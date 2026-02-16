The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance has officially prohibited the photographing of imams and worshippers during prayers in mosques. Minister Abdul Latif Al Sheikh attributed the decision to the fact that it "comes as part of the official instructions aimed at preserving sincerity in worship and preventing anything that may lead to showing off or seeking praise and admiration." The minister revealed, after launching the seasonal programs for Islamic affairs for the month of Ramadan, that the ministry issued several instructions to prepare mosques, serve worshippers, organize iftar for those fasting, and assign field monitoring teams to ensure compliance with regulations and instructions.



Previously, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance had issued a set of instructions and directives regarding the preparation of mosques during the month of Ramadan, emphasizing the regulations and instructions governing the work of mosque staff across all regions of the Kingdom, contributing to serving worshippers and achieving the ministry's message and general objectives, coinciding with the holy month. The circular emphasized to mosque staff, including imams and muezzins, the necessity of complete regularity in work, and not to be absent except for extreme necessity, with the assignment of someone to perform duties during the absence after obtaining approval from the relevant branch, according to the legally permitted duration, and providing a commitment not to neglect responsibilities.



The ministry's circular stated the importance of adhering to the prophetic guidance in the Qunoot prayer, ensuring that the supplication is made with humility and submission, without prolongation or affectation in rhyme, while focusing on the authentic and prescribed supplications.