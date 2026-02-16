تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، رسالة خطية، من نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية العراق فؤاد حسين، تتصل بالعلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين وسبل دعمها وتعزيزها.

تسلم الرسالة وكيل الوزارة للشؤون الدولية المتعددة الدكتور عبدالرحمن الرسي، خلال استقباله بمقر الوزارة بالرياض، اليوم، سفيرة جمهورية العراق لدى المملكة صفية طالب السهيل.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.