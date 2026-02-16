قدمت الهيئة العامة للنقل مشروع تعديلات على جدول المخالفات والعقوبات للائحة التنفيذية لأنشطة النقل بسيارة الأجرة والوساطة في نقل الركاب بسيارة الأجرة.


واقترحت الهيئة تعديل قيمة مخالفة الأفراد في المخالفات الخاصة بالأجرة العامة، وأجرة المطار لتصبح 2600 ريال، وذلك لقيام الفرد بالأعمال التحضيرية لنقل الركاب بالسيارة الخاصة دون الحصول على ترخيص.


عقوبات رادعة


وتهدف التعديلات إلى تفعيل العقوبات الرادعة الواردة في النظام، التي تعد من صلاحيات لجنة النظر في تظلمات ومخالفات أحكام نظام النقل البري على الطرق، وهي عقوبة الإبعاد للسائق غير السعودي المخالف لأحكام النظام واللائحة التنفيذية لأنشطة النقل بسيارة الأجرة والوساطة في نقل الركاب بسيارة الأجرة، وعقوبة التشهير من خلال نشر ملخص لنص الحكم بتوقيع العقوبة وذلك عند التكرار للمرة الأولى.


مخالفات النظام


وتضمن المشروع صلاحية إيقاع العقوبات، واقتراح تعديل الفقرة الخاصة بذلك ليصبح نصها «تتولى لجنة النظر في التظلمات ومخالفات نظام النقل البري على الطرق، لتشمل إيقاع العقوبات الآتية: الغرامات المالية التي تتجاوز 10 آلاف ريال، والمخالفات الواردة في نشاط النقل بسيارة الأجرة العامة، وتتضمن قيام الفرد بالأعمال التحضيرية لنقل الركاب بالسيارة الخاصة دون الحصول على ترخيص، والمخالفات الواردة في نشاط النقل بسيارة أجرة المطار، وقيام الفرد بنقل الركاب بالسيارة الخاصة دون الحصول على تراخيص فيما يخص المخالف غير السعودي، وتعليق الترخيص كلياً أو جزئياً لمدة لا تزيد على سنة، وإيقاف السائق أو المركبة أو كليهما لمدة لا تزيد على سنة».