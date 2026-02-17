سيراميكا كليوباترا يقصي الزمالك من كأس مصر

تأهل سيراميكا كليوباترا إلى الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة كأس مصر بعد تغلبه على حامل اللقب الزمالك بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على استاد هيئة قناة السويس.
شوط أول متوازن
افتتح سيراميكا كليوباترا التسجيل في الدقيقة 18، عن طريق مدافع الزمالك حسام عبدالمجيد بالخطأ في مرماه، لكن محمد إسماعيل أدرك التعادل للفارس الأبيض قبل نهاية الشوط الأول مستغلاً خطأ فادحاً من الحارس محمد بسام.
بلحاج يحسم تأهل سيراميكا
وفي الدقيقة 70، سجل المغربي أحمد بلحاج هدف الفوز لسيراميكا بتسديدة قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، سكنت شباك فريقه السابق.
ويقدم سيراميكا موسماً مميزاً، إذ يتصدر جدول ترتيب الدوري المصري برصيد 35 نقطة، بفارق أربع نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه الزمالك صاحب المركز الثاني.
Ceramica Cleopatra qualified for the quarter-finals of the Egypt Cup after defeating the defending champion Zamalek by two goals to one, in a match held today (Tuesday) at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium.
Balanced First Half
Ceramica Cleopatra opened the scoring in the 18th minute, through Zamalek defender Hossam Abdel-Meguid's own goal, but Mohamed Ismail equalized for the White Knight before the end of the first half, taking advantage of a grave mistake by goalkeeper Mohamed Bassam.
Belhaj Secures Ceramica's Qualification
In the 70th minute, Moroccan Ahmed Belhaj scored the winning goal for Ceramica with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, finding the net of his former team.
Ceramica is having an outstanding season, as they top the Egyptian league table with 35 points, four points ahead of their closest rivals, Zamalek, in second place.