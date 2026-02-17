أعلن نادي النصر إسلام لاعبة فريقه «كاثلين سوزا»، في بادرة لاقت ترحيباً كبيراً في الوسط الرياضي عموماً ونادي النصر خصوصاً، وتفاعل الجهاز الإداري للنادي بعد إعلان البرازيلية كاثلين إسلامها بإقامة احتفالية مع زميلاتها في الفريق، وحرصت اللاعبات على مشاركتها هذه اللحظة الخاصة في مسيرتها الشخصية، وبث مقر النادي الرسمي على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «X» فيديو للاعبة كاثلين وكتب عبارة: «نشارك لاعبتنا كاثلين سوزا لحظة مميزة في حياتها بإعلان إسلامها، سائلين الله لها الثبات، وأن يملأ قلبها طمأنينة وسلاماً».


من جانبها أبدت اللاعبة سعادتها باعتناق الإسلام قبل دخول شهر رمضان المبارك، وقالت: «كنت أحاول فقط البحث عن الطريق الصحيح وأن أصبح النسخة الأفضل من نفسي، هذا هو الأمر فقط».