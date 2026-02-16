منعت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد رسمياً تصوير الأئمة والمصلين أثناء أداء الصلوات في المساجد. وعزا الوزير عبد اللطيف آل الشيخ القرار بأنه «يأتي ضمن التعليمات الرسمية الهادفة إلى صون الإخلاص في العبادة، ومنع كل ما قد يجرّ إلى الرياء أو طلب المدح والثناء». وكشف الوزير بعد إطلاقه البرامج الموسمية للشؤون الإسلامية لشهر رمضان أن الوزارة أصدرت تعليمات عدة لتهيئة المساجد، وخدمة المصلين، وتنظيم إفطار الصائمين، وتكليف فرق رقابية ميدانية لمتابعة الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات.
وكانت الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد أصدرت في وقت سابق مجموعةً من التعليمات والتوجيهات الخاصة بتهيئة المساجد خلال شهر رمضان، والتأكيد على الأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة لعمل منسوبي المساجد في جميع مناطق المملكة، بما يسهم في خدمة المصلين وتحقيق رسالة الوزارة وأهدافها العامة، تزامناً مع الشهر الكريم. وأكد التعميم لمنسوبي المساجد من الأئمة والمؤذنين ضرورة الانتظام التام في العمل، وعدم التغيب إلا للضرورة القصوى، مع تكليف من يقوم بالعمل خلال فترة الغياب بعد موافقة الفرع المختص، وفق المدة المسموح بها نظاماً، وتقديم تعهد بعدم الإخلال بالمسؤولية.
ونصّ تعميم الوزارة على أهمية الالتزام بالهدي النبوي في دعاء القنوت، بأن يكون الدعاء بخشوع وتذلل، دون إطالة أو تكلّف في السجع، مع التركيز على الأدعية الصحيحة المأثورة.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has officially prohibited the photographing of imams and worshippers during prayers in mosques. Minister Abdul Latif Al Sheikh attributed the decision to the fact that it "comes as part of the official instructions aimed at preserving sincerity in worship and preventing anything that may lead to showing off or seeking praise and admiration." The minister revealed, after launching the seasonal programs for Islamic affairs for the month of Ramadan, that the ministry issued several instructions to prepare mosques, serve worshippers, organize iftar for those fasting, and assign field monitoring teams to ensure compliance with regulations and instructions.
Previously, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance had issued a set of instructions and directives regarding the preparation of mosques during the month of Ramadan, emphasizing the regulations and instructions governing the work of mosque staff across all regions of the Kingdom, contributing to serving worshippers and achieving the ministry's message and general objectives, coinciding with the holy month. The circular emphasized to mosque staff, including imams and muezzins, the necessity of complete regularity in work, and not to be absent except for extreme necessity, with the assignment of someone to perform duties during the absence after obtaining approval from the relevant branch, according to the legally permitted duration, and providing a commitment not to neglect responsibilities.
The ministry's circular stated the importance of adhering to the prophetic guidance in the Qunoot prayer, ensuring that the supplication is made with humility and submission, without prolongation or affectation in rhyme, while focusing on the authentic and prescribed supplications.