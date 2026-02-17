In a step to enhance maritime and logistical cooperation between the Kingdom and Qatar, and to support international trade between the two countries, the General Authority for Ports "Ports" and the Qatari Ports Management "Mwani Qatar" signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening maritime and logistical cooperation between the two sides, contributing to the development of the ports sector and improving its operational efficiency, and supporting regional and international trade movement.

In the presence of the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom, Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah, the Chairman of the Ports Authority, Engineer Suleiman bin Khalid Al-Mazrouei, and the Chairman of the Qatari Ports Management, Captain Abdullah Mohammed Al-Khanji, signed the memorandum of understanding, serving the mutual interests of the two countries.

This step comes as part of the two parties' commitment to building effective partnerships and exchanging expertise, establishing an organized framework for managing cooperation and exchanging experiences, and developing opportunities for joint investment, achieving the strategic interests of both parties in light of Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030.

The memorandum includes 8 main areas of cooperation, most notably the exchange of best practices in port management and operations, and studying opportunities for direct maritime and land connectivity between the ports of the two countries, enhancing the fluidity of trade movement.

It also includes cooperation in logistics services and exploring opportunities to establish joint maritime corridors that serve inter-trade and regional trade, and studying the possibility of establishing joint regional distribution centers.

In the area of digital transformation and artificial intelligence, the two parties agreed to enhance cooperation in developing smart systems, data governance, and the unified maritime window, raising operational efficiency and keeping pace with technological developments in the maritime sector.

The memorandum places significant emphasis on maritime safety and environmental protection, including the exchange of experiences in combating marine pollution and emergency response, developing joint maritime emergency plans, and establishing an emergency communication line between the two countries, in addition to cooperation in compliance with international agreements, conducting joint exercises, and developing risk monitoring systems.

The cooperation between the two parties also covers the development of human resources through joint training programs and the exchange of field competencies, as well as academic and research cooperation in the fields of maritime transport and logistics.

In the field of joint investment, the two parties will work to study local and global investment opportunities in ports and supporting services, coordinating with the private sector to support these opportunities.

The memorandum also includes cooperation in cruise trips by enhancing maritime connectivity and jointly promoting cruise trips in the Gulf, in addition to international and regional representation through coordinating positions in international maritime organizations, and supporting joint initiatives, most notably "Green Ports" and "Safe Maritime Corridors."

This memorandum reflects the commitment of the General Authority for Ports and the Qatari Ports Management Company to develop the ports sector and enhance its role as a key driver of trade and the economy, contributing to supporting Gulf integration and raising the level of regional competitiveness in the maritime sector and maritime services.