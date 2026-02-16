The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received a written message from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, Fouad Hussein, regarding the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them.

The message was received by the Undersecretary for Multilateral International Affairs, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Rassi, during his meeting today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Kingdom, Safia Taleb Al-Suhail.

During the meeting, the bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, and topics of mutual interest were discussed.