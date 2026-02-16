منعت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد رسمياً تصوير الأئمة والمصلين أثناء أداء الصلوات في المساجد. وعزا الوزير عبد اللطيف آل الشيخ القرار بأنه «يأتي ضمن التعليمات الرسمية الهادفة إلى صون الإخلاص في العبادة، ومنع كل ما قد يجرّ إلى الرياء أو طلب المدح والثناء». وكشف الوزير بعد إطلاقه البرامج الموسمية للشؤون الإسلامية لشهر رمضان أن الوزارة أصدرت تعليمات عدة لتهيئة المساجد، وخدمة المصلين، وتنظيم إفطار الصائمين، وتكليف فرق رقابية ميدانية لمتابعة الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات.


وكانت الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد أصدرت في وقت سابق مجموعةً من التعليمات والتوجيهات الخاصة بتهيئة المساجد خلال شهر رمضان، والتأكيد على الأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة لعمل منسوبي المساجد في جميع مناطق المملكة، بما يسهم في خدمة المصلين وتحقيق رسالة الوزارة وأهدافها العامة، تزامناً مع الشهر الكريم. وأكد التعميم لمنسوبي المساجد من الأئمة والمؤذنين ضرورة الانتظام التام في العمل، وعدم التغيب إلا للضرورة القصوى، مع تكليف من يقوم بالعمل خلال فترة الغياب بعد موافقة الفرع المختص، وفق المدة المسموح بها نظاماً، وتقديم تعهد بعدم الإخلال بالمسؤولية.


ونصّ تعميم الوزارة على أهمية الالتزام بالهدي النبوي في دعاء القنوت، بأن يكون الدعاء بخشوع وتذلل، دون إطالة أو تكلّف في السجع، مع التركيز على الأدعية الصحيحة المأثورة.