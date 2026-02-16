The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has delivered direct political messages regarding the waters of the Nile River and his country's efforts to reach the sea, emphasizing that Ethiopian development is based on principles of justice and regional integration, and does not involve geographical ambitions or expansionist intentions.

In a statement in Arabic on the occasion of the arrival of the month of Ramadan, published on his official account on the platform "X," Abiy Ahmed said: "The Great Nile is a divine gift that should be enjoyed by all with justice and equality," adding that Ethiopia's investment in its water resources is a legitimate sovereign right aimed at lifting millions of citizens out of poverty and enhancing energy and food security, without infringing on the rights of any other party.

The Renaissance Dam and the Pursuit of Regional Prosperity

Abiy Ahmed clarified that the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is working to generate electricity and export it to neighboring countries, serving as a platform for regional prosperity, stressing that his country does not seek to impose a unilateral reality, but rather calls for a regional model for sharing benefits and transforming the Nile into a lifeline that connects hearts before fields.

He pointed out that Ethiopia's desire to reach a maritime outlet comes as a peaceful existential necessity and a call for partnership that does not infringe on the sovereignty of its neighbors or harm the interests of others, affirming that Ethiopian prosperity means prosperity for the entire region.

The United States Enters Mediation

In a related context, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his readiness to resume mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia regarding the waters of the Nile, confirming that his goal is to reach a responsible and final agreement for sharing the river's waters.

Trump's statements came after his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Davos Forum, where he emphasized the importance of resolving the dispute over the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which has raised tensions between the downstream countries, Egypt and Sudan, due to its impact on their historical shares of Nile waters.

A Call for Peace and Coexistence

Abiy Ahmed concluded his message by stating that Ethiopia remains "a beacon of coexistence and a hand extended for peace," affirming that the Great Nile should be a platform for cooperation and joint development, not a battleground for political disputes or harm to its neighbors.