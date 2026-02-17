سيراميكا كليوباترا يقصي الزمالك من كأس مصر

Ceramica Cleopatra qualified for the quarter-finals of the Egypt Cup after defeating the defending champion Zamalek by two goals to one, in a match held today (Tuesday) at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium.

Balanced First Half

Ceramica Cleopatra opened the scoring in the 18th minute, through Zamalek defender Hossam Abdel-Meguid's own goal, but Mohamed Ismail equalized for the White Knight before the end of the first half, taking advantage of a grave mistake by goalkeeper Mohamed Bassam.

Belhaj Secures Ceramica's Qualification

In the 70th minute, Moroccan Ahmed Belhaj scored the winning goal for Ceramica with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area, finding the net of his former team.

Ceramica is having an outstanding season, as they top the Egyptian league table with 35 points, four points ahead of their closest rivals, Zamalek, in second place.