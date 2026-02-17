Al Nassr Club announced the conversion of its player "Kathleen Souza" to Islam, a gesture that received great welcome in the sports community in general and at Al Nassr in particular. The club's administrative staff interacted after the Brazilian Kathleen announced her conversion by holding a celebration with her teammates. The players were keen to share this special moment in her personal journey, and the club's official headquarters broadcast a video of Kathleen on the social media platform "X," writing the phrase: "We share with our player Kathleen Souza a special moment in her life with the announcement of her conversion to Islam, asking God for her steadfastness and to fill her heart with tranquility and peace."



For her part, the player expressed her happiness at embracing Islam before the holy month of Ramadan, saying: "I was just trying to find the right path and to become the best version of myself, that's all."