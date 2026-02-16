تشهد الكرة الأرضية يوم غدٍ، عبور كويكب صغير مكتشف حديثاً يُعرف باسم (2026 CR2)، ويبلغ قطره نحو (3) أمتار، ويتحرك بسرعة عالية نسبياً ضمن نطاق الكويكبات القريبة من الأرض.
وأشار رئيس الجمعية الفلكية بجدة ماجد أبو زاهرة إلى أن الكويكب سيصل إلى أقرب نقطة من الأرض على مسافة تُقدّر بنحو (136.500) كيلومتر، أي أقل من نصف متوسط المسافة بين الأرض والقمر التي تبلغ نحو (385.000) كيلومتر، مبيناً أن هذا الاقتراب لا يُشكّل أي تهديد على كوكب الأرض.
وأكد أن الكويكب يُعد صغيراً جداً وفق المعايير الفلكية المتعارف عليها، وهو غير مرئي بالعين المجردة عند اقترابه، لافتاً إلى أنه في حال افتراض مسار اصطدام محتمل مع الغلاف الجوي للأرض، فإنه سيتحول إلى كرة نارية أثناء دخوله، وهو حدث طبيعي يتكرر عدة مرات سنوياً لصخور فضائية بهذا الحجم، مبيناً أن هناك، وفق بعض التقديرات، مئات الملايين من الكويكبات الصغيرة المشابهة لـ(2026 CR2)، إلا أن اكتشافها يُعد أمراً بالغ الصعوبة ولا يتم غالباً إلا عند اقترابها الشديد من الأرض، مشيراً إلى أن الغالبية العظمى منها تمر بأمان على مسافات أكبر بكثير، وغالباً أبعد من القمر.
وأوضح أبو زاهرة أن العثور على هذه الكويكبات الصغيرة يُعد إنجازاً علمياً مهماً، نظراً لسرعتها العالية وقِصر النافذة الزمنية المتاحة لرصدها، والتي قد تمتد لبضعة أيام قبل أو بعد أقرب اقتراب لها من الأرض، إذ يكون الكويكب قريباً بما يكفي لرصده عبر التلسكوبات، دون أن تكون حركته السريعة في السماء عائقاً أمام اكتشافه.
