالح المشتركة بين البلدين.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار حرص الطرفين على بناء شراكات فعّالة وتبادل الخبرات، وإنشاء هيكل منظم لإدارة التعاون وتبادل الخبرات وتنمية فرص الاستثمار المشترك، بما يحقق المصالح الإستراتيجية للطرفين في ضوء رؤية السعودية 2030، ورؤية قطر الوطنية 2030.

وتشمل المذكرة 8 مجالات رئيسية للتعاون، أبرزها تبادل أفضل الممارسات في إدارة وتشغيل الموانئ، ودراسة فرص الربط البحري والبري المباشر بين موانئ البلدين، بما يعزز انسيابية الحركة التجارية.

كما تتضمن المذكرة التعاون في الخدمات اللوجستية وبحث فرص إنشاء ممرات بحرية مشتركة تخدم التجارة البينية والإقليمية، ودراسة إمكانية تأسيس مراكز توزيع إقليمية مشتركة.

وفي جانب التحول الرقمي والذكاء الاصطناعي، اتفق الطرفان على تعزيز التعاون في تطوير الأنظمة الذكية وحوكمة البينات والنافذة البحرية الموحدة، بما يرفع مستوى الكفاءة التشغيلية، ويواكب التطورات التقنية في القطاع البحري.

وتولي المذكرة اهتماماً كبيراً بالسلامة البحرية وحماية البيئة، حيث تشمل تبادل الخبرات في مكافحة التلوث البحري والاستجابة للطوارئ، ووضع خطط مشتركة للطوارئ البحرية، وإنشاء خط اتصال طوارئ بين البلدين، إضافة إلى التعاون في مجالات الامتثال للاتفاقيات الدولية، وتنفيذ التمارين المشتركة، وتطوير أنظمة مراقبة المخاطر.

كما يغطي التعاون بين الطرفين تطوير الكوادر البشرية عبر برامج تدريبية مشتركة وتبادل الكفاءات الميدانية، إلى جانب التعاون الأكاديمي والبحثي في مجالات النقل البحري واللوجستيات.

وفي مجال الاستثمار المشترك، سيعمل الطرفان على دراسة فرص الاستثمار المحلي والعالمي في الموانئ والخدمات المساندة، والتنسيق مع القطاع الخاص لدعم هذه الفرص.

وتشمل المذكرة كذلك التعاون في الرحلات البحرية من خلال تعزيز الربط البحري والترويج المشترك للرحلات البحرية في الخليج، إضافة إلى التمثيل الدولي والإقليمي عبر تنسيق المواقف في المنظمات البحرية الدولية، ودعم المبادرات المشتركة ومن أبرزها «الموانئ الخضراء» و«الممرات البحرية الآمنة».

وتعكس هذه المذكرة التزام الهيئة العامة للموانئ والشركة القطرية لإدارة الموانئ بتطوير قطاع الموانئ وتعزيز دوره كمحرك رئيسي للتجارة والاقتصاد، بما يسهم في دعم التكامل الخليجي ورفع مستوى التنافسية الإقليمية في القطاع البحري والخدمات البحرية.