وجّه رئيس الوزراء الإثيوبي آبي أحمد، رسائل سياسية مباشرة حول مياه نهر النيل ومساعي بلاده للوصول إلى البحر، مؤكدًا أن التنمية الإثيوبية تقوم على مبادئ العدالة والتكامل الإقليمي، ولا تنطوي على أطماع جغرافية أو نوايا توسعية.

وفي بيان باللغة العربية بمناسبة حلول شهر رمضان نشره على حسابه الرسمي في منصة «إكس»، قال آبي أحمد: «النيل العظيم هبة إلهية يجب أن يرتوي منه الجميع بالعدل والمساواة»، مضيفًا أن استثمار إثيوبيا لمواردها المائية حق سيادي مشروع يهدف إلى انتشال ملايين المواطنين من الفقر وتعزيز أمن الطاقة والغذاء، دون المساس بحقوق أي طرف آخر.

سد النهضة وسعي لإزدهار الإقليم

أوضح آبي أحمد أن سد النهضة الإثيوبي يعمل على إنتاج الطاقة الكهربائية وتصديرها لدول الجوار، ليكون منصة للازدهار الإقليمي، مشددًا على أن بلاده لا تسعى لفرض واقع أحادي، بل تدعو إلى نموذج إقليمي لتقاسم المنافع وتحويل النيل إلى شريان حياة يربط القلوب قبل الحقول.

وأشار إلى أن رغبة إثيوبيا في الوصول إلى منفذ بحري تأتي كضرورة وجودية سلمية، ودعوة للشراكة التي لا تمس سيادة الجوار ولا تضر بمصالح الآخرين، مؤكداً أن الازدهار الإثيوبي يعني ازدهار المنطقة بأكملها.

الولايات المتحدة تدخل الوساطة

في سياق متصل، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب استعداده لاستئناف الوساطة بين مصر وإثيوبيا بشأن مياه النيل، مؤكدًا أن هدفه الوصول إلى اتفاق مسؤول ونهائي لتقاسم مياه النهر.

وجاءت تصريحات ترمب بعد لقاءه الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي في منتدى دافوس، حيث شدد على أهمية حل الخلاف حول سد النهضة الإثيوبي الذي أثار توترات بين دولتي المصب، مصر والسودان، بسبب تأثيره على حصتيهما التاريخية من مياه النيل.

دعوة للسلام والتعايش

اختتم آبي أحمد رسالته بالقول إن إثيوبيا تظل «منارة للتعايش ويدًا ممدودة للسلام»، مؤكداً أن النيل العظيم يجب أن يكون منصة للتعاون والتنمية المشتركة لا ساحة للتنازع السياسي أو الإضرار بجيرانها