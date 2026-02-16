The General Transport Authority has presented a project to amend the violations and penalties schedule for the executive regulations of taxi transport activities and passenger transport mediation by taxi.



The Authority proposed to amend the penalty amount for individuals in the public taxi violations and airport taxi fare to become 2600 riyals, for individuals conducting preparatory work for transporting passengers in private vehicles without obtaining a license.



Deterrent Penalties



The amendments aim to activate the deterrent penalties stated in the system, which are among the powers of the committee reviewing grievances and violations of the provisions of the land transport system on roads. These include the penalty of deportation for non-Saudi drivers who violate the provisions of the system and the executive regulations for taxi transport activities and passenger transport mediation by taxi, and the penalty of publicizing by publishing a summary of the judgment text imposing the penalty upon first-time recurrence.



System Violations



The project includes the authority to impose penalties, and it proposes to amend the paragraph concerning this to read: "The committee reviewing grievances and violations of the land transport system on roads shall impose the following penalties: financial fines exceeding 10,000 riyals, violations related to public taxi transport activities, including individuals conducting preparatory work for transporting passengers in private vehicles without obtaining a license, and violations related to airport taxi transport activities, including individuals transporting passengers in private vehicles without obtaining licenses concerning non-Saudi violators, and the suspension of the license wholly or partially for a period not exceeding one year, and the suspension of the driver or the vehicle or both for a period not exceeding one year."