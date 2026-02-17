تأهل سيراميكا كليوباترا إلى الدور ربع النهائي من بطولة كأس مصر بعد تغلبه على حامل اللقب الزمالك بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على استاد هيئة قناة السويس.

شوط أول متوازن

افتتح سيراميكا كليوباترا التسجيل في الدقيقة 18، عن طريق مدافع الزمالك حسام عبدالمجيد بالخطأ في مرماه، لكن محمد إسماعيل أدرك التعادل للفارس الأبيض قبل نهاية الشوط الأول مستغلاً خطأ فادحاً من الحارس محمد بسام.

سيراميكا كليوباترا يقصي الزمالك من كأس مصر

بلحاج يحسم تأهل سيراميكا

وفي الدقيقة 70، سجل المغربي أحمد بلحاج هدف الفوز لسيراميكا بتسديدة قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، سكنت شباك فريقه السابق.

ويقدم سيراميكا موسماً مميزاً، إذ يتصدر جدول ترتيب الدوري المصري برصيد 35 نقطة، بفارق أربع نقاط عن أقرب منافسيه الزمالك صاحب المركز الثاني.